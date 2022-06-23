ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ancramdale, NY

Sky High Farm Workwear Brings Its Commitment To Healthy Food To The Converse Chuck 70

By Jovani Hernandez
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen artist Dan Colen founded Sky High Farm in Ancramdale, NY in 2011, he simply sought out a creative space outside of the major city. Along the way, however, the 30-acre nonprofit farm has become an important part of local communities, with a “love your neighbor,...

The Air Jordan 5 “University Blue” Expected For March 4th, 2023 Release

Ever since the release of the Air Jordan 1 “University Blue,” sneaker culture has been trapped in an inescapable chokehold, as the UNC signature subsequently became one of the Nike umbrella’s most desirable pantones. Even after two years, the color still holds quite a bit of influence, and it’ll continue to do so as it appears on this 2023 bound Air Jordan 5.
The Nike Air Force 1 “Los Angeles” Is Covered With A Wide Assortment Of Patches

The Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th Birthday has produced a number of exciting releases, from a three-part partnership with Stussy to a luxury makeover by none other than Louis Vuitton. Even the GRs bring a certain energy, as they’re oftentimes just as unique as their collaborative counterparts. This upcoming pair, which pays homage to the City of Angels, is but further proof of this, incorporating both a series of patches and a colorway that’s somewhat Dodgers-friendly.
Roxy Teams Up With Designer Stella Jean for Limited-edition Collection

Click here to read the full article. Roxy has a new muse: Haitian Italian designer Stella Jean.  The duo have linked up for a limited-edition collaboration, inspired by Roxy’s active lifestyle and the Rome-based designer’s aesthetic, much of which is grounded in nature.  More from WWDPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionPhotos From the 2022 MTV Movie & TV AwardsA Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second Drop “Stella is everything a Roxy girl should be,” Stephanie Micci, global head of design at Roxy, told WWD. “She’s got an amazing character; she’s super strong and confident and delightful. And she’s...
“Black” Patent Leather Meets “Pink” Accents On This Nike Air Force 1 Low

Over the last several years, customized Nike Air Force 1 Low pairs have become businesses for countless individuals across the globe. Throughout the 2000s, perhaps as a response to A BATHING APE’s multi-colored BAPE STAs, the Swoosh offered its iconic 1982 silhouette in hundreds of experimental styles. In the midst of its 40th anniversary, Bruce Kilgore’s legendary creation continues to experiment with color-blocking, materials and themes, with the latest proposition seemingly nodding to the mid-aughts. Shimmering black patent leather takes over everything from the mid-foot to tip-of-the-toe, while a light pink hue animates smooth panels from mid-foot to spine. White contrast enters the mix via the profile swooshes and oft-imitated sole unit, though nylon tongues and non-standard branding on the spine give the Air Force 1 a refreshing look.
New York City, NY
Ancramdale, NY
This Nike Air Force 1 Low Points To The Mid ’90s With Grey, Black, And Volt

Although the Nike Air Force 1 Low officially debuted in 1983, it’s joined in on the 40th anniversary for Bruce Kilgore’s 1982 icon. Recently, the low-top variant of the made-for-basketball design appeared in a greyscale finish complimented by 1990s-reminiscent “Volt” flair. While not officially touted as a pair inspired by the original Air Max 95, the color palette is far too similar to Sergio Lozano’s 27-year-old design to be coincidental. The bulk of the Air Force 1‘s upper and sole unit indulges in either shades of grey or black, with the neon green animating branding on the tongue and the non-standard pull tab at the spine. Together, each aforementioned component further expands the sneaker’s already-extensive catalog of colorways, while also demonstrating that decades-old color combinations can still feel fresh in the modern day.
Lori Harvey Slides Into Summer With Yeezy Footwear & Baggy Blue Loungewear

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. No one does cozy street style like Lori Harvey. The model and skincare entrepreneur kept it casual as she stepped out in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Although its officially summer and the weather is starting to heat up, the fashion influencer proved that a sweatsuit is ideal for any season. Harvey was spotted out under the sunny skies in a vibrant blue ensemble. The loungewear set consisted of a crewneck that had long...
Talking With Tami

My Style: Tabitha Brown For Target Leopard Print Midi Dress

I was too tickled to finally wear this dress to an event that made sense! Today is Juneteenth and over the weekend Ebony Magazine held a celebration for this spectacular holiday! I ran up to Target to see what they had when I came across the Tabitha Brown for Target dress. I just knew everything would be sold out by now because it was a very popular collection and they even had a fashion show here with Tabitha. I spied two pieces left from the line and grab this dress that was perfect for the occasion I was attending with Ebony.
Swoosh’d Ribbons Appear Again On The Nike Air Force 1

As Nike looks to variegate the Air Force 1 ever so slightly with minor changes, sneaker fans are being treated to an endless supply of classics. Fans of the ’82 model are enjoying a wealth of options as 2022 marks the 40th Anniversary of the Air Force 1, and while there are specific units created to mark the four decades, some pairs are joining the celebration in the background.
Katie Holmes Elevates the Daywear Pajamas Trend With Sleek Loafers at H&M Hotel-Themed Party

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Katie Holmes attended a summer getaway pop-up with H&M on Tuesday in New York at Hôtel Hennes. The “Dawson’s Creek” actress arrived for the second installment featuring the pop-up retailer’s summer destination activation. Holmes stepped into the mix in a matching two-piece set. The outfit featured a dark blue paisley print scattered across a white base. The fabric was light and breezy, making it the perfect attire for a summer getaway. The collared button-down...
Official Images Of The Nike Air Max 90 “Desert Camo”

The Nike Air Max 90 debuted 32 years ago, but it’s arguably as popular now as it’s ever been. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s once top-of-the-line performance runner appeared in a lifestyle-oriented desert camouflage style. While far from being the first time a military garb-reminiscent arrangement lands on the visible Air-cushioned proposition, the latest offering takes a refreshing all-over approach to the look. Sole units keep things simple in an off-white makeup, allowing for the iconic Air Max sneaker to steal the spotlight with its canvas upper covered in shades of brown. TPU components along the tongue and at the heel deliver some contrast to their surroundings, but don’t detract too much from the desert-informed color palette.
Air Jordan 3 “Reimagined” Set For March 11, 2023 Release

With dozens of Air Jordan releases still left in 2022, handfuls of retros have already been teased and all-but-confirmed for 2023, among them, the Air Jordan 3 Reimagined “White Cement.”. Scheduled to launch as part of Jordan Brand’s Spring 2023 retro collection, the upcoming sneakers follow in the steps...
19 Sneakers Releasing This Week

This week’s sneaker release calendar is packed with collaborations, rereleases and collectible silhouettes. The YEEZY 350 drops in “Bone” and “Onyx” followed by UNION LOS ANGELES‘ Nike Cortez. Fans of forward-thinking footwear, be sure to check out the Nike ISPA Link in “Black” and “Barley” colorways as well as the Free Crater Trail Moc Mule.
Cardi B x Reebok Get ‘Enchanted’ in New Collab With Bold Sneaker Colors & Reworked Styles

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Cardi B and Reebok are teaming up on another collaboration. The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker confirmed the news via Instagram with a behind-the-scenes video from her photoshoot with the brand. The collection, called “Let Me Be…Enchanted,” emphasizes her over-the-top style and captivating energy with a new range of footwear and apparel in bright hues with exaggerated details and luxurious materials. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) The two-part...
JW Anderson Men’s Spring 2023

While wearing his other hat as creative director of Loewe, Jonathan Anderson has been inserting gleaming metal plates into trenchcoats and chrome drain catchers into sweaters. He visited the hardware store for his JW Anderson brand, too, incorporating cupboard hinges into hoodies, tacking safety gloves to the front of striped sweaters and riddling T-shirts with tin-can ring pulls halfway open.
Katie Holmes Wears Menswear-Inspired Outfit With Summer-Worthy Tote and Retro Sneakers in NYC

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Katie Holmes proved her penchant for effortlessly eclectic style while in New York City this week. The “Dawson’s Creek” star was spotted strolling in Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon, wearing black jeans with an oversized white button-down shirt. The wardrobe staple featured an oversized fit and was covered in thin pink pinstripes; naturally, Holmes made it her own by tucking it asymmetrically into her waistband and unbuttoning the cuffs. The effortless duo was finished...
“Nike 101” Prepares Yet Another Lesson For The Air Force 1

Since its debut in April, the “Nike 101” collection has enrolled the Dunk Low, Blazer Mid, and, more recently, the Air Force 1. And unlike its counterparts, the latter silhouette has received not just one but two upcoming colorways. This pair, relative to its peer, is much less...
Where To Buy The Jordan Zion 2 “Hope Diamond”

While widely-considered one of the biggest letdowns in recent NBA history, Zion Williamson is heading into the 2022-23 season focused. For the occasion, he and his NIKE, Inc. family have prepped the Jordan Zion 2 signature sneaker, which arrives in a “Hope Diamond” colorway on Thursday, June 30th.
Hollywood’s Favorite Shoe Brand Just Launched Its Beloved Leather Sneakers in Two New Colors

Click here to read the full article. Sneakers are still going strong as a go-to shoe for many. You’ve got Harry Styles rocking Old Skool Vans around the clock, as well as dress and sneaker outfit inspirations that you should have on repeat this summer. However, there’s one brand in particular that should be on your radar: Cariuma. Cariuma has been seen on a bunch of celebs, like Pete Davidson, Helen Mirren and Jon Hamm. Robert Downey Jr. even wore them in a photoshoot and Whitney Port shouted them out on her blog. That is one impressive star-studded lineup.  So what exactly...
The Jordan Jumpman Pro Is Returning For Its 25th Anniversary

The Jordan Jumpman Pro is returning in 2022 twenty-five years after its initial release. As the first Team Jordan model to release under the Jordan Brand sub-label in 1997, the Jordan Jumpman Pro looks to recapture some of the nostalgia a quarter-century after its initial drop. A white/red colorway has appeared via official images (albeit in kids sizes); surprisingly, this “Chicago” theme is not an original colorway, although some may guess that to be. Just four versions were available in 1997, but the re-issues in 2008 and 2017 introduced a plethora of new ones.
