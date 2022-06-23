ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Kirchner Portrait Comes to Auction Under Settlement with Heirs — May Reach $15M

By Angelica Villa
ARTnews
ARTnews
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RgAnH_0gK7xJp300

Click here to read the full article.

A self-portrait by German Expressionist painter Ernst Ludwig Kirchner is coming to auction this month as part of a settlement agreement with the heirs of its original German Jewish owner.

The 1907 painting, which shows the artist rendered with vibrant brushstrokes smoking a pipe, will be offered during a modern and contemporary art evening sale at Sotheby’s London headquarters on June 29th. Self-Portrait with a Pipe is expected to fetch £8 million to £12 million ($9.8 million to $14.7 million). If it reaches its high estimate it could be among the five most expensive works by the artist to sell at auction.

Kirchner executed the work while involved with the avant-garde Die Brücke movement he helped to found in 1905. The work was first owned by his friend and Die Brücke co-founder Karl Schmidt-Rottluff. Later it passed into the hands of Hugo Simon, a Berlin-based banker and politician in 1931. Facing Nazi persecution, Simon fled to Paris in 1933 and eventually landed in Brazil.

The work is being offered via the public sale as part of a legal agreement with Simon’s heirs and the U.S. based owners, who bought the work at Sotheby’s more than forty years ago in 1981. Terms of the legal settlement are confidential. Details of when a claim was first made for the work have not been disclosed.

The present self-portrait was last exhibited publicly in the 2007 exhibition, “Vincent van Gogh and Expressionism,” held at the Neue Galerie in New York and the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam. That showcase highlighted van Gogh’s influence on Kirchner, who identified with the French painter’s personal struggles. Kirchner suffered a breakdown in 1915 leading to his discharge from the German Army.

Simon’s extensive art collection, which included examples by Edvard Munch and Camille Pissarro, was dispersed in duress sales and confiscations after he left Germany. His heirs have attempted to recover many of the work from the collection. A landscape painting with nude figures by Max Pechstein, an artist also associated with the Die Brücke gorup, taken from Simon’s Paris home was returned to his heirs last year.

More from ARTnews.com Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

Documenta Leader Speaks Out on Controversial Banner: ‘Anti-Semitic Depictions Must Have No Place in Germany’

Click here to read the full article. Documenta, the famed recurring art show in Kassel, Germany, kicked off its 15th edition this week with faintly positive reviews—and a controversy revolving around a banner that many said contained anti-Semitic imagery. After Documenta leaders initially made the decision to drape the piece in black fabric, officials with city of Kassel said the piece by the Indonesian collective Taring Padi would be removed altogether. While Documenta has not been shy in apologizing for putting the piece on view, the quinquennial’s leader director, Sabine Schormann, issued a follow-up statement on Tuesday further explaining how she...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

A Rare Dürer Illustration May Have Been Hiding in Plain Sight in Germany

Click here to read the full article. A brilliantly colored illustration believed to be the work of Albrecht Dürer has been discovered in the pages of a book at Germany’s Oldenburg State Library. The book, a Greek volume printed by the Venetian printer and publisher Aldus Manutius in 1502, was presented to the public on Tuesday night. It’s a small picture, measuring only 16.5 by 6 centimeters, and shows two cherubs atop mystical marine creatures whose tongues twist to form the coat of arms of the Nuremberg scholar Willibald Pirckheimer. The book sat in the holdings of the library for 230 years before the illustration was...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Carnegie International, the U.S.’s Oldest Biennial-Style Show, Names Artists for 2022 Edition

Click here to read the full article. The Carnegie International in Pittsburgh, the oldest biennial-style show in the U.S., has revealed the artist list for its 2022 edition, which is due to kick off at the Carnegie Museum of Art on September 24. SculptureCenter director Sohrab Mohebbi organized the show, which is titled “Is it morning for you yet?,” a reference to a Mayan Kaqchikel expression meant as an alternative to the phrase “Good morning,” according to the show’s announcement. Artist Édgar Calel, whose work will be included in the 2022 Carnegie International, spurred Mohebbi to name the show this way. In...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Observer

The NFT Expert at Christie’s Who Sold A Beeple For $69 Million is Leaving the Auction Industry

Noah Davis, the non-fungible token (NFT) expert who helped usher in the art world’s NFT craze, is leaving his position at Christie’s Auction House. He will now be working on the NFT collection CryptoPunks, a series of 10,000 unique digital characters. The collection was recently acquired by the company Yuga Labs, which created the popular Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT project. Davis discussed his transition in a thread on Twitter.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Gainsborough
Person
Ernst Ludwig Kirchner
Person
Van Gogh
Person
Hugo Simon
Person
Lucian Freud
Person
Damien Hirst
Person
Edvard Munch
Person
Camille Pissarro
Person
Vincent Van Gogh
Person
Francis Bacon
ARTnews

John Waters Will Get Hollywood Star, Sculpture Stolen from Cincinnati Park, and More: Morning Links for June 21, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE DIRECTOR’S CHAIR. Palais de Tokyo founder Jérôme Sans has been named to head Lago/Algo, a new cultural venue in Mexico City, ArtReview reports. The institution is backed by the OMR gallery and is part of an ambitious and controversial redevelopment of Chapultepec Park that is being overseen by artist Gabriel Orozco . Meanwhile, the Toronto Star reports that the National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa has appointed an interim director and CEO: Angela Cassie, who came to the museum in 2021 to be its chief strategy and inclusion officer. Cassie fills a post being vacated by Sasha Suda, who was named director of the Philadelphia Museum...
CINCINNATI, OH
ARTnews

Collector Alleges That Marilyn Monroe Dress Worn by Kim Kardashian Is ‘Hanging on By Threads’

Click here to read the full article. Marilyn Monroe’s 1962 “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress appears to have sustained damage after Kim Kardashian wore it to the Met Gala in May. On Monday, the pop culture collector Scott Fortner, who oversees a website dedicated to promoting an archive of memorabilia related to Marilyn Monroe, shared multiple images of the nude sequined dress, the back of which appears to have sustained minor tears down the back with some of its crystals lost. In an Instagram with pictures that appeared to show the dress before and after Kardashian wore it, Fortner described portions of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Auction#Art Movement#Art World#German#Jewish#Sotheby S London#Pipe#Nazi#Sotheby
Daily Mail

Sarah Ferguson is a vision in an emerald green velvet and silk gown as she shows solidarity with Ukraine with yellow and blue pin at star-studded Filming Italy Festival 2022

Sarah Ferguson looked sensational in an emerald green gown as she attended the Filming Italy Festival 2022 red carpet in Santa Margherita di Pula on Sunday. The Duchess of York, 62, resembled a goddess in the velvet and silk dress, that showed off her lovely figure. She added a pair...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Guardian

Marble head of Hercules pulled up from Roman shipwreck site in Greece

For archaeologists, it’s the underwater find that keeps on giving. A Roman-era cargo ship, discovered by chance off the Greek island of Antikythera more than 120 years ago and regarded as the world’s richest ancient shipwreck, has yielded yet more treasures in the most recent explorations of it, including the missing head of a statue of the demigod Hercules.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Mystery of Stonehenge ‘solved’ as ancient Egyptians used it for solar calendar, expert claims

The Stonehenge monument served as an ancient solar calendar, researchers claim.Professor Timothy Darvill concluded the site was designed as a calendar based on a solar year of 365.25 days, helping people keep track of the days, weeks and months.His analysis includes new finds about the Wiltshire stone circle’s history, along with an analysis of other ancient calendar systems.“The clear solstitial alignment of Stonehenge has prompted people to suggest that the site included some kind of calendar since the antiquarian William Stukeley,” Prof Darvill said.“Now, discoveries brought the issue into sharper focus and indicate the site was a calendar based...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Germany
LiveScience

Face of wealthy Bronze-Age Bohemian woman revealed in stunning reconstruction

Researchers have reconstructed the face of a petite, dark-haired woman who was among the richest residents of Bronze-Age Bohemia. The woman was buried with five bronze bracelets, two gold earrings and a three-strand necklace of more than 400 amber beads. Also entombed with her were three bronze sewing needles. She was part of the Únětice culture, a group of peoples from early Bronze Age Central Europe known for their metal artifacts, including ax-heads, daggers, bracelets and twisted-metal necklaces called torcs.
SCIENCE
Upworthy

101-year-old reunited with lost painting Nazis looted from her dad during World War II

A 101-year-old from the Netherlands has been reunited with a painting that was stolen from her father by the Nazis in 1940. Charlotte Bischoff van Heemskerck said she was amazed to see the painting again, which had hung in her family home in Arnhem during her childhood. The 1683 portrait of Steven Wolters by Caspar Netscher, a Dutch master, was a dear possession of her father, Joan Hendrik Smidt van Gelder, a doctor and director of the city’s children’s hospital. The painting is one among a long list of artwork that was looted by Nazis and finally finding a way back to the rightful owner. Bischoff van Heemskerck never lost hope of finding the painting by the artist Netscher, whose work is displayed in the National Gallery in London, reported The Guardian. She has decided to sell the piece of art through Sotheby’s so her family can benefit from the proceeds.
VISUAL ART
BBC

Pembrokeshire: Detectorists' finds declared treasure

Metal detectorists have uncovered jewellery including gold and silver rings from as far back as the 12th Century in Pembrokeshire. The county's acting senior coroner Paul Bennett has now declared the five finds treasure. They include a medieval and post-medieval brooch, thimble and rings. All were found by metal detectorists,...
SCIENCE
ARTnews

ARTnews

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
845K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy