García drives in go-ahead run in 8th, Marlins sweep Rockies

The New York Mets and the Miami Marlins will continue their series as the NL East rivals face off in South Florida on Saturday afternoon. It’s time to continue our MLB odds coverage with a Mets-Marlins prediction and pick. The Mets defeated the Marlins 5-3 on Friday night. New York started quickly when Francisco Lindor blasted a 99 MPH fastball over […] The post MLB Odds: Mets vs. Marlins prediction, odds and pick – 6/25/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.

MIAMI, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO