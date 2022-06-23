ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fauci says he's 'example' for COVID-19 vaccinations

Dr. Anthony Fauci , the nation's top infectious disease expert, says his COVID-19 recovery is an “example” for the nation on the protection offered by vaccines and boosters.

Speaking during a White House briefing, Fauci, 81, said he began experiencing virus symptoms on June 14 and tested positive a day later. He was prescribed the anti-viral drug paxlovid, which has proven to be highly effective at preventing serious illness and death from COVID-19, on June 15.

“I’m still feeling really quite fine,” Fauci said Thursday, as the administration emphasized the protection offered by vaccines to people of all ages, after the U.S. became the first country in the world to extend vaccine eligibility to children as young as six months.

“I think I’m an example, given my age, of what we’re all talking about today," Fauci said. “I’m vaccinated. I’m doubly boosted. And I believe if that were not the case, I very likely would not be talking to you looking as well as I look, I think, right now. So all as well with Fauci.”

Ars Technica

COVID rebounds: Immune responses may be reignited by cleanup of viral scraps

Pfizer's antiviral pill Paxlovid is among the most treasured tools for hammering COVID-19; it can knock back the relative risk of hospitalization and death by 89 percent in unvaccinated patients at high risk of severe disease. But, as use of the convenient drug has grown in the US, so have troubling reports of rebound cases—people who took the pill early in their infection, began feeling better, and even tested negative but then slid back into symptoms and tested positive again days later.
Anthony Fauci
Fatherly

Dr. Fauci To Parents: “We Have a Very, Very Effective Vaccine”

It’s here. The COVID vaccine parents of the very young have all been waiting for is here. And parents — the burnt-out, bedraggled bunch of us — are ready for it. We think. It might be the fact that the vaccine has come out a good 18 months after the first adult vaccine was authorized and eight months after the 5- to 11-year-old vaccines. Or that it’s been 66 days since the public transportation and airport mask mandate from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was struck down. Or that summer is upon us, and getting child care to help us through is as difficult as it's ever been — a full-time job in itself. But, no doubt about it, there’s vaccine hesitancy.
bloomberglaw.com

Covid Vaccine Waiver Deal Threatens Investment for Future Crises

A global agreement for waiving Covid-19 vaccine patent protections could endanger future pandemic responses while doing little to address current access to doses, according to critics of the plan. The World Trade Organization last week approved a deal to loosen intellectual property protections that many policy professionals say will shatter...
deseret.com

New omicron variants target lungs and escape antibodies

Omicron variants are driving new infections across the world, proving to evade antibodies. Why it matters: Preliminary research from the University of Tokyo suggests that the alpha and delta strains produced more severe illnesses compared to omicron, which creates cold or allergy-like symptoms, per The Independent. But this research reveals...
The Atlantic

You Are Going to Get COVID Again … And Again … And Again

Two and a half years and billions of estimated infections into this pandemic, SARS-CoV-2’s visit has clearly turned into a permanent stay. Experts knew from early on that, for almost everyone, infection with this coronavirus would be inevitable. As James Hamblin memorably put it back in February 2020, “You’re Likely to Get the Coronavirus.” By this point, in fact, most Americans have. But now, as wave after wave continues to pummel the globe, a grimmer reality is playing out. You’re not just likely to get the coronavirus. You’re likely to get it again and again and again.
The Independent

North Korea dispatches medical teams as at least 800 families ill with intestinal disease

North Korea has dispatched medical crews along with medicines “prepared by” Kim Jong-un’s family to the country’s southwestern region as it battles an outbreak of an unidentified gastrointestinal disease.About 800 families are reportedly suffering from an “acute enteric epidemic” in the South Hwanghae Province.This outbreak of an infectious intestinal disease in a farming region comes even as the country continues to grapple with a serious Covid-19 wave as well as food shortages.The “enteric epidemic” is likely an infectious disease like typhoid, dysentery or cholera, which are caused by germs via contaminated food and water or contact with faeces of...
Washington Examiner

Biden abuses executive authority to pursue his environmental agenda

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how a recent executive action by President Joe Biden is a massive abuse of power.]. Plagued by inflation , a projected upcoming Republican wave in the midterm elections, and high gas prices , President Joe Biden is desperately seeking a win on clean energy.
Missouri Independent

COVID in Black and white

“When white folks catch a cold, Black folks get pneumonia.” We’ve known this old adage for years but never before did it strike so close to home as it did last month when COVID finally caught up with our interracial family. First, a little background. Since the global pandemic began in March of 2020, my […] The post COVID in Black and white appeared first on Missouri Independent.
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

