ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Missing Chesterfield 14-year-old believed to be ‘gone against her will’ and ‘endangered’ has been found

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jL3xg_0gK7i8ak00

UPDATE 4:37 p.m. — Yaneth Migadalia Ruiz-Carillo has been located and is safe, according to Chesterfield Police.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 14-year-old girl has gone missing from her home in Chesterfield County, and her parents told police they have “received communication from Yaneth that suggests that she is gone against her will.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ErEQf_0gK7i8ak00
Yaneth Migadalia Ruiz-Carillo, of the 900 block of Cliffside Drive, was last seen around 12 a.m. on June 23 (Photo Courtesy of the Chesterfield County Police Department)

The teen, 14-year-old Yaneth Migadalia Ruiz-Carillo, was last seen at 12 a.m. on June 23, at her home located on the 900 block of Cliffside Drive.

Chesterfield police said Yaneth’s mother went to check on her around 1 a.m., but she was not in the home.

Virginia State Police have also issued a missing/endangered alert on behalf of the Chesterfield County Police Department and has determined Yaneth to be endangered.

PHOTOS: Richmond’s first 3D-printed home ready for move in

Yaneth, 14, is described as a Hispanic female, about 5 feet tall and weighing approximately 90 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue sweater and sandals.

Anyone with information on Yaneth’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield County, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Chesterfield County, VA
City
Richmond, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Virginia State Police#Chesterfield Police#Hispanic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy