Judy Mae Roper

Carolyn Sue Luthi, age 79 of Clarkesville, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Born in the small town of Dockery in Richmond, Missouri on June 10, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Donald Franklin & Pauline Schofield Maddux. Carolyn was a cosmetologist for over 60 years and was the owner of The Master’s Touch in Clarkesville for over 40 years. In her spare time, she was an avid reader, accomplished cook, and enjoyed flower gardening. Most of all, Carolyn was a very loving wife, dedicated mother, and doting grandmother. She loved the Lord and her family with her whole heart. Carolyn attended Free Chapel Worship Center in Gainesville.

CLARKESVILLE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO