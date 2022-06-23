ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

PHOTOS: US swimmer Anita Alvarez rescued by coach after passing out at world championships

By Nick Veronica, Nexstar Media Wire
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

( WIVB ) – Anita Alvarez, a two-time Olympian from New York, had a scare Wednesday when she passed out in the pool during the FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. But her coach said on social media that Alvarez is doing fine, and has been cleared by doctors.

Alvarez passed out at the end of her solo routine in artistic swimming, formerly known as synchronized swimming. Andrea Fuentes, Alvarez’s coach, jumped in to rescue Alvarez from the bottom of the pool, lifting her to the surface. Another person helped Fuentes lift the swimmer out of the water, before she was placed on a stretcher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iNpwV_0gK7nDk500
Anita Alvarez is carried on stretcher after passing out in the pool at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Alvarez had previously passed out during an Olympic qualifier in 2021. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)

“Anita’s solo was so good too, it was her best performance ever, she just pushed through her limits and she found them,” Fuentes later wrote on Instagram. “But Anita is OK and the doctors also said she is fine.

“We all know it happens in other sports: cycling, marathon, track and field … some don’t make it to the final line and some even finish crawling or passing out,” Fuentes added. “Our sport is very hard too. Now it’s time to rest and recover. Tomorrow is highlight day and free duet finals! Ready to give our best.”

Alvarez scored 87.6333 in the women’s solo free artistic swimming event, placing seventh .

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GNEr5_0gK7nDk500
    Anita Alvarez is retrieved from the pool by coach Andrea Fuentes during the 2022 FINA World Championships. (Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FbgZN_0gK7nDk500
    Anita Alvarez is retrieved from the pool by coach Andrea Fuentes during the 2022 FINA World Championships. (Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qCPMR_0gK7nDk500
    Anita Alvarez is retrieved from the pool by coach Andrea Fuentes during the 2022 FINA World Championships. (Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VE9b3_0gK7nDk500
    Anita Alvarez is retrieved from the pool by coach Andrea Fuentes during the 2022 FINA World Championships. (Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AWPRm_0gK7nDk500
    Anita Alvarez is retrieved from the pool by coach Andrea Fuentes during the 2022 FINA World Championships. (Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FNJZR_0gK7nDk500
    Anita Alvarez is retrieved from the pool by coach Andrea Fuentes and another person during the 2022 FINA World Championships. (Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a6ix9_0gK7nDk500
    Anita Alvarez is retrieved from the pool by coach Andrea Fuentes and another person during the 2022 FINA World Championships. (Peter Kohalmi/AFP via Getty Images)
Wife of WNBA’s Brittney Griner says scheduled call never happened

Alvarez had previously passed out in the pool during an Olympic qualifying event in 2021.

When discussing the 2021 incident with Nexstar’s WIVB, Alvarez claimed she felt like she was merely falling asleep.

“I honestly thought I was asleep,” Alvarez told WIVB after the qualifier. “I started hearing people saying, ‘It’s going to be OK.’ I thought, ‘Stop telling me that! I’m trying to sleep.’ Then I realized that no, I was still in the pool.”

“Unfortunately, I’ve seen it happen to her before,” Alvarez’s mother said last year . “Never in competition, though. I knew right away. On their last element, I could tell something was up.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T5JkY_0gK7nDk500
Alvarez, seen here before competing in Wednesday’s solo free final of artistic swimming at the 19th FINA World Championships, is said to be recovering after losing consciousness during the event. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)

In 2021, Fuentes had also dived into the pool, fully clothed, to rescue Alvarez.

“I felt more tired than usual, but I didn’t think I was going to pass out,” Alvarez remembered of the 2021 incident. “On that last arm, I’m like 45 degrees horizontal when I’m supposed to be vertical. I remember doing it and thinking I was vertical. Then the feeling kept spinning, like I was in a hamster wheel. I don’t remember anything until I got to the wall. They had already carried to me to the wall and I kind of woke up out of it and realized my coach was in the pool, and that was that.”

Alvarez attributed last year’s incident to exhaustion, as she was competing in several events in a short span. This time, she was coming back after a foot surgery, posting a photo with crutches as recently as five weeks ago.

World swimming bans transgender athletes from women’s events

Alvarez previously told WIVB she’s hoping to compete in the 2024 Olympics in Paris. For now, though, Team USA has not confirmed whether Alvarez plans to compete in the final later this week.

“Whether or not she will swim in the free team final on Friday … will be determined by Anita and expert medical staff,” USA Artistic Swimming said in a statement to the Associated Press.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana teen dies in motorcycle crash

VERSAILLES, Ind. – A southeastern Indiana teenager died after crashing his motorcycle into a truck Thursday night. According to Indiana State Police, troopers responded to the crash around 5 p.m. Thursday on State Road 129 near Versailles in Ripley County. A semi truck was heading southbound on SR 129 near Benham Road when it slowed […]
VERSAILLES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

‘Just straight filth’: Muncie woman charged with 7 counts of animal cruelty

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie woman faces an animal cruelty charge after dozens of cats were rescued from what officials call a “severe neglect situation.” “This was one of the worst animal cases and the most deplorable living conditions I have seen in my 20 years of law enforcement.” Chief Nathan Sloan, Muncie Police Department. As a […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Fuentes
Person
Anita Alvarez
Person
Brittney Griner
WTWO/WAWV

IN & IL reaction to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —  The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday’s outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. Here is a look at how Indiana […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Teen seriously injured in Parke Co. ATV crash

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A juvenile was hurt in a crash involving an ATV in Parke County. According to the Parke County Sheriff, the incident happened Thursday on County Road 200n. The cause of the crash was reportedly a deer that forced the rider of the ATV to swerve to avoid a collision. The […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Finzel’s Mastertech expanding car repair operations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Finzel’s Mastertech in Terre Haute is expanding its operations with a upcoming move to a new, larger location. The auto repair facility is currently located at the corner of 7th Street and East Davis Drive in Terre Haute. The new location will be right across the street, still at the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Swimming#Swimmer#Fina
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute residents voice concern over Supreme Court ruling

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Following the ruling by the Supreme Court of the United States overturning Roe v. Wade, a group of people gathered outside the Vigo County Courthouse to protest the decision. They held signs for drivers to see as they passed by the courthouse. Caroline Heath was one of the individuals protesting, […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Sullivan could see big economic growth

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The City of Sullivan held a ribbon-cutting for the new Lover’s Lane Loop on Friday. The new walking trail was funded by INDOT and is expected to increase the walkability and connectivity around the town. “Connectivity is everything,” Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb said. “We’re not recreating the City of Sullivan, we’re […]
SULLIVAN, IN
WTWO/WAWV

‘The Text’ makes it premiere in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– “The Text,” a film written, filmed and produced in the Wabash Valley, made its debut on Saturday at Hartfield Hall on the campus of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. The cast and crew celebrated the occasion by taking photos at their billboards around downtown Terre Haute, and with a red carpet ceremony […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Black Division tops Gold All Stars

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Black Division All Stars defeated the Gold Division 36-12 on Saturday evening at Indiana State’s Memorial Stadium. The Black Division got touchdowns from William Newby (Sullivan) Aidan Neathery (Indian Creek) and Braxton Sampson (Northview) to build a 22-6 halftime lead. The Gold Division got a touchdown from Noble Johnson […]
SULLIVAN, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
WTWO/WAWV

Shelbyville police seek help finding teen last seen in February

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — The Shelbyville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a 17-year-old boy. According to police, Brayden Mahon was reported missing on February 10th, 2022. He was last seen in Shelbyville. He is 5’11” and weighs 145 pounds. Police say Brayden lived with his father and grandmother at the time he went missing. […]
SHELBYVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana Military Museum honors U.S. Armed Forces

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – For more than three decades the Indiana Military Museum has educated the public on our country’s military history. “I was a collector since age seven and the collection got so big that people keep saying -hey why don’t you put this stuff in a museum so everybody can see it,” said […]
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Logansport police officer injured in pursuit Sunday

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — A Logansport Police officer was injured in a collision Sunday during a vehicle pursuit that also left the suspect hospitalized. The pursuit began shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday after LPD officers were called to the 1800 block of Meadlawn Avenue “in reference to suspicious activity”. Once there, officers found a person outside […]
LOGANSPORT, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Parke County Rumble raises over $10,000 for students

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The sixth annual Parke County Rumble took place on Saturday, a fundraising event that made more than $10,000 to help local students. The Ivy Tech Terre Haute foundation and the Thirty-Six Saloon in Rockville hosted the event. This year, 35 people registered for the motorcycle ride that takes participants on a scenic […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Sixth Street Arts Festival makes debut in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– 20 local artists had a chance to showcase their work in downtown Terre Haute during the first Sixth Street Arts Festival on Saturday. One of the artists was Emily Bennett, who also helped organize the festival. She said the festival is a new iteration of an old event that would happen […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Urbana supercentenarian reaches 111 years old

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – She’s lived through two pandemics, 20 presidents, and more American history than most of us can imagine. Over a century ago, Vivian Forst was born. Saturday, surrounded by family, she celebrated her 111th birthday. “She’s someone who has gone through so much and is still surviving,” granddaughter Lauren Forst said. Her […]
URBANA, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Train derailment blocks bridge in Mount Carmel

***UPDATE*** Walnut Street has opened up. Still, no traffic is permitted to go under the railroad bridge as crews work to secure the train. MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – The Walnut Street and Second Street crossing in Mount Carmel is blocked due to a train derailment. An employee of Norfolk Southern expects the crossings to […]
MOUNT CARMEL, IL
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
709K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy