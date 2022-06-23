Deerfield River, Dryway and Fifebrook, Cl II & Cl IV

Registration is required for this activity. This trip is primarily a training hike for those participating in the AMC Presidential Range Hike (PRH), but others are welcome, space permitting. Mount Carrigain has a well-earned reputation for fantastic views into the heart of the Pemi, both from its summit tower and the open ridgeline leading up. We'll visit it via a straightforward out-and-back, covering about 10.6 miles and climbing 3450 feet. Our pace will be moderate but steady, and we expect to finish in about 7-9 hours. The main goal is training with a full multi-day pack over White Mountain terrain with plenty of climbiing, but we certainly will pause to enjoy the view if the day permits. Participants are required to bring a mask to wear during any emergency or similar situation that requires people to be within close proximity for an extended period of time. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.

