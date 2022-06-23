ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, NC

Sheriff’s Office Charges Woman With Felony Death by Distribution After Fatal Overdose

By Randolph News Now
randolphnewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHEBORO N.C. – The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says they have charged a woman with Felony Death by Distribution this week in connection with a fatal overdose...

randolphnewsnow.com

Comments / 2

Related
cbs17

4 nabbed in various drug busts in Lee County, deputies say

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people were recently arrested in several drug busts in Lee County, officials said earlier this week. The most recent arrest came Thursday when Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies were watching a home on Lee Avenue near Sanford “after receiving complaints of drug activity,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
LEE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Randolph County, NC
City
Trinity, NC
Randolph County, NC
Crime & Safety
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police investigate two different shooting incidents overnight

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating two different shooting incidents that happened late Friday night. First, just before 10 p.m., the Winston Salem Police Department responded to a reported shooting at the Burger King on Peters Creek Parkway. Officers said when they arrived on scene, they found one man suffering from a single gunshot wound to his leg.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sheriff S Office
uktimenews.com

Man shot dead in Durham, apparently while driving, police say

A man was shot and killed in Durham on Saturday afternoon, apparently while driving a car, Durham Police said. According to a police department press release, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2700 block of Holloway Street around 2 p.m. When they arrived they found the victim in his car, which they said had hit a utility pole after the man was shot.
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Richmond Observer

3 accused of stealing truck near Ellerbe

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man and two women for allegedly stealing a truck earlier this week. According to a post on the RCSO Facebook page on Friday, deputies responded to a report of a truck stolen from a residence on Green Lake Road outside of Ellerbe.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Shooting at party in Winston-Salem injures man

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Just before 1:00 am on Saturday, Winston Salem Police said there was a large party on Monmouth Street. When officers arrived, they said there was evidence that shots were fired. One man showed up at a local hospital suffering from a single gunshot wound; his injuries...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Deputies arrest Eagle Springs man during drug search

An Eagles Springs man was placed in the Moore County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond and is facing several drug charges. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said 46-year-old Christopher Ring was charged with trafficking opium or heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, possession of heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony possession of schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances, simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man charged in rental scheme but more victims could be out there, Winston-Salem police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man is facing multiple charges after police said he ran a rental scheme involving houses he did not own. They said Khalil Rynes entered agreements with multiple people, putting them up in vacant houses. However, police said he did not own the properties. Investigators said he took nearly $55,000 from the tenants. Police said he even permitted them to complete renovations to the properties. They also said he threatened the tenants, to keep them from going to the police.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy