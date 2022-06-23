2022 NBA Draft Trade Tracker

The 2022 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, June 23 and here at SI Fastbreak, we are tracking all of the trades that are being made around the league ahead of and during the draft!

The time has finally come for the 2022 NBA Draft!

When commissioner Adam Silver walks onto the stage on Thursday night to officially open the draft, the lives of 58 draft prospects will forever be changed, as the next chapter of their basketball journey begins with hearing their name called.

Who will end up where is the question everyone is asking, no matter what team you are a fan of, and there has been a lot of trade chatter around the league that could wind up answering this question.

We have already seen some moves made involving key talents and there are many more trades to be made before the end of the 2022 NBA Draft!

Here are all the latest trades that have already been agreed upon and this list will be updated throughout the draft as more deals are reported around the NBA:

LATEST UPDATE: 6/24/22 at 12:32 a.m. ET.

June 24:

12:17 a.m. ET - The Indiana Pacers agreed to trade the draft rights to Hugo Besson (No. 58 pick) to the Milwaukee Bucks, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

June 23: Draft Day

11:57 p.m. ET - The Minnesota Timberwolves agreed to trade the draft rights to Kendall Brown (No. 48 pick) to the Indiana Pacers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

11:54 p.m. ET - The Portland Trail Blazers agreed to trade the draft rights to Ismael Kamagate (No. 46 pick) to the Denver Nuggets, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

11:47 p.m. ET - The Atlanta Hawks agreed to trade the draft rights to Ryan Rollins (No. 44 pick) to the Golden State Warriors for $2M in cash considerations and the draft rights to the No. 51 pick, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

11:35 p.m. ET - The Minnesota Timberwolves agreed to trade the draft rights to Bryce McGowens (No. 40 pick) to the Charlotte Hornets, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

11:33 p.m. ET - The San Antonio Spurs agreed to trade the draft rights to Kennedy Chandler (No. 38 pick) to the Memphis Grizzlies for a future second-round pick and cash considerations, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

11:24 p.m. ET - The Sacramento Kings agreed to trade the draft rights to Jaden Hardy (No. 37 pick) to the Dallas Mavericks for two future second-round picks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Mavericks are sending second-round picks in 2024 and 2028 to the Kings, according to NBA insider Marc Stein .

10:43 p.m. ET - The New York Knicks will acquire the Bucks' 2025 first-round pick in the Pistons-Knicks-Hornets trade, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe.

10:34 p.m. ET - The Houston Rockets agreed to trade the draft rights to Wendell Moore (No. 26 pick) to the Minnesota Timberwolves, as part of the Christian Wood to Dallas trade, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Minnesota is sending the draft rights to TyTy Washington (No. 29 pick) to the Houston Rockets, as well as two future second-round picks.

10:30 p.m. ET - The New York Knicks will receive Denver's 2023 protected first-round pick, Washington's 2023 protected first-round pick and Detroit's 2023 protected first-round pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder for the draft rights to Ousmane Dieng (No. 11 pick), according to The Athletic's Shams Charania .

10:14 p.m. ET - The Philadelphia 76ers agreed to trade the draft rights to David Roddy (No. 23 pick) and Danny Green to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for De'Anthony Melton, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

10:02 p.m. ET - The Charlotte Hornets will receive Denver's 2023 first-round pick, New York's 2023 second-round pick, Utah's 2023 second-round pick, Dallas/Miami's 2023 second-round pick (more favorable) and New York's 2024 second-round pick from both the Knicks and Pistons for Jalen Duren, according to The Charlotte Observer's Rod Boone.

9:56 p.m. ET - The Minnesota Timberwolves agreed to trade the draft rights to Jake LaRavia (No. 19 pick) to the Memphis Grizzlies for the draft rights to Walker Kessler (No. 22 pick) and the draft rights to TyTy Washington (No. 29 pick), according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

9:28 p.m. ET - The Charlotte Hornets agreed to trade the draft rights to Jalen Duren (No. 13 pick) to the New York Knicks, who then are trading Duren and Kemba Walker to the Detroit Pistons, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania . Charlotte receives a 2025 first-round pick via Milwaukee from the Detroit Pistons, a pick that was acquired from the Jerami Grant trade on Wednesday.

9:10 p.m. ET - The New York Knicks agreed to trade the draft rights to Ousmane Dieng (No. 11 pick) to the Oklahoma City Thunder for multiple first-round picks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski .

1:46 p.m. ET - The Orlando Magic agreed to trade the No. 34 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for a future second-round pick and cash considerations, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Orlando announced shortly after that this future second-round pick will be the better of the Lakers’ and Wizards’ second-round picks in 2028.

12:49 p.m. ET - The Sacramento Kings agreed to trade the No. 49 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for the rights to Sasha Vezenkov and $1.75 million in cash considerations, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Vezenkov was drafted 57th overall in 2017 by the Brooklyn Nets and has spent the last four seasons with Olympiacos in Greece.

June 22: The Detroit Pistons agreed to trade Jerami Grant and the No. 46 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft to the Portland Trail Blazers for a 2025 first-round pick (Top-4 protected) via Milwaukee, the No. 36 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, as well as a 2025 second-round pick Detroit previous owed to Portland. Detroit also gets a 2026 second-round pick from the Trail Blazers, which will be the most favorable between Portland's and the New Orleans Pelicans', according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

June 15: The Houston Rockets agreed to trade Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks for Sterling Brown, Boban Marjanovic, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss and the No. 26 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

June 13: The Denver Nuggets agreed to trade JaMychal Green and a protected 2027 first-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for the No. 30 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and two future second-round picks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.