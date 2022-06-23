ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Emilia Clarke confirms existence of Game of Thrones Jon Snow spin-off: ‘I know it exists. It’s happening’

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BFkFv_0gK82m9B00

Emilia Clarke has confirmed that the rumoured Game of Thrones series focusing on the character of Jon Snow is happening.

Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen in the hit fantasy drama, also confirmed that Kit Harington , who played Snow in the original, was heavily involved in the new spin-off.

Speaking to the BBC , she said: ““He has told me about it. And I know it exists. It’s happening.

“It’s been created by Kit as far as I can understand, so he’s in it from the ground up,” she continued. “So what you will be watching, hopefully, if it happens, is certified by Kit Harington.”

The sequel will reportedly pick up where the Game of Thrones series finale left off.

Harington’s portrayal of fan-favourite Snow earned him two Emmy nominations over the course of the series’ run, which began in 2011.

Adapted from George RR Martin’s hit fantasy novels, Game of Thrones is set to spawn several spin-offs, including the forthcoming House of the Dragon – slated for release in August this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ItNf_0gK82m9B00

The first trailer for the hotly-anticipated prequel was released in October last year and gave fans a look at several of the characters from the series.

Fans have already voiced scepticism about the prospect of a Jon Snow spin-off , with many citing the poorly recieived series finale of Thrones as an ominous sign.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Maisie Williams Confesses That She Thought Arya Stark “Was Queer”

Click here to read the full article. One of the most memorable Game of Thrones scenes in a final season full of memorable scenes was Arya Stark getting it on with Gendry. Many were surprised that the hookup took place. Not the least of them was Maisie Williams, who played Arya. Williams told Teen Vogue she was “surprised” by her character’s choice on the eve of major battle. “The first time that I was surprised by Arya, I guess, was probably in the final [season] where she whips off her clothes and sleeps with Gendry,” Williams says. “I thought that Arya was queer, you...
NFL
BBC

Emilia Clarke swaps Game of Thrones' dragons for Chekhov's The Seagull

She is best known for playing the fearless Daenerys Targaryen, Mother of Dragons, in Game of Thrones. But Emilia Clarke says she is "petrified" ahead of her UK stage debut in Chekhov's The Seagull. "I'm profoundly aware of the fact that there will be people who love Game of Thrones...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emilia Clarke
Person
Kit Harington
ComicBook

Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Gets New Poster

Early posters for the HBO series Game of Thrones saw a somber Sean Bean as Ned Stark sitting alone on the iconic iron throne, confirming the significance of the seat over the coming seasons, with a new poster for the prequel House of the Dragon choosing another ominous image for its latest poster. While Game of Thrones showed the surprise of Westeros citizens at the existence of dragons, this new poster confirms just how commonplace they are, while also showing off their impressive scale. Check out the first poster for House of the Dragon below before the series premieres on HBO Max on August 21st.
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

Lynda Carter Jokingly States She Created ‘Thirst Traps’

Lynda Carter came into the limelight through her role as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman in the ’70s-comic book based Wonder Woman television series. She was invited to audition in 1975 in what had become an almost futile search for a Hollywood breakthrough. In fact, she was almost returning to Arizona due to her dwindling funds when she was informed that actress Joanna Cassidy was no longer being considered for the role and that she had gotten the part of Diana Prince.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Of Thrones#Series Finale#House#Dragon
Collider

‘House of the Dragon’ Poster Teases Emma D’Arcy’s Targaryen Princess

HBO is keeping the fire (and blood) in the heart of fans alive with a new poster for House of the Dragon, the highly-anticipated spinoff prequel to Game of Thrones. The poster focuses on Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen, one of the dragon riders fighting for the Iron Throne during the civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Terminal List': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

When Chris Pratt was cast in Marvel’s 2014 superhero action comedy Guardians of the Galaxy, many were surprised. The actor, at the time known for his role as happy-go-lucky Andy Dwyer on the sitcom Parks & Recreation, was known for his comedic television role. Some even questioned whether his turn as an action star would be fruitful. Oh, how wrong they were. Now, coming off multiple films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a starring role in the Jurassic World franchise, and a starring role in the Amazon Studios film The Tomorrow War, Pratt is returning to television. Pratt stars in The Terminal List the adaptation of Jack Carr’s best-selling novel. Playing James Reece, a Navy SEAL who returns home as the only survivor of an ambush with increasingly mysterious circumstances, this time Pratt will bring his action star chops that he brought to countless big-screen roles to the small screen.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Kate Middleton rewears Vampire’s Wife for first joint portrait with William – and it’s still available to buy

An official portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been released in honour of Prince William’s 40th birthday. It’s the first joint painting of the couple, and as you’d expect, they look every bit of regal.It was painted by British artist, Jamie Coreth, and it captures their facial expressions and body language particularly well. In the portrait, Kate Middleton can be seen wearing an emerald dress by The Vampire’s Wife, which she previously wore in 2020 during a three-day tour of Ireland.The dark green iridescent silk dress is particularly elegant. It’s a three-quarter length, features soft ruffle detailing...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Where to Watch ‘Westworld’ Season Four Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Is good Dolores Abernathy back? After a two-year wait, Westworld fans will finally find out when the sci-fi drama series’ fourth season premieres Sunday, June 26 on HBO and HBO Max.More from The Hollywood ReporterEvents of the Week: 'Thor: Love and Thunder,' 'Westworld' and MoreHBO's 'Westworld' Season 4: TV ReviewWhere to Watch 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Online As seen in the official trailer that dropped last week, the eight-episode series introduces a new fictional theme park...
TV SERIES
411mania.com

Game of Thrones Jon Snow Sequel Spinoff Series in the Works

Jon Snow may know nothing, but he might still know more at some point. The Hollywood Reporter reveals that HBO has begun development on the first planned sequel series to the global, smash-hit television, Game of Thrones, starring previous show protagonist Jon Snow. The planned live-action series would continue after the end of the original show and would follow Kit Harington’s Jon Snow of the Stark Clan.
TV SERIES
The Ringer

‘The Old Man’ Season 1, Episodes 1 and 2 Recap

Bill, Sean, and Joanna react to the first two episodes of FX’s The Old Man, starring Jeff Bridges. The crew breaks down Bridges’s impressive performance, his Hollywood longevity, and where this show ranks among the best shows of 2022. Plus, why has FX not made this show more known to the public yet?
TV SERIES
ScreenCrush

Everything New on HBO Max in July

It’s a good month for animation fans on HBO Max in July. The streaming service is adding The Bob’s Burgers Movie, fresh from theaters, as well as the premiere of the third season of the beloved series Tuca & Bertie starring Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong. But if...
TV SERIES
TechRadar

HBO just canceled J. J. Abrams' huge sci-fi project

HBO has plugged the plug on Demimonde, the new big-budget sci-fi drama from director J. J. Abrams. According to the Hollywood Reporter, (opens in new tab)Demimonde, which was due to be Abrams' first solo creation for television since his original hit Alias, has now been pulled from production by HBO's Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

HBO Max Confirms July Release for Harley Quinn Season 3

Two years after the second season aired, the beloved animated series Harley Quinn is making its return this summer on a still unknown exact date. As fans are patiently waiting to see the iconic DC villain's next adventure, several details have started to emerge about what to expect in the upcoming season. Now, it looks like we finally have the release window which gives us a better idea of when we will get to see it.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Emilia Clarke addresses panned Broadway debut nearly a decade later: ‘It was a catastrophic failure’

Emilia Clarke has reminisced on her “catastrophic” Broadway debut.The Game of Thrones star, 35, is due to make her West End stage debut as Nina in a production of Anton Chekhov’s 1896 play The Seagull.Ahead of the show’s run, Clarke opened up about her first Broadway performance, in which she starred as Holly Golightly opposite Cory Michael Smith’s Fred and George Wendst’s Joe Bell in a 2013 production of Breakfast at Tiffany’s.Clarke was widely panned by publications including The New York Times and Variety, with some critics suggesting that she was miscast in the role.Clarke called it a “catastrophic...
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

New Movies + Shows To Watch This Weekend: HBO’s ‘Westworld’ Season 4 + More

From scammers to wacky billionaires with a heart of gold to sentient robots, the new movies and shows available to stream this weekend are full of wild and wonderful weirdos. Which means there’s something for everyone, right? Whether you use Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, there are plenty more high-quality movies and shows hitting your favorite streaming platforms for you to check out. Whether you want a new movie, or new seasons of your favorite shows, let us here at Decider help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The Independent

714K+
Followers
230K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy