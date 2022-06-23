ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooper, Lightning have 'moved on' to Game 5 after OT loss on Kadri goal

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA -- Jon Cooper and the Tampa Bay Lightning were looking ahead to Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS) and not back at how Game 4 ended before they boarded their flight to Denver...

NHL

NHL DRAFT ORDER SET

The Flames currently hold three selections in the upcoming draft. With the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the 2022 NHL Draft order has been finalized:. 6. Columbus Blue Jackets (from Chicago Blackhawks) 7. Ottawa Senators. 8. Detroit Red Wings. 9. Buffalo Sabres. 10. Anaheim Ducks. 11. San Jose Sharks.
NHL
NHL

Avalanche defenseman Johnson shares morning pictures with Stanley Cup

Veteran says he 'wasn't dreaming' after he woke up with trophy in his bed. The Stanley Cup woke up like this. "This," of course, means in a bed with Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson. Johnson shared some celebratory photos on Monday, the morning after the Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay...
DENVER, CO
NHL

Bolts remain proud despite coming up just short of their ultimate goal

There's one word resonating throughout the Tampa Bay Lightning organization roughly 36 hours after a season-ending loss in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final: proud. "At the end of the day, I'm so proud of this team," said Bolts defenseman Victor Hedman. "I can't say enough words. So proud of the group, the way they responded, the way they battled.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Lightning hope to re-sign forwards Paul, Palat, defenseman Rutta

TAMPA -- The Tampa Bay Lightning want to re-sign pending unrestricted free agent forwards Nicholas Paul and Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta, general manager Julien BriseBois said Tuesday. "I've already been in touch with all three of their agents and had preliminary discussions over the past 36 hours," BriseBois...
NHL
NHL

Sabres development camp opens July 13

All on-ice sessions will be held at LECOM Harborcenter. The Buffalo Sabres' annual development camp will return to LECOM Harborcenter from July 13 to 16. The camp will feature current Sabres prospects, including players selected during the 2022 NHL Draft. Attendees will take part in both on-ice and off-ice workouts. All on-ice sessions will be held at LECOM Harborcenter.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Sedin brothers heading to Hockey Hall of Fame together in Class of 2022

Top two scorers in Canucks history 'pushed each other to be the best players we could be'. If they didn't play together in the NHL for 17 seasons, neither Henrik nor Daniel Sedin is sure if he or his twin brother would be going into the Hockey Hall of Fame at any point, let alone in their first year of eligibility as part of the Class of 2022.
NHL
NHL

Avalanche offseason discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

MacKinnon's next contract, nine pending UFAs among questions facing Cup champs. The future of the Colorado Avalanche and their chances of repeating as Stanley Cup champions next season was part of the discussion on this week's episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast. Co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke were...
DENVER, CO
NHL

Lightning lose Stanley Cup Final, past deep playoff runs among reasons

Struggles on special teams also factor into six-game loss to Avalanche. The Tampa Bay Lightning were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Colorado Avalanche, losing 2-1 in Game 6 of the best-of-7 Stanley Cup Final on Sunday. The Lightning came up two victories short in their bid to...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Stars sign defenseman Joseph Cecconi to one-year contract extension

Cecconi, 25, finished the 2021-22 season with 16 points (1-15=16) in 65 regular-season games for the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Among Texas defensemen, Cecconi ranked third in assists (15) and fourth in points (16), setting new career-highs in both categories. He made his debut in the Calder Cup Playoffs last season, appearing in two games and registering seven shots. Through four seasons with Texas, he has earned a total of 31 points (4-27=31) in 164 career regular-season AHL games. Prior to his professional career, Cecconi appeared in 147 career NCAA games over four seasons at University of Michigan and registered 62 points (9-53=62).
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Point has torn quadricep, should be ready for Lightning training camp

TAMPA -- Brayden Point has a significant tear in his right quadricep but is expected to be fully recovered for Tampa Bay Lightning training camp in September. The forward sustained the injury in the first period of Game 7 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Toronto Maple Leafs on May 14. He was chasing a puck, when Maple Leafs defenseman Mark Giordano tried to get a stick on the puck and Point's right leg buckled under him as he slid into the boards.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Joakim Kemell Profile | DRAFT

"Kemell is a well-rounded winger who has almost every NHL attribute you want other than the size at 5-foot-11. He brings skill and speed to his shifts, showing the ability to carry the puck up ice and create chances for himself and his teammates. Kemell can pass the puck very well, but his shot is his main weapon."
NHL
NHL

Devils' Pre-Season Schedule Set for 2022-23 | RELEASE

New Jersey to host three games at Prudential Center. The New Jersey Devils' seven-game preseason schedule will consist of three home games and four road matches, all with 7 p.m. start times. The club will play the NY Rangers, NY Islanders and Boston Bruins twice each, and the Montreal Canadiens once. Current NHL dates has rookies reporting to Jersey for Devils Training Camp on Wednesday, September 14, with veterans reporting the following week on Wednesday, September 21. Broadcast information for the game's will be announced at a later date.
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Cogliano speech helped Avalanche regroup, win Stanley Cup

TAMPA -- Andrew Cogliano felt he needed to say something. The veteran forward wasn't happy with how the Colorado Avalanche played in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, a 3-2 loss to the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday, so he spoke at a players-only meeting Saturday.
DENVER, CO
NHL

NHL Draft: 5 names to watch

Mock drafts suggest Blues have plenty of options at pick No. 23. With the 2022 NHL Draft fast approaching, the St. Louis Blues scouting team is hard at work identifying players out of the vast pool of available draft prospects. The first round of the draft is always important, as...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

2022 NHL Draft Profile: Adam Ingram

WINNIPEG - Heading in to the 2021-22 hockey season, West St. Paul's Adam Ingram didn't know what to expect when he packed his bags for Youngstown, Ohio. But after scoring a goal in his first game with the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms, he never looked back. "Going into the season I...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
NHL

Islanders Announce 2022 Preseason Schedule

The Islanders will play six games, with all three home games taking place at UBS Arena at Belmont Park. The New York Islanders 50th Anniversary season begins in September with the 2022 preseason schedule. The Islanders will play six games, with all three home games taking place at UBS Arena at Belmont Park.
ELMONT, NY
NHL

Carnegie finally gets due, named to Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Pioneer regarded by some as best Black player never to play in NHL honored 68 years after final game. Bernice Carnegie was crying tears of joy over the phone, thrilled and surprised by the day she thought would never come. Herb Carnegie, her late father who several hockey historians regard...
NHL
NHL

Krenn: Three Things we learned from a season-ending loss

Chris Krenn on Stamkos' leadership, playing through injuries and never quitting. The Tampa Bay Lightning left it all on the ice. After becoming the only team in NHL history to get past three teams that had 50 or more regular season wins to reach the Stanley Cup Final, the Bolts fell to the Colorado Avalanche, 2-1, in Game 6 and saw an incredible season come to an end.
TAMPA, FL

