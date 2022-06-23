ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Legendary 49ers RB Hugh McElhenny dies at 93

By Kyle Madson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NaOJ8_0gK7uL7m00

The Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday announced legendary 49ers running back Hugh McElhenny died of natural causes in his Nevada home on June 17. He was 93 years old.

McElhenny was drafted No. 9 overall by the 49ers in the 1952 draft following a standout college career at the University of Washington. He quickly made his mark in the NFL with 684 yards on just 98 carries with six touchdowns during his rookie season. He also caught 26 balls for 367 yards and three touchdowns, and earned a First-Team All-Pro nod as a rookie. That was the first of five All-Pro teams he’d make in his career. He was also a six-time Pro Bowler.

In his 13-year career McElhenny played for the 49ers, Vikings, Lions and Giants. He was with San Francisco for his first nine seasons and racked up 4,288 rushing yards, 2,666 receiving yards and 50 total touchdowns in 97 games for the 49ers. His productivity in the Bay Area was prolific enough to get his No. 39 jersey retired by the club.

McElhenny wrapped his career with 5,281 rushing yards, 38 rushing touchdowns, 3,247 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns through the air. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1970, and was named to the Hall of Fame’s 1950s All-Decade team.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

What we know about Marion Barber III's stunning death at age 38, plus Falcons unveil red helmets for 2022

Welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter. It's been a solemn week in the NFL. Less than 72 hours after the passing of Jeff Gladney, police in Texas announced that former Cowboys running back Marion Barber III has also passed away. We'll be taking a look back at his career in today's newsletter, plus we'll cover what authorities have revealed about the circumstances surrounding his death.
FRISCO, TX
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Seattle, WA
Football
State
Nevada State
Local
Washington Football
State
Washington State
City
Home, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
People

Shaquille O'Neal and Ex Shaunie's Relationship Timeline

Shaquille O'Neal had a Hall of Fame-worthy professional basketball career, spanning two decades and six NBA teams. But when it comes to his personal life, the 7-ft., 1-in. center said he has his "regrets" — specifically, the end of his seven-year marriage to Shaunie O'Neal, who has since remarried.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Everyone's Making Same Joke About Texas Following Arch Manning News

Arch Manning has officially committed to the Texas Longhorns, making him arguably the biggest commitment to the iconic program since Vince Young. But Texas hasn't found a whole lot of success since Young scored that iconic touchdown in the Rose Bowl. Now that they have Manning though, fans believe their fortunes are about to change.
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star 2024 PF Cooper Koch commits to the Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball just secured a big-time commitment from class of 2024 power forward Cooper Koch. The 6-foot-7, 205 pound product of Peoria Notre Dame High School in Illinois is rated by 247Sports as a four-star talent, the nation’s No. 51 overall player in the 2024 class, the No. 8 power forward and the No. 4 player from Illinois. ESPN also ranks Koch as a four-star recruit, the country’s No. 57 player nationally and the No. 3 player from the state of Illinois. Koch is the son of former Hawkeye forward J.R. Koch, who played for Iowa from 1995-99. His father...
PEORIA, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Mcelhenny
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Casinos Get Some Very Bad News

Las Vegas has bounced back from the pandemic unbelievably well. The city has seen visitors come back in record numbers even with most of the world still not being able to travel easily to the United States. After literally having to close due to the covid pandemic, the city's casinos,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

BREAKING: Jabari Walker selected 57th overall by Chauncey Billups’ Portland Trail Blazers

Jabari Walker has been drafted into the NBA! The former Colorado Buffaloes star was drafted 57th overall by the Portland Trail Blazers and will play under another former Buff, Chauncey Billups. 2021 was a down year for Portland and Walker will hopefully have a chance to get playing time with a rebuilding team that still houses one of the best players in the league, Damian Lillard. Walker’s defensive prowess, as well as his rebounding and outside shooting, will be a welcome addition to the Trail Blazers. They were near the bottom of the league in defensive rebounding, free-throw shooting and blocked shots, while ranking only middle of the road in 3-point shooting. Joining Walker in Portland is seventh overall pick Shaedon Sharpe out of Kentucky. Portland Bound! The @trailblazers select Jabari Walker at No. 57 in the 2022 NBA Draft #GoBuffs | #RipCity pic.twitter.com/OVTJhnEnxo — Colorado Men's Basketball (@CUBuffsMBB) June 24, 2022 Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. List Historically looking at the reported slate of CU men's basketball nonconference games
PORTLAND, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Danny Green traded from Philadelphia 76ers

Former UNC basketball standout Danny Green has found a new home in the NBA, for now. During the 2022 NBA draft, Green was part of a trade in which Philadelphia sent the forward and the No. 23 overall pick to Memphis in exchange for De’Anthony Melton. The 35-year-old Green was brought up in rumors leading into the 2022 NBA draft as Philadelphia looks to re-tool the roster for what they hope is a run to the NBA Finals. For Green, he’s still recovering after tearing his ACL and UCL in the playoffs for the 76ers. It’s very likely he will miss all...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Lions#Giants#The Hall Of Fame
ClutchPoints

3 potential breakout players for the 49ers in the 2022 NFL season

As the San Francisco 49ers continue to work on a potential Jimmy Garoppolo trade, the franchise is set to move forward in a new direction in 2022. After making the NFC Championship last year, the Niners will have Trey Lance under center this season, signaling a significant change for the organization. In order for Lance to prosper in his first year as a starter, the Niners will need to see some big improvements from a handful of key players.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics take Alabama point guard JD Davison with the No. 53 pick of the 2022 NBA

The Boston Celtics used their No. 53 pick in the 2022 NBA draft to pick up Alabama point guard JD Davison, a 6-foot-3, 190 llbs. floor general with a g-foot-7 wingspan who is especially adept at moving the ball and rebounding with solid defensive skills to boot. “He’s a guy we’ve seen all year long,” said Celtics team president Brad Stevens after the draft concluded Thursday.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL

Hugh McElhenny, Hall of Fame halfback with 49ers, dies at 93

Hugh McElhenny, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-1950s team and star halfback for the San Francisco 49ers, died on June 17 at the age of 93, his family confirmed to the Hall of Fame on Thursday. "Hugh McElhenny was a threat in all phases of the...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Arch Manning’s high school coach explains why QB chose Texas

Arch Manning surprised some people on Thursday when he announced his commitment to Texas, but it sounds like the star quarterback’s high school coach saw it coming. Manning chose Texas and Steve Sarkisian over several other top programs, including Georgia, Alabama and Clemson. Nelson Stewart, Manning’s coach at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, told ESPN’s Pete Thamel that Sarkisian “earned” the commitment from Manning. Stewart also credited Texas quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee for his role in recruiting Arch.
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

123K+
Followers
168K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy