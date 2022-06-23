ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumming, GA

Judy Mae Roper

accesswdun.com
 5 days ago

On June 22, 2022, a celebration began as the gates of Heaven swung wide open to welcome a good and faithful servant, Judy Mae Roper. She received her gold crown to match the heart of gold she had on earth. She was greeted by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and...

accesswdun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
accesswdun.com

Patricia Ann King

Mrs. Patricia Ann King, age 87, of Flowery Branch passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022 at her residence, surrounded by family. Private Services will be held at a later date. Mrs. King was born May 6, 1935 to the late Jack & Florence Youngblood in Riverside, California. She attended Christ Place Church, formerly Blackshear Place Baptist Church.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
accesswdun.com

Shirley Ann Pitchford

Shirley Ann Pitchford, 82 of Gainesville died Sunday June 26, 2022 at her residence. Born in Nantahala, North Carolina, Shirley had lived in Hall County for most of her life. She was the daughter of the late D.A. (Doc) and Anna Matilda Guffie Solesbee. Shirley had worked for Chicopee Manufacturing Company and Harris Calorific before retiring. She was a member of South Bend United Methodist Church.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Carolyn Sue Luthi

Carolyn Sue Luthi, age 79 of Clarkesville, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Born in the small town of Dockery in Richmond, Missouri on June 10, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Donald Franklin & Pauline Schofield Maddux. Carolyn was a cosmetologist for over 60 years and was the owner of The Master’s Touch in Clarkesville for over 40 years. In her spare time, she was an avid reader, accomplished cook, and enjoyed flower gardening. Most of all, Carolyn was a very loving wife, dedicated mother, and doting grandmother. She loved the Lord and her family with her whole heart. Carolyn attended Free Chapel Worship Center in Gainesville.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Hilda Jane Seymore

Mrs. Hilda Jane Seymore, age 73, of Cleveland, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at her residence. Mrs. Seymore was born in South Carolina to the late Claude and Ruth Hollingsworth Seymore. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by nephew, Brian Seymore; and sister-in-law, Margaret Seymore. She worked in the textile industry, previously working at Talon and was a member of Zion Interdenominational Church.
CLEVELAND, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cumming, GA
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
Cumming, GA
Obituaries
City
Dawsonville, GA
City
Mitchell, GA
accesswdun.com

Nellie Mae Hayes Conner

Mrs. Nellie Mae Hayes Conner, resident of Cleveland, GA passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022 after suffering cancer at the age of 88. Her son and daughter in law, Kelly were by her side. Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, 2022 in the Chapel of...
CLEVELAND, GA
accesswdun.com

Barbara Horton

Mrs. Barbara Horton, age 74, of Cleveland, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022. Mrs. Horton was born in Cairo, Georgia to the late Luther and Martha Lewis Walden. In addition to parents, she is preceded in death by husband, Kenneth Horton, Sr. Mrs. Horton was a homemaker. Survivors include son,...
CLEVELAND, GA
accesswdun.com

Obituaries & Related Stories

Mrs. Leoneve P. Whitmire, 87, of Gainesville, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022 following an extended illness. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, Jun ... Mrs. Barbara Horton, age 74, of Cleveland, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022. Mrs. Horton was born in Cairo, Georgia to the late Luther and Martha Lewis Wa ...
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Joan M. Feorino

Joan M. Feorino, 91, of Clarkesville, GA, a devoted wife and mother, died June 26 at home with her beloved family. Joan was born Jan. 19, 1931, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Ahearn. She graduated from Brooklyn Girls High School. At age 17 she became a secretary at a legal firm in N.Y. When she was 19, she met Paul M. Feorino on a blind date. The two married on April 28, 1951, in New York and marked 71 years of steadfast love shortly before her death.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Cox
Person
Kaitlyn
accesswdun.com

Sally Jean Lindquist White

Sally Jean Lindquist White passed on June 26, 2022 in Buford, Georgia after battling cancer for 4 years. She was born on October 13, 1947, in Central Islip, NY to Donald Lindquist and Elizabeth Muckle. Sally is survived by her husband, Jesse, a loving family of 3 daughters, Suzanne Feldman, Wendy Gaskill, and Sara White, 5 grandchildren, Eliza Gaskill, Jordan Gaskill, Spencer Feldman, Clifford Feldman, and Katie Soucier, 2 great grandchildren Gibson Soucier and Cain Soucier, 2 brothers Michael Lindquist of Florida and Clifford Lindquist of New York, and 3 sisters Gail Kellner of New York, Nancy Ferzola of Florida, and Debbie Whatley of South Carolina.
BUFORD, GA
accesswdun.com

The Wisdom Project 2030 prepares to open its next member class

The Wisdom Project 2030 is looking for its next class of seniors aged 55 and up who want to make a difference in Hall County. Interested Hall County seniors have the opportunity to attend eight educational class sessions to learn about the community’s various organizations and nonprofits and how they can contribute.
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

New Lake Lanier Association executive director outlines her goals

The Lake Lanier Association recently appointed its new executive director, who will help the organization advance its “Clean Lake” initiative. Amy McGuire stepped into the role and spoke on WDUN’s Newsroom about her goals and background. Lake Lanier has always been an important place for McGuire. She...
ENVIRONMENT
accesswdun.com

Cornelia Fire Department graduates first-ever recruit class

CORNELIA — For the first time in its history, Cornelia Fire Department has produced a recruit class that is now joining its ranks after 10 weeks of training. Firefighters Joshua Bigelow, Keith Bohannon, Chandler Smith, and John Wall were sworn in Saturday during a graduation ceremony. Family members pinned...
CORNELIA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Birthdays#Mary Lou#Cooking
accesswdun.com

Helicopters and K9s search for missing man near Amicalola Falls

Dawson County authorities are searching for a missing man. Sidiki “Prince” Kebe, 21, was last seen at the end of last week in an area adjacent to Amicalola Falls State Park on Highway 52 East in Dawsonville. Searches have been made with multiple dogs, with phone pings and...
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville Police release name of man found dead in Lake Lanier

Authorities have released the name of the man who was found dead in Lake Lanier near Longwood Park on June 23. Gainesville Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook said the victim was identified as Rocky Joe Hammond, 61, of Gainesville. Holbrook said Hammond died in an accidental drowning. Original story posted June...
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Missing Lilburn child found safe

The Gwinnett County Police Department found a missing Lilburn child Sunday afternoon and safely returned the girl to her father. Max Clendenin, 3, was playing in her front yard on Saturday with her father. Her father stepped inside the home around 3:20 p.m., and when he came back outside his daughter had disappeared.
LILBURN, GA
accesswdun.com

Athens-Clarke County police investigating drug exposure death of toddler

A 15-month-old Athens child has died while receiving treatment for drug exposure. Athens-Clarke County Police Department received word Saturday that the child, who was receiving treatment at Children’s Hospital of Georgia in Augusta, tested positive for exposure to Fentanyl, Opiates, and Benzodiazapine. The child later died, and a criminal...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
accesswdun.com

Gas prices continue to drop in Georgia

Georgia drivers are finding some relief at the pump this week as gas prices drop. Since last week, gas dropped 7 cents to make the current average $4.40 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. That is 27 cents more than last month and $1.49 more than this time last year.
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Shooting in Grayson leads to non-life threatening injuries

Officers with the Gwinnett County Police Department responded on Sunday to a “person shot” call in Grayson. The officers arrived at 1376 Tullifenny Ct. around 2:30 p.m., where they found two adult men suffering non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Details are limited at this time, but Cpl. W.D. Wolfe said a group of people exchanged gunfire.
GRAYSON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy