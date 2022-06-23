Judy Mae Roper

Sally Jean Lindquist White passed on June 26, 2022 in Buford, Georgia after battling cancer for 4 years. She was born on October 13, 1947, in Central Islip, NY to Donald Lindquist and Elizabeth Muckle. Sally is survived by her husband, Jesse, a loving family of 3 daughters, Suzanne Feldman, Wendy Gaskill, and Sara White, 5 grandchildren, Eliza Gaskill, Jordan Gaskill, Spencer Feldman, Clifford Feldman, and Katie Soucier, 2 great grandchildren Gibson Soucier and Cain Soucier, 2 brothers Michael Lindquist of Florida and Clifford Lindquist of New York, and 3 sisters Gail Kellner of New York, Nancy Ferzola of Florida, and Debbie Whatley of South Carolina.
