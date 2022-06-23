Storm Cleanup Completed…From January

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - VDOT says it has finally cleared all the debris from the January 3rd storm best known for tying traffic on I-95 for 24 hours in Fredericksburg. All in all, VDOT cleared over two million cubic yards of debris from the roads.

Road crew initially pushed the debris to the side of roadways and then cleared it as they could. The total cost of the cleanup was over $53 million.

In comparison, the 2021 Ice Storm only produced 460,000 cubic yards of debris.