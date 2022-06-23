Refsnyder: Bloom, Red Sox go ‘above and beyond’ in preparing players for MLB

The Boston Red Sox are finding success this season up and down the roster, and it’s not just the 26-man. They’ve used both 19 position players and 19 pitchers so far this season through 70 games. The Sox have had to rely on players coming up from the minors to contribute and chip in.

One of those players is outfielder Rob Refsnyder, who signed with Boston in the offseason. Refsnyder joined The Bradfo Sho and had high praise for the Red Sox front office and minor league staff.

“They definitely went above and beyond what a minor-league signing scenario would feel like,” Refsnyder said (12:10 in above player). “We hopped on a Zoom call, talked to a couple people, talked to (hitting coach Peter) Fatse. They just made me feel the most value in my skill set.”

The Red Sox expressed interest in Refsnyder early in the offseason, which he said is “the most important thing” in determining where he’d sign. Refsnyder signed with Boston on November 30th.

The veteran journeyman had a previous relationship with Chaim Bloom from his time with Tampa Bay, which played a part in the signing.

“Chaim goes above and beyond with what he needs to do and (Brian) Abraham as well. They’re great. I just wanted as much transparency as possible, and they gave it to me from the start,” Refsnyder said.

“Chaim was just way way way more transparent than he had to be,” he continued. “He said something to the media where he tries to be as honest as possible… He definitely balances what you can tell people and goes above and beyond.”

Not only does Boston’s front office do a good job of being transparent, but the minor league system is a well-oiled machine, too.

“I think they do a really good job from Triple-A to the big leagues keeping the message pretty, like, you look at some of the guys that come up and contributed and you have to give a lot of credit to the liaisons from the minor leagues to the big leagues,” Refsnyder said.

Refsnyder then spoke about the importance of the Red Sox valuing their depth players.

“I think they value that it’s not going to be 26 people on the roster. It’s going to be in the 40s probably. I think they do a great job of making sure those 14 or 15 guys are as prepared as possible,” he said.

“BC sets the tone with that, he makes everyone feel pretty valued. I think the support staff at Triple-A, keeping guys on the field and everything is really, really good,” said the veteran outfielder who’s spent time with seven different MLB teams, including the New York Yankees.

But the Red Sox’s is “the best I’ve seen from Triple-A to the big leagues,” Refsnyder concluded.

Whatever they’re doing, it’s working for Refsnyder and the Red Sox. The career .233 hitter has 11 hits (including three doubles and one home run) in 27 at-bats this season for the Sox.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram