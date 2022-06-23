ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico urges farmers to grow more food, enroll for government assistance

By MARÍA VERZA, Associated Press
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador wants Mexicans to produce more of their own food in order to move toward self-sufficiency in key products and to control prices for basic foodstuffs.

