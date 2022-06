Damian Lillard posted a photo of himself and Kevin Durant, who was wearing a Portland Trail Blazers uniform, on his Instagram Story. The NBA world is waiting to see what will happen with the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving. The two sides are reportedly at an impasse on a new contract, and Irving has a list of teams he would like the Nets to consider in potential sign-and-trade deals. Then, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Kevin Durant is monitoring the Nets’ situation and is considering options with his future.

