A group of hikers on a church campout described their own escape from flooding in Capitol Reef National Park as “insanely lucky.”. Noah Gremmert, Orrin Allen, and Cooper Allen were visiting the Utah park when it started to rain heavily in the distance, Fox News reports. They were just five minutes from the top of the mountain on a hike when they noticed that the rain had already taken out a road on the other side of the mountain.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO