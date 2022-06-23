Sky High Farm Workwear Brings Its Commitment To Healthy Food To The Converse Chuck 70

I was too tickled to finally wear this dress to an event that made sense! Today is Juneteenth and over the weekend Ebony Magazine held a celebration for this spectacular holiday! I ran up to Target to see what they had when I came across the Tabitha Brown for Target dress. I just knew everything would be sold out by now because it was a very popular collection and they even had a fashion show here with Tabitha. I spied two pieces left from the line and grab this dress that was perfect for the occasion I was attending with Ebony.

