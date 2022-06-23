Legendary 49ers RB Hugh McElhenny dies at 93

The Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday announced legendary 49ers running back Hugh McElhenny died of natural causes in his Nevada home on June 17. He was 93 years old.

McElhenny was drafted No. 9 overall by the 49ers in the 1952 draft following a standout college career at the University of Washington. He quickly made his mark in the NFL with 684 yards on just 98 carries with six touchdowns during his rookie season. He also caught 26 balls for 367 yards and three touchdowns, and earned a First-Team All-Pro nod as a rookie. That was the first of five All-Pro teams he’d make in his career. He was also a six-time Pro Bowler.

In his 13-year career McElhenny played for the 49ers, Vikings, Lions and Giants. He was with San Francisco for his first nine seasons and racked up 4,288 rushing yards, 2,666 receiving yards and 50 total touchdowns in 97 games for the 49ers. His productivity in the Bay Area was prolific enough to get his No. 39 jersey retired by the club.

McElhenny wrapped his career with 5,281 rushing yards, 38 rushing touchdowns, 3,247 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns through the air. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1970, and was named to the Hall of Fame’s 1950s All-Decade team.