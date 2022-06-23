ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, OH

ODOT District 4 (Summit County) weekly construction update:

By Staff Writer
Akron Leader Publications
 3 days ago

AKRON, Ohio (Thursday, June 23, 2022) – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Summit County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. State Route...

www.akron.com

Comments / 1

cleveland19.com

Woman murdered in Summit County, medical examiner says

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County authorities launched a homicide investigation Sunday after a woman was murdered. The Summit County Medical Examiner said it happened in the 1200 block of Independence Avenue in Akron. The victim was taken to the Summa Akron City Hospital emergency room, where the medical examiner...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Dump truck flips in Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A dump truck driver lost control of his vehicle Thursday morning, causing the truck to roll over and spill a load of gravel. Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) officials said the accident happened around 9:30 a.m. on SR 83, between Spencer Lake Road and Garver Road in Chatham.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Stark County to increase traffic enforcement

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Stark County Sheriff George Maier announced today that the Stark County Sheriff’s Office will have additional enforcement hours. There will be 60 additional hours July 1 through July 31, as well as 24 additional hours from July 1 through July 5. Maier said they...
STARK COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron mayor announces home repair program

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan announced the launch of the Akron Home Repair Program today in an effort to increase overall value of the community. The program will use funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to repair Akron homes, according to Horrigan. “The Akron Home...
AKRON, OH
