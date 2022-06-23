Sheriff’s Office Charges Woman With Felony Death by Distribution After Fatal Overdose

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man is facing multiple charges after police said he ran a rental scheme involving houses he did not own. They said Khalil Rynes entered agreements with multiple people, putting them up in vacant houses. However, police said he did not own the properties. Investigators said he took nearly $55,000 from the tenants. Police said he even permitted them to complete renovations to the properties. They also said he threatened the tenants, to keep them from going to the police.

