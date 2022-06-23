ODOT District 4 (Summit County) weekly construction update:

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland.com and the Plain Dealer are honoring 220 companies, nonprofits, schools and organizations in the 2022 Top Workplaces rankings. The list -- up from 175 employers last year -- is broken into large workplaces (with 500 employees or more), mid-size (with 150 to 499 employees) and small (149 employees and fewer). These employers, with offices in Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit and Wayne counties, ranked best in employee surveys from employee engagement expert Energage.

