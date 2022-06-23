ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giles County, VA

Officials release details about worker’s death at Lhoist Chemical Lime Plant in Giles Co.

By Kim Yonick, Kelsey Jean-Baptiste
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q4GNw_0gK7iAGx00

UPDATE 2:43 p.m. (6/23/2022) — A preliminary investigation from the Virginia Department of Energy released new information on Thursday about the incident that killed a worker at the Lhoist Chemical Lime Plant in Giles County.

According to an investigation, they found a large amount of “lime kiln dust” moving through an opening to level seven where Stuart Moore was working. Moore was operating an excavator loading trucks to remove the material. The material then buried the excavator and led to the death of Moore.

However, investigators are still not sure why the material moved unexpectedly and they are still combing through all factors to determine the exact cause.

TWRA IDs Kingsport man who died in boating accident

Investigators tell WFXR News that Moore worked for a contractor company at the site called Gillman Services. This site has approximately 40 miners with two shifts in the underground mine.

A drone was also brought in and gathered Lidar data Wednesday night to help in the investigation.

Tarah Kesterson with the Virginia Department of Energy says that lime kiln dust, which was found from a nearby processing plant, happens when limestone is heated and creates calcium oxide or quick lime. This is used for making cement.

According to Kesterson, the material, which is alkaline, has been stored underground between levels two through seven from 1968 to the 1990s. She added the material needs to be removed to help prevent any groundwater impacts when the mine is closed, the pumping systems are turned off, and “the water fills the void to those storage levels”.

Investigators say that the material is placed in areas where it is covered with soil and seeded with grass or other vegetation. This is part of the mine’s reclamation plan.

Sullivan woman charged with defrauding TennCare out of $51K

UPDATE 12:22 P.M. (6/22/2022) — The Virginia Department of Energy released the name of the man who was killed in Monday’s incident at the Lhoist Chemical Lime Plant in Giles County.

Tarah Kesterson says the man is 50-year-old Stuart R. Moore from Oak Hill, West Virginia.

Kesterson also tells WFXR News that investigators are at the plant and will be there through Wednesday, June 22 as they finish up all necessary interviews with witnesses. The plant remains closed until further notice.

Kesterson says the last reported death in Virginia’s mineral mining industry was in 2018.

Tennessee teen charged in stabbing death of 14-year-old girl

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — After a deadly mining incident that took the life of a 50-year-old excavator, both inspectors with the Virginia Department of Energy and the Mining Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) were on the ground Tuesday investigating the Lhoist Chemical Lime Plant in Giles County and interviewing witnesses.

A spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Energy, Tarah Kesterson, revealed more about the worker who was killed in the incident on Monday, June 20.

She says that the excavator worked at the site for nine weeks before the incident happened in what is known as “level seven.” Kesterson tells WFXR News that investigators aren’t sure how deep that is within the mine.

Before the incident happened, investigators discovered that workers were removing “spoil material” that was covering up the limestone on Monday. However, there is no indication if this caused the incident.

Supreme Court expands gun rights in major Second Amendment ruling

Kesterson says that all underground operations have been canceled until further notice, but pumps that are removing water from the mines continue to be operational.

The MSHA released the following statement regarding the incident:

“We will issue a preliminary report that is an initial report with a brief description of the accident. A final report will follow when the investigation is complete.”

U.S. Labor Department Spokesperson

The investigation is just getting started, Kesterson walked WFXR News’ Kelsey Jean-Baptiste through the process. Kesterson says the first step is for the investigative team to sweep the mine of any other potential dangers.

“After that, they will take a look at the accident scene and try to go over it and figure out what happened there,” explained Kesterson. “They are also going to assess violations with the mine to see if there is anything that wasn’t in regulation or wasn’t correct that was happening there.”

Bruton Smith, founder of Speedway Motorsports, dies at 95

From there, the Virginia Department of Energy and MSHA will work together to prevent another incident like this from happening again. However, Kesterson says that mining incidents like the one at Lhoist Chemical Lime Plant are not common.

“Safety is our priority in Virginia. In Lhoist, the last fatality that happened in that mine was in 1994,” Kesterson told WFXR News. “We couldn’t even find a serious accident in the last two decades that happened there, so their safety record was pretty impeccable. It was very good, so this is not common at all, especially in Virginia.”

As MSHA and Kesterson continue their investigation into Wednesday, June 22, investigators want to stress that the incident is not being called a “collapse.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
wfxrtv.com

Radford, Fairlawn, Pulaski join forces to tackle Radford house fire

RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — Radford Fire-EMS responded to a structural fire on Wednesday afternoon before calling Fairlawn Fire Department and Pulaski Squad 9 for backup. Radford emergency services were dispatched just before 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22. Unit 100 arrived at the 900 block of Stockton Street to find a single story house on fire that belonged to a family of four.
RADFORD, VA
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash on I-81N in Botetourt County cleared

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A tractor-trailer crash on I-81 northbound in Botetourt County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Virginia State Police says the crash happened at 7:19 a.m. at the 163.8 mile marker and involved a box truck and two commercial vehicles.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pulaski Co. 911 services down; calls being routed to Radford

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Incoming Pulaski County 911 calls are currently being re-routed to another New River Valley locality due to a service disruption at the county’s 911 Center. The Pulaski County Joint 911 Communications Center says you can still make 911 calls, but they will be...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Giles County, VA
Crime & Safety
Giles County, VA
Accidents
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
State
West Virginia State
County
Giles County, VA
whee.net

Danville man dies in Franklin County crash

A man from Danville is killed in a Franklin County head-on collision. According to Virginia State Police it happened Wednesday on Route 116 when a car driven by Jonathan Eric Lewis that was heading northbound crossed into the southbound lanes and struck a pickup truck. Lewis was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. According to investigators he was not wearing a seatbelt.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Man injured in Williamson Rd shooting in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was hurt in an incident on Williamson Road Friday, according to Roanoke City police. Around 10:20 p.m., officers were called to the 3700 block of Williamson Road for a person who had been shot. Although, when they arrived no victim was found. Police say...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man found shot to death in Wythe County driveway

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was found dead Thursday morning in Wythe County with an “apparent gunshot wound to the chest,” according to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office. At 4:51 a.m. June 23, deputies were called to Stone Drive in the Gunton Park community. They...
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

I-81 crash causes delays, lane closure

Update: According to VDOT, the right lane of I-81 N has reopened in the area. WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 81 North caused significant traffic Saturday morning, officials say. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) 511 Traffic Information system, a crash was reported at Mile Marker 68.1 which caused […]
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Amendment#Lime Kiln#Accident#Giles Co#Twra#Gillman Services#Lidar
wfxrtv.com

Tractor-trailer catches on fire on I-81S in Montgomery Co.

UPDATE 6:42 a.m.: Montgomery County crews have cleared the scene of Friday morning’s tractor-trailer fire along I-81 South. According to the Montgomery County Fire-EMS Department, crews from the Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Department, Christiansburg Rescue, and Riner Volunteer Rescue Squad were dispatched to the fire at mile marker 116 of I-81 South just after 4 a.m. on Friday, June 24.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Two fatal crashes occur in Franklin County

Virginia State Police is investigating two separate fatal vehicle crashes in Franklin County that occurred Wednesday and today. The Wednesday crash involved two vehicles and happened at 8:40 a.m. on Route 116, two miles north of Route 122 in Franklin County. A 2018 Hyundai Sonata was traveling north on Route...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WFXR

VSP: Two dead following two separate crashes in Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are investigating two separate crashes that took place less than 16 hours apart in Franklin County, with each wreck resulting in the death of a 44-year-old man who was not wearing a seatbelt. According to authorities, the first crash happened at approximately 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday, June […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Constitution
WSET

Roanoke police investigating Friday night shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Police in Roanoke are investigating a shooting. Officers responded to the 3700 block of Williamson Road NW around 10:20, but no victim was found. An adult male transported privately to the hospital arrived with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Investigators say they have not made any...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Two dead after two separate crashes in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Two people are dead following two separate crashes in Franklin County, according to Virginia State Police. The first crash happened on Wednesday shortly before 9 a.m. on Route 116 and involved Jonathan Eric Lewis, 44, of Danville. Authorities say Lewis had been going north when...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man hurt in Williamson Road shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A man was shot, according to Roanoke Police. EARLIER STORY: Roanoke City Police confirm one person was hurt in a shooting on Williamson Road Friday night. The police department confirms a shooting on the 3700 block of Williamson was called into dispatch at approximately 10:19...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Botetourt Co. crews called to rescue injured hiker

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — First responders were reportedly called out for a rescue operation involving an injured hiker in Botetourt County on Thursday afternoon. WFXR News was told that a hiker had fallen at Apple Orchard Falls and that crews from Botetourt County Department of Fire and EMS were trying to treat her and get her to safety.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

3 minors, 1 adult detained at Pulaski Co. home after shooting involving pellet gun

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — An investigation is underway in Pulaski County after a minor was shot with a pellet gun, sending them to the emergency room Wednesday afternoon. The Pulaski Police Department says officers were dispatched to the LewisGale Pulaski ER at approximately 1:38 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22 for a report about a minor who had been shot in the head.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WJHL

WJHL

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy