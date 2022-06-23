Notes Detail Trump Pressure on DOJ, AG Jeffrey Rosen, Jan. 6 Hearing Shows

Federal agents issued new subpoenas regarding the January 6 riot at the US Capitol and raided the homes of two people involved in the plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election, The Washington Post reported. The FBI confirmed to The Post that it conducted authorised law enforcement activity at the home of Brad Carver, who allegedly signed a document to be a Trump elector, as well as Thomas Lane, who worked on Trump’s effort to overturn the election in Arizona and New Mexico.Other would-be participants in former president Donald Trump’s scheme to send an alternate slate of electors to...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO