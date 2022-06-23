García drives in go-ahead run in 8th, Marlins sweep Rockies

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Vierling is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Padres starter MacKenzie Gore. Our models project Vierling for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
MIAMI (AP) — Francisco Lindor homered, doubled and drove in four runs to lead the New York Mets past the Miami Marlins 5-3 on Friday night. Mark Canha also went deep and Taijuan Walker pitched six-plus innings of three-run ball for the NL East leaders. Walker (6-2) allowed eight hits, walked two and struck out five.
San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Grisham is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Phillies starter Zach Eflin. Our models project Grisham for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Alfaro is being replaced at designated hitter by Luke Voit versus Phillies starter Aaron Nola. In 142 plate appearances this season, Alfaro has a .288 batting average with an .816...
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Contreras is being replaced behind the plate by Travis d'Arnaud versus Dodgers starter Mitch White. In 126 plate appearances this season, Contreras has a .265 batting average with a .916...
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera is sitting Friday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Herrera is being replaced in center field by Matt Vierling versus Padres starter MacKenzie Gore. In 153 plate appearances this season, Herrera has a .236 batting average with a .691 OPS, 5 home...
The Philadelphia Phillies sought a much-needed bounce back after suffering a disappointing two-game sweep at the hands of the Texas Rangers. A bounce back is certainly what they found. Things began grimly for the Phillies, as San Diego's Eric Hosmer launched a long solo shot off of Ranger Suárez to...
The New York Mets and the Miami Marlins will continue their series as the NL East rivals face off in South Florida on Saturday afternoon. It’s time to continue our MLB odds coverage with a Mets-Marlins prediction and pick. The Mets defeated the Marlins 5-3 on Friday night. New York started quickly when Francisco Lindor blasted a 99 MPH fastball over […]
The post MLB Odds: Mets vs. Marlins prediction, odds and pick – 6/25/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Miami Marlins outfielder Avisail Garcia is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Garcia is being replaced in right field by Bryan De La Cruz versus Mets starter Chris Bassitt. In 235 plate appearances this season, Garcia has a .226 batting average with...
Colorado Rockies (30-39, fifth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (31-36, fourth in the NL East) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -115, Rockies -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins will try to keep a five-game home win streak going when they play the Colorado Rockies.
Comments / 0