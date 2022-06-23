Man Dies After Being Found Critically Injured In East Patchogue Parking Lot

770 Montauk Highway in East Patchogue. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man has died nearly a week after he was found critically injured on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police Fifth Precinct officers responded to a 911 call of a man found on the ground in East Patchogue in the parking lot of 770 Montauk Highway on July 17 at approximately 12 a.m. Friday, June 17

It was determined that the man suffered a head injury, according to police.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

On Thursday afternoon, June 23, Suffolk County Police announced that the man has succumbed to his injuries.

Homicide Squad detectives are investigating and believe the cause of death is non-criminal in nature at this time, police said.

Police are seeking the public’s help to identify the man. He is 5-foot-3, 146 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing black sweatpants, a gray sweatshirt, and black Nike sneakers when he was found. (See sketch in the second image above.)

Anyone with information on the man’s identity or information about the circumstances surrounding his injuries and death is asked to call Suffolk County Police at 631-852-6392.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.