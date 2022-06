MOORE, S.C. (WLOS) — Hundreds of people packed the pews of Church at The Mill in Moore, South Carolina on Sunday, June 26 to bid farewell to Dep. Austin Derek Aldridge. The 25-year-old Spartanburg County sheriff’s deputy was killed on June 21 in a deputy-involved shooting, according to the sheriff’s office. The Spartanburg County coroner confirmed Aldridge died after being “ambushed” in the line of duty.

MOORE, SC ・ 20 HOURS AGO