ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

When RAT-testing for COVID, should you also swab your throat?

By Thea van de Mortel, Professor, Nursing and Deputy Head (Learning & Teaching), School of Nursing and Midwifery, Griffith University
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OUR3S_0gK81UFC00
Shutterstock

We’re now pretty used to swabbing our nose to test for COVID when we have a scratchy throat or new cough. But should we also be using our rapid antigen test (RAT) to swab our throat, as some social media sources suggest?

As people with an Omicron infection often get a sore throat early on, they reason that Omicron is found first in the throat. So swabbing the throat and nose together, some social media sources say, is more likely to accurately detect an infection.

A sore throat is more common with Omicron than Delta. However this doesn’t mean you should use your nasal RAT to swab your throat for Omicron. It’s best to follow the instructions on the packet.

Remind me, what are the different types of RATs?

There are several different ways to test for COVID using a RAT.

Oral samples can include saliva (spit into a tube), saliva from a tongue or cheek swab, or a throat swab (tonsil area).

Nasal samples can be collected from the front (anterior), middle or back (nasopharyngeal) of the nose.

There are also many different brands of RAT. Their ability to detect a positive case varies depending on the brand, the variant , whether the person has symptoms , and their viral load at the time of the test.

Read more: Taking your first rapid antigen test? 7 tips for an accurate result

What do studies say about RATs for the nose vs throat?

It’s complicated. The time lag between researchers conducting a study and its publication means studies that compare sampling methods were largely conducted before Omicron, or before the widespread use of RATs.

A systematic review of 23 pre-Omicron studies found nasal and throat samples tested together were more sensitive (meaning they accurately detected a positive case) than nasal samples alone: 97% vs 86%.

However, these were swabs taken independently (with two separate swabs – one for the nose and one for the throat) and then combined at the point of testing the sample, rather than taking a combined nasal/throat swab (where the nose is swabbed then the throat is swabbed with the same swab, or vice versa). They also used PCRs rather than RATs.

A study conducted during the Omicron wave tested 49 people with PCR-confirmed COVID who had both nasal and throat swabs. It found 86% of positive cases were picked up by nasal swabs on a RAT compared with 47% detected by throat swabs, and 89% by both methods.

This suggests Omicron is not more easily detected in the throat. Adding a throat swab did not pick up many extra cases (3%).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jTas9_0gK81UFC00
Swabbing your throat doesn’t seem to pick up many extra positives. Shutterstock

However, a preprint study , which is yet to be peer-reviewed (checked by independent scientists), reports conflicting results.

In this study, individual nasal and throat swabs both detected 64.5% of infections. But some nasal samples tested positive when the throat swab was negative and vice versa. Doing both tests individually picked up around 89% of positive cases.

When individual nasal swabs were compared to a combined nasal/throat swab, the nasal swabs picked up around 68% of the cases, while the combined swab picked up around 82%.

In summary, of the two recent studies that include an Omicron sample, the published study found that nasal swabs were much more effective than throat swabs at detecting COVID. And if the results of both tests were combined, only 3% of extra cases would be detected.

The preprint (unpublished) study reports conflicting results, suggesting a combined nasal/throat swab would pick up an extra 14% of cases.

Read more: Just how accurate are rapid antigen tests? Two testing experts explain the latest data

Does Omicron appear first or at higher levels in the throat?

A survey found those with Omicron were 9% more likely to report a sore throat than those with Delta, whereas the latter were more likely to report a runny nose and sneezing.

However, when comparing saliva from a throat swab to a deep nasal swab in a study of 624 people, researchers found more virus (known as viral load) in the deep nasal swabs than in saliva tests. A test is more likely to detect a positive case when the viral load is higher.

The researchers found more virus in the nasal swab regardless of the day the specimen was collected, which suggests the virus doesn’t appear earlier in the throat.

Detection of COVID in saliva from the throat was 4% less likely in Omicron compared to Delta cases, which suggests Omicron doesn’t increase the viral load of saliva in the throat either.

However, it’s important to note, the nasal swabs we take at home are unlikely to go as deep as those in this study, which could affect the results.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JUgYG_0gK81UFC00
The virus doesn’t seem to appear in the throat first. Shutterstock

Other things to consider

The type of swab also differs, depending on whether it is designed for a nasal or oral test, and may not always be appropriate to sample a different area, because of differences in swab shape and flexibility.

The pH (a measure of acidity) also differs in the throat and the nose, and altered pH can affect COVID test function , and therefore could potentially affect the result.

So what should you do?

The website of Australia’s regulator, the Therapeutic Goods Administration, recommends performing either a nasal or oral test, as the instructions direct.

Likewise, the US Food and Drug Administration recommends RAT instructions are followed to the letter.

While the UK’s National Health Service (Britain) website refers to swabbing both the throat and nose, this is using a RAT kit that is made to do both.

As there is currently no clear evidence that Omicron appears in the throat earlier or at higher levels, and RATs are designed and tested for the specific area being sampled, it makes sense to continue to follow the test instructions.

If you wish to swab both areas, it’s best to use two separate tests designed for those areas.

Read more: Can you use rapid antigen tests in children under 2 years old?

Thea van de Mortel teaches into the Griffith University Infection Prevention and Control postgraduate programs.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Catching COVID-19 Could Increase Your Risk of Parkinson’s Disease

According to a recent study, the coronavirus can increase the mouse brain’s susceptibility to a toxin that causes the death of nerve cells seen in Parkinson’s disease. COVID-19 patients commonly report symptoms such as brain fog, headaches, and insomnia. These neurological complications after a viral infection are not new; in fact, it took patients nearly a decade to develop the neurological disease known as “post-encephalic parkinsonism” after the 1918 influenza pandemic. In a recent study with mice, Jefferson and colleagues demonstrate that the SARS-CoV-2 virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic could raise the likelihood of the brain degeneration found in Parkinson’s disease.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientists decipher the danger of gummy phlegm in severe COVID-19

Stanford University scientists have implicated a logjam of three long, stringy substances behind deadly thick sputum in COVID-19 patients who need a machine to help them breathe. One of these substances may prove especially amenable to treatment with a drug invented long ago for another purpose. It may also play a role in long COVID.
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

First, COVID hit disadvantaged communities harder. Now, long COVID delivers them a further blow

Disadvantaged communities not only suffer disproportionately from COVID, they are even more likely to be impacted by the cascading effects of long COVID. With a new federal government, now is the time to engage in transformative planning to address a range of societal issues, including the impact of the pandemic on the most disadvantaged Australians. We outline three policy areas to address the impact of long COVID on disadvantaged communities. Read more: Australia is failing marginalised people, and it shows in COVID death rates ...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swab#Antigen Test#Covid#Sore Throat#Omicron
Daily Mail

Mystery as at least 118 Grand Canyon tourists 'are struck down with highly contagious norovirus' in two months: Woman describes calling chopper after finding group violently vomiting

The Grand Canyon National Park has seen more than 110 cases of a gastrointestinal illness closely resembling the highly contagious norovirus since May, health officials said. As of June 10, the park listed at least 118 people who have become sick with symptoms similar to those of the norovirus, which causes vomiting, diarrhea, cramping, body aches and a mild fever, the Grand Canyon News reported.
PRESCOTT, AZ
TheConversationAU

The national electricity market is a failed 1990s experiment. It's time the grid returned to public hands

A crisis, as the saying has it, combines danger and opportunity. The dangers of the current electricity crisis are obvious. The opportunity it presents is to end to the failed experiment of the national electricity market. Having suspended the market last week, the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) is now directing generators when to supply electricity. It’s also paying them lavish compensation for the financial shortfalls they suffer as a result. These emergency measures are unsustainable. But they provide the starting point for a restructured electricity supply industry – one that’s better balanced between markets and planning. Now’s the time to create...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TheConversationAU

Australia has a once in a lifetime opportunity to break the stranglehold fossil fuels have on our politics

In the wake of the Green and Teal wave that crashed through the federal parliament, attention has inevitably turned to what the new crossbenchers will say and do about climate policy. So far, attention has focused on Australia’s 2030 emissions reduction target, and whether the Teals will pressure the new Labor government to increase its relatively unambitious) target, to which it has now formally committed. There’s a much more important question to ask. That is, how will any new target actually be reached? The history of Australian climate policy — under both Labor and Coalition governments — shows very...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

IV vitamin C increases risk for death, organ failure in sepsis

For adults with sepsis who are receiving vasopressor therapy in the intensive care unit (ICU), intravenous vitamin C is associated with an increased risk for a composite of death or persistent organ dysfunction at 28 days, according to a study published online June 15 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the annual Critical Care Reviews Meeting, held from June 15 to 17 in Belfast.
SCIENCE
survivornet.com

Mom Of Two, 57, Noticed ‘Something Strange’ While She Was Drying Her Hair: It Turned Out To Be Cancer, And Spotting It Saved Her Life

57-Year-Old Mother Raising Money After Breast Cancer Battle. Susan Hunter-Dabson has raised over £6,000 for breast cancer research after her own battle with the disease. She first noticed something was wrong when she discovered a lump while drying her hair. Hunter-Dabson underwent four surgeries and four rounds of radiation...
CANCER
EverydayHealth.com

Eating With Parkinson’s Disease: Problems and Solutions

The tremors, slowness, and stiffness that often occur with Parkinson’s disease (PD) can make many everyday activities and tasks challenging. As Parkinson’s becomes more severe, eating and digesting food can go from being one of life’s pleasures to a source of anxiety and frustration. Not only can...
FITNESS
The Independent

Eating two portions of fish per week linked to increased risk of skin cancer

Eating two portions of fish per week has been linked to an increased risk of skin cancer, a large-scale study has found.Researchers from the US looked at data from nearly 500,000 people and found this amount could put people at risk of malignant melanoma, the most deadly form of skin cancer.Current NHS guidelines state that people should eat at least two portions of fish per week, including at least one portion of oily fish.The new research comes from Brown University, and found that people who eat around 300g of fish per week had a 22 per cent higher risk of...
CANCER
Benzinga

Encountering DMT Entities: Are They Real?

This article was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight and appears here with permission. DMT is a powerful hallucinogen famous for producing experiences of encounters with entities, but how many people actually see them?. If you take a trip to the Amazonian basin, you can find the perennial shrub, Psychotria viridis....
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

Changes in the jet stream are steering autumn rain away from southeast Australia

You wouldn’t know it from the torrential rains that have inundated large parts of New South Wales and Queensland this year, but average late-autumn rainfall over southeast Australia has declined significantly since the 1990s. Less rain in these areas is an expected consequence of global warming. In both the northern and southern hemispheres, the paths of the weather systems that bring rain in the middle latitudes have been moving away from the equator and towards the poles. Read more: Australia's dry June is...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

In the Solomon Islands, Wong takes first tentative steps in repairing a strained relationship

Foreign Minister Penny Wong was no doubt expecting a cooler reception than her three previous visits to the Pacific when she touched down in Honiara last Friday. The Solomon Islands government website had not even listed the Australian minister’s visit – but it did note the first visit of a Saudi Arabian tourism minister, happening the same day. With this visit, Wong walked a diplomatic tightrope that no senior minister in the previous government appeared willing to. Solomon Islands leaders have had a very crowded schedule of late, as highlighted by the Solomon Star newspaper. It said Wong was the...
CHINA
TheConversationAU

A flurry of attention, then collective forgetfulness – 100 years of the 'ndrangheta Calabrian mafia in Australia

In a recent media release, Australian Federal Police said: We have about 51 Italian organised crime clans in Australia. We have identified 14 confirmed ‘ndrangheta clans across Australia, involving thousands of members. The ‘ndrangheta, widely considered Italy’s wealthiest and most powerful mafia group, are connected with Calabria, a region in southern Italy. They have important international links with – and are sometimes in a superior position to – local groups, such as bikies. A flurry of recent reporting and police comment on the 'ndrangheta may give the impression their activity in Australia is a relatively new phenomenon. But in truth, the ‘ndrangheta has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy