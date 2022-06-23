Cooper, Lightning have 'moved on' to Game 5 after OT loss on Kadri goal

Cecconi, 25, finished the 2021-22 season with 16 points (1-15=16) in 65 regular-season games for the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Among Texas defensemen, Cecconi ranked third in assists (15) and fourth in points (16), setting new career-highs in both categories. He made his debut in the Calder Cup Playoffs last season, appearing in two games and registering seven shots. Through four seasons with Texas, he has earned a total of 31 points (4-27=31) in 164 career regular-season AHL games. Prior to his professional career, Cecconi appeared in 147 career NCAA games over four seasons at University of Michigan and registered 62 points (9-53=62).
