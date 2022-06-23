ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul McCartney to hold surprise pre Glastonbury show at tiny venue in Frome

By Ellie Iorizzo and Inga Parkel
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YS8Yw_0gK83G3q00

Paul McCartney has revealed a surprise gig at a small Somerset music venue, the night before his Glastonbury headline set.

The 80-year-old former member of The Beatles’ performance was announced on Thursday (23 June), with “first come first served” tickets selling out in under an hour.

The Cheese and Grain entertainment venue in Frome, Somerset will play host to McCartney from 5pm on Friday (24 June). The venue’s capacity is just 800 people.

On their website, it said: “In 24 hours time from now Paul McCartney will be performing live, here in Frome, at the Cheese and Grain.

“What an incredible opportunity to watch Paul warm up for his Glastonbury headlining performance this weekend.”

It added: “What an amazing treat… we are told this won’t be his normal set either so should be an afternoon full of wonderful surprises.”

McCartney will become Glastonbury Festival’s oldest ever solo headliner when he takes to the stage this weekend, which marks exactly a week after his 80th birthday.

The festival will return with the former Beatle as its Saturday night headliner, his second time topping the Pyramid stage bill after a performance in 2004.

Additional headliners include pop star Billie Eilish and US rapper Kendrick Lamar , with Diana Ross taking on the traditional Legends Slot. You can check out the full lineup and set times here .

Follow along with the live updates from Glastonbury here.

Additional reporting from Press Association.

Comments / 0

The Independent

