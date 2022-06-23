Missing Chesterfield 14-year-old believed to be ‘gone against her will’ and ‘endangered’ has been found
UPDATE 4:37 p.m. — Yaneth Migadalia Ruiz-Carillo has been located and is safe, according to Chesterfield Police.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 14-year-old girl has gone missing from her home in Chesterfield County, and her parents told police they have “received communication from Yaneth that suggests that she is gone against her will.”
The teen, 14-year-old Yaneth Migadalia Ruiz-Carillo, was last seen at 12 a.m. on June 23, at her home located on the 900 block of Cliffside Drive.
Chesterfield police said Yaneth’s mother went to check on her around 1 a.m., but she was not in the home.
Virginia State Police have also issued a missing/endangered alert on behalf of the Chesterfield County Police Department and has determined Yaneth to be endangered.
Yaneth, 14, is described as a Hispanic female, about 5 feet tall and weighing approximately 90 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue sweater and sandals.
Anyone with information on Yaneth’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
