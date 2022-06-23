ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, WI

Weston Residents Asked to Limit Lawn Watering As PFAS Shut Down Another Well

By Mike Leischner
95.5 FM WIFC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTON, WI (WSAU) — Another test of PFAS levels in Weston municipal well #4 has once again shown levels of PFAS above advisory levels handed down by the Department of Health Services. In a news release, Village Administration and Public Works officials say...

wifc.com

Comments / 0

Related
95.5 FM WIFC

Evers names new Portage County judge

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – Governor Tony Evers has filled a vacancy on the Portage County Circuit Court. Michael Zell was appointed to Branch 1 because of the retirement of Judge Thomas Eagon. Zell will fill out the remainder of Eagon’s term through the end of July, 2023. If...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Law Enforcement Search in Lincoln County Related to Missing Man

TOMAHAWK, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Reports indicate that a heavy police presence in Lincoln County is tied to the search for David Strahota, who went missing last November. WAOW TV reports that officers have been working at a house near Tomahawk for several hours this afternoon, though it’s not clear what they are looking for or what brought them to the scene.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Fatal Fire in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – One person is dead after a fire in a Stevens Point apartment building Thursday morning. Officers received a call at about 7 AM stating that the structure was on fire at 825 Bliss Ave and that one person was trapped inside. Crews arrived to find heavy black smoke and flames coming from one unit in the building.
STEVENS POINT, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Whitewater Music Hall Holds Ukrainian Relief Event

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAU-WAOW) — Whitewater Music Hall hosted a concert to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine Friday. Three bands were featured, all local to the Wausau area. “The Station,” “The Short Pay Riders,” and “Substyle” showed off their talents. Organizers were...
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Weston, WI
Government
Weston, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
Weston, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
95.5 FM WIFC

Man Accused of East Side Vandalism Spree Enters Plea

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A 48-year-old Weston man accused of breaking windows and doors at several east-side businesses has entered a not guilty plea to charges of disorderly conduct and criminal property damage. Paul Kreft was in a Wausau courtroom this week where a judge set the case to...
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Local Woman Faces Homicide Charges In OD Case

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A local woman is facing reckless homicide charges for the overdose death of a man from 2021. Lyndy Lucas, 40, of Weston was arrested on June 15th after being tied to the death of a man in July of last year. Investigators were able to trace the drugs to Lucas. The man’s identity was not released.
WESTON, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Woodchucks & Rafters Pick Up Wins

ASHWAUBENON, WI –(WAUSAU WOODCHUCKS-WSAU) — A fourth-inning grand slam by Tim Conway provided just enough offense for the Wausau Woodchucks Thursday night. They held on late, using timely defense and relief pitching to defeat the Green Bay Rockers by a final score of 6-4. Conway (North Georgia) totaled...
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Chucks & Rafters Both Win

WAUSAU, Wi (Wausau Woodchucks-WSAU) — The Wausau Woodchucks (11-13) took on the Madison Mallards (11-13) with their first game back at Athletic Park after a four day road trip. The Chucks put a commanding thirteen runs on the board to take the victory, 13-2. The Chucks got off to a blazing hot start with a double by Brent Widder (Evansville) to lead off the 1st inning, followed by a single by Hunter Dorraugh (San Jose State), putting runners at the corners. Kevin Kilpatrick (Houston) smashed a single to centerfield, scoring Widder from third. Brock Watkins (BYU) hit a sacrificial fly to score Dorraugh, followed by an electric double by Zach Levenson (Miami) to help Kilpatrick cross the plate. The Woodchucks go up 3-0.
WAUSAU, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy