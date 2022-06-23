ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy Springs approves budget, other contracts

By Bob Pepalis
 2 days ago

At a June 21 meeting, the Sandy Springs City Council approved its fiscal year 2023 budget, which projects a $136 million General Fund.

The city received approximately $7 million in federal grants during fiscal year 2022. The new budget projects that the city will not receive any federal grant funds.

The city expects to collect $5.1 million more (5%) in taxes in FY 2023, which starts July 1, than it did in this fiscal year.

License and permit fees are projected to increase by 29% to $3.6 million.

Here are other items the City Council discussed at its June 21 meeting:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FJRyK_0gK7qc4r00
Wayfinding signage will be fabricated and then be installed across the city in the next few months. (Submitted)

Vendor finds $350,000 in savings for wayfinding signs

A contractor for Sandy Springs suggested that the city use stock materials for its wayfinding signage to save almost $350,000.

“The original standards specified by the designer were not a standard size and material selection. When the City noted the high price, savings were realized through a quote with a common standard,” city spokesperson Jason Fornicola said.

City Council authorized increasing the scope of Signorama’s work and providing $258,945 to purchase 26 Gateway 3 signs and 40 Gateway 4 signs. The contractor said the stock material will have the same appearance at a lower cost and faster delivery time.

The installation will occur once fabrication is complete, Fornicola said. The city expects fabrication will take eight to ten weeks. The city plans to solicit bids for sign installation.

The installation will begin on the southern side of the city and will progress to the northeast, he said.

Signorama’s original contract was for $81,952.

Council approves pay plan, job classifications

A Sandy Springs Pay Plan and Job Classification Schedule was approved by City Council during its June 21 meeting.

After staff and consultants conducted market research and reviewed job assessments, the schedule was created.

“The City of Sandy Springs Pay Plan and Job Classification Schedule will allow the City to establish equitable and competitive compensation,” Human Resources Director Jennifer Emery said.

City renews call center services

Callers to Sandy Springs City Hall will continue to first connect with call service representatives with Faneuil as City Council approved a task order for another fiscal year of services.

The 3% increase built into the city’s original agreement with Faneuil put the cost at $600,453 for the year.

Sandy Springs insurance coverage costs slightly less

Representatives of Partners Risk Services brought an insurance coverage package before City Council that at $1.34 million was a half a percent lower than the city’s fiscal year 2022 insurance premium.

Councilmembers questioned why the insurance company excluded coverage for the Lake Forrest dam.

“Lake Forrest dam right now doesn’t retain any water. So the jeopardy of the dam breaching, and flooding, etc., doesn’t exist because there’s no water behind it. Is this been considered by the insurance companies that you’re talking to?” Councilmember John Paulson asked.

Mike Royal, a partner with the company, replied that it is still a dam that could be used to retain water.

City Attorney Dan Lee said the labeling of that structure as a Category I dam is what scared the insurance carriers away. Litigation is not the issue with the carriers, he said.

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division said on its website that for a structure to be considered a Category I dam, the improper operation or failure would result in a probable loss of human life.

Blount awarded bids for street, sidewalk and stormwater maintenance

Blount Construction was awarded a $1.28 million contract for roadway and right-of-way maintenance and repair that includes $243,008 for sidewalk maintenance.

“Last year, in addition to the basic roadway maintenance and repair contract we have with Blount, you authorized us to execute a change order for three additional crew members to better address our lag and sidewalk trip hazard repairs throughout the city,” Public Works Director Marty Martin said.

He told Paulson that this award reflects a 3% increase in the overall price compared to the fiscal 2022 contract. With the market dynamics of the construction industry, Martin said staff takes that increase as a good faith offer from Blount Construction.

Blount also was awarded a $669,000 contract for stormwater repair, maintenance and services by City Council.

The post Sandy Springs approves budget, other contracts appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

