ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

2022 NBA Draft Trade Tracker

By Brett Siegel
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J31J9_0gK7i5wZ00

The 2022 NBA Draft will take place on Thursday, June 23 and here at SI Fastbreak, we are tracking all of the trades that are being made around the league ahead of and during the draft!

View the original article to see embedded media.

The time has finally come for the 2022 NBA Draft!

When commissioner Adam Silver walks onto the stage on Thursday night to officially open the draft, the lives of 58 draft prospects will forever be changed, as the next chapter of their basketball journey begins with hearing their name called.

Who will end up where is the question everyone is asking, no matter what team you are a fan of, and there has been a lot of trade chatter around the league that could wind up answering this question.

We have already seen some moves made involving key talents and there are many more trades to be made before the end of the 2022 NBA Draft!

Here are all the latest trades that have already been agreed upon and this list will be updated throughout the draft as more deals are reported around the NBA:

LATEST UPDATE: 6/24/22 at 12:32 a.m. ET.

June 24:

12:17 a.m. ET - The Indiana Pacers agreed to trade the draft rights to Hugo Besson (No. 58 pick) to the Milwaukee Bucks, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

June 23: Draft Day

11:57 p.m. ET - The Minnesota Timberwolves agreed to trade the draft rights to Kendall Brown (No. 48 pick) to the Indiana Pacers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

11:54 p.m. ET - The Portland Trail Blazers agreed to trade the draft rights to Ismael Kamagate (No. 46 pick) to the Denver Nuggets, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

11:47 p.m. ET - The Atlanta Hawks agreed to trade the draft rights to Ryan Rollins (No. 44 pick) to the Golden State Warriors for $2M in cash considerations and the draft rights to the No. 51 pick, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

11:35 p.m. ET - The Minnesota Timberwolves agreed to trade the draft rights to Bryce McGowens (No. 40 pick) to the Charlotte Hornets, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

11:33 p.m. ET - The San Antonio Spurs agreed to trade the draft rights to Kennedy Chandler (No. 38 pick) to the Memphis Grizzlies for a future second-round pick and cash considerations, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

11:24 p.m. ET - The Sacramento Kings agreed to trade the draft rights to Jaden Hardy (No. 37 pick) to the Dallas Mavericks for two future second-round picks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Mavericks are sending second-round picks in 2024 and 2028 to the Kings, according to NBA insider Marc Stein .

10:43 p.m. ET - The New York Knicks will acquire the Bucks' 2025 first-round pick in the Pistons-Knicks-Hornets trade, according to ESPN's Zach Lowe.

10:34 p.m. ET - The Houston Rockets agreed to trade the draft rights to Wendell Moore (No. 26 pick) to the Minnesota Timberwolves, as part of the Christian Wood to Dallas trade, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Minnesota is sending the draft rights to TyTy Washington (No. 29 pick) to the Houston Rockets, as well as two future second-round picks.

10:30 p.m. ET - The New York Knicks will receive Denver's 2023 protected first-round pick, Washington's 2023 protected first-round pick and Detroit's 2023 protected first-round pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder for the draft rights to Ousmane Dieng (No. 11 pick), according to The Athletic's Shams Charania .

10:14 p.m. ET - The Philadelphia 76ers agreed to trade the draft rights to David Roddy (No. 23 pick) and Danny Green to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for De'Anthony Melton, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

10:02 p.m. ET - The Charlotte Hornets will receive Denver's 2023 first-round pick, New York's 2023 second-round pick, Utah's 2023 second-round pick, Dallas/Miami's 2023 second-round pick (more favorable) and New York's 2024 second-round pick from both the Knicks and Pistons for Jalen Duren, according to The Charlotte Observer's Rod Boone.

9:56 p.m. ET - The Minnesota Timberwolves agreed to trade the draft rights to Jake LaRavia (No. 19 pick) to the Memphis Grizzlies for the draft rights to Walker Kessler (No. 22 pick) and the draft rights to TyTy Washington (No. 29 pick), according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

9:28 p.m. ET - The Charlotte Hornets agreed to trade the draft rights to Jalen Duren (No. 13 pick) to the New York Knicks, who then are trading Duren and Kemba Walker to the Detroit Pistons, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania . Charlotte receives a 2025 first-round pick via Milwaukee from the Detroit Pistons, a pick that was acquired from the Jerami Grant trade on Wednesday.

9:10 p.m. ET - The New York Knicks agreed to trade the draft rights to Ousmane Dieng (No. 11 pick) to the Oklahoma City Thunder for multiple first-round picks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski .

1:46 p.m. ET - The Orlando Magic agreed to trade the No. 34 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for a future second-round pick and cash considerations, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Orlando announced shortly after that this future second-round pick will be the better of the Lakers’ and Wizards’ second-round picks in 2028.

12:49 p.m. ET - The Sacramento Kings agreed to trade the No. 49 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for the rights to Sasha Vezenkov and $1.75 million in cash considerations, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Vezenkov was drafted 57th overall in 2017 by the Brooklyn Nets and has spent the last four seasons with Olympiacos in Greece.

June 22: The Detroit Pistons agreed to trade Jerami Grant and the No. 46 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft to the Portland Trail Blazers for a 2025 first-round pick (Top-4 protected) via Milwaukee, the No. 36 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, as well as a 2025 second-round pick Detroit previous owed to Portland. Detroit also gets a 2026 second-round pick from the Trail Blazers, which will be the most favorable between Portland's and the New Orleans Pelicans', according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

June 15: The Houston Rockets agreed to trade Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks for Sterling Brown, Boban Marjanovic, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss and the No. 26 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

June 13: The Denver Nuggets agreed to trade JaMychal Green and a protected 2027 first-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for the No. 30 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and two future second-round picks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

REPORT: LeBron James, Lakers make 2 new signings right after 2022 NBA Draft

The Los Angeles Lakers made a big move on Thursday ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft when they decided to trade for the Orlando Magic’s No. 35 pick. LA ended up drafting Max Christie in the second round as they look to add some depth to their backcourt. As it turns out, the Lakers weren’t […] The post REPORT: LeBron James, Lakers make 2 new signings right after 2022 NBA Draft appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Dyson Daniels' Mom Goes Viral At The NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft officially kicked off on Thursday night with Duke's Paolo Banchero going No. 1 overall. In the days leading up to the draft, Auburn's Jabari Smith was expected to go with the top pick. However, the Orlando Magic apparently fooled everyone with the pick. Before the draft...
ORLANDO, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Jabari Smith had tough reaction to being passed in draft

Jabari Smith entered Thursday’s NBA Draft as the betting favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Orlando Magic. Instead, he wound up going third. The former Auburn forward was pretty disappointed upon realizing that he wouldn’t be going in the top two picks. Take a look at his reaction after the Oklahoma City Thunder selected Chet Holmgren with the No. 2 pick.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
The Spun

Shareef O'Neal Reacts To Signing With Lakers

Being a Los Angeles Laker officially runs in the O'Neal family. Shareef, Shaq's son, signed with the storied NBA franchise on Thursday night. Shareef will start out playing for the Lakers' Summer League squad. There, he'll get a chance to impress the organization's front office. Shaq's son is incredibly grateful...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Joel Embiid pushing for 76ers to make 1 particular move

Joel Embiid is apparently getting involved in the Philadelphia 76ers’ offseason process. Veteran basketball writer Marc Stein reported on Thursday that Embiid is giving his strong backing to the 76ers’ upcoming pursuit of veteran forward PJ Tucker. The 37-year-old Tucker will be an unrestricted free agent after declining his $7.4 million player option with the Miami Heat for next year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Shaquille O'Neal and Ex Shaunie's Relationship Timeline

Shaquille O'Neal had a Hall of Fame-worthy professional basketball career, spanning two decades and six NBA teams. But when it comes to his personal life, the 7-ft., 1-in. center said he has his "regrets" — specifically, the end of his seven-year marriage to Shaunie O'Neal, who has since remarried.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Jerami Grant
Person
Sasha Vezenkov
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
The Spun

Cavs Reportedly Agree To Trade Before NBA Draft

The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly agreed to a trade ahead of tonight's 2022 NBA Draft, per ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. The Cavs will acquire the Sacramento Kings' 49th overall pick in tonight's draft in exchange for the rights to 26-year-old forward Sasha Vezenkov. Vezenkov was named first-team All-EuroLeague this...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

"Joel Embiid A Great Pick For Sixers But We Will Regret Passing On Doug McDermott For Years", Freezing Cold Takes Didn't Forget About Ed Rendell Draft Prediction

Draft night can be a magical one for many teams around the NBA, but for others, it could be the beginning of something terrible. We've seen these cases since always, with teams like the Portland Trail Blazers passing up on Michael Jordan in 1984, or our favorite victim, the Sacramento King picking Marvin Bagley III instead of Luka Doncic in 2018.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Lakers Signed The Sons Of 2 NBA Legends Last Night

The Los Angeles Lakers added two legacy names to their organization after the 2022 NBA Draft. The team picked up Scotty Pippen Jr. and Shareef O'Neal after the draft's conclusion on Thursday night. Pippen Jr., the son of former Bulls star Scottie Pippen, signed a two-way deal — giving him...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Nba Draft Trade Tracker#Si Fastbreak#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Indiana Pacers#Espn
The Spun

Look: Kendrick Perkins Got Into It With 2 NBA Players On Twitter Last Night

On Thursday night, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins unveiled some interesting player comparisons during the NBA Draft. At one point, he compared Duke prospect Trevor Keels to Memphis Grizzlies forward Desmond Bane. That comparison from Perkins really threw off Bane, who then went on Twitter to share his thoughts. He tweeted, "Me...
NBA
The Spun

Skip Bayless Says 1 NBA Star Has Become "Completely Delusional"

If there's one person in sports media most qualified to know what "completely delusional" looks like, it's Fox Sports' Skip Bayless. And on Friday, Bayless named the one NBA player who he believes fits the bill. On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless asserted that Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has...
NBA
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Country
Greece
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
fantasypros.com

De'Anthony Melton traded to the 76ers for No. 23 in the NBA Draft

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton has been traded to the 76ers for No. 23 selection in the NBA Draft. After the Nets deferred their pick swap with the 76ers this year, the 76ers regained control of its 2022 first-round pick which it will send in exchange for Melton. The veteran guard is a multi-level scorer that averaged 10.8 PPG off the bench last season and is set to make an affordable $8.25 million this season and $8 million next season. He will likely slot into a bench role in place of Mattise Thybulle, who the team is continuing to shop.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Nets Trade Features Kyrie Irving To Dallas

Times change so quickly in today’s NBA that they’re hard to keep track of. If you need proof of this statement, look to the Brooklyn Nets. It feels like yesterday that this team was supposed to be an unstoppable juggernaut. With Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving on the same roster, how was anybody going to stop them from scoring?
DALLAS, TX
theScore

Report: Duren, Kemba heading to Pistons in 3-way deal with Knicks, Hornets

Memphis standout Jalen Duren is heading to the Detroit Pistons as part of a three-way trade involving the New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets, a source told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Charlotte selected the Tigers center with the 13th overall selection in Thursday's draft and subsequently dealt him to the Knicks...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy