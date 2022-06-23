Sheriff’s Office Charges Woman With Felony Death by Distribution After Fatal Overdose

An Eagles Springs man was placed in the Moore County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond and is facing several drug charges. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said 46-year-old Christopher Ring was charged with trafficking opium or heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, possession of heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony possession of schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances, simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Comments / 2