ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Maldives Plans To Build A Floating City That Can House 20K People

By Nina Rogoff
House Digest
House Digest
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Construction for this floating city is already underway and is expected to be completed by 2024; this will be the second floating city in the...

www.housedigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Maldives Floating City to Begin Accepting Residents in 2024

Following news of Bjarke Ingels Group’s floating city off the coast of Busan, architecture firm Waterstudio and Dutch Docklands has released early renders of another floating waterfront community currently being developed near the Maldivian capital of Malé. The Maldives Floating City (MFC) is currently being constructed in collaboration with the Maldives Government in response to the region’s susceptibility to rising sea levels. According to reports conducted by NASA, nearly 80 percent of the Maldives could become submerged and uninhabitable by 2050.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Floating City#Britannica#The New York Post#Dutch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
World
Country
Sri Lanka
Country
Netherlands
CNN

Glass bar dangles over canyon in Georgia

A 240-meter-long (787 feet) glass bridge with a "diamond-shaped" bar suspended in the center was unveiled at Dashbashi Canyon, located around two hours drive from capital city Tbilisi, in Southern Georgia earlier this week.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Distraught mother is forced to live in a tent away from her three children after battling to find a home to rent for an entire YEAR in Australia's toughest rental market

A mother has been forced to move into a tent away from her three children after struggling to find a house to rent for an entire year. Grappling with the Gold Coast rental market where availability is the lowest in the country, Corinne Cook and her partner Dale Brown moved into the 10-man tent while her three kids live with relatives.
WORLD
travelawaits.com

13 Beautiful Beaches In The U.S. Our Readers Love

TravelAwaits’ 2022 Best Of Travel Awards, presented by Medjet, showcases our readers’ favorite destinations and businesses. Nominations took place in early March, and voting for the finalists ended in early May. We hope these picks inspire your future adventures; congrats to all of the winners!. Ahh… the beach!...
TRAVEL
nationalinterest.org

China Floods the Skies Near Taiwan With Dozens of Planes

Chinese aircraft have regularly entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone since last year, although the units involved have grown larger over time. Taiwanese jets were scrambled on Tuesday to warn off twenty-nine Chinese aircraft entering the island’s air defense identification zone, or ADIZ. Tuesday’s incident marked the largest incursion from the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) since late May.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
a-z-animals.com

10 Incredible Donkey Facts

Also known as an ass or burrow, a donkey is a hoofed animal that belongs to the Equidae family. Donkeys have a long and varied history with roots in Africa and Asia. About 6000 years ago, during the predynastic period of Egypt, the wild African ass (E. africanus) in northeastern Africa was bred to come up with the modern domestic donkey (Equus asinus).
ANIMALS
Time Out Global

Now you can party all night long on a cruise ship if you want to

Most international travel went on a halt over the past years due to the pandemic, but it seems that the cruise industry felt the brunt of it, especially in early 2020. Lest we forget daily news detailing passengers who struggled onboard as ships were stranded at sea for long periods of time. The good news is that cruises are back this year, with the hottest cruises being… cruises to nowhere. These inexpensive cruises are great for short breaks, and for journeys into international waters with the reach of local gambling.
LIFESTYLE
TravelNoire

Island Resort In Panama Builds The First 'Aerial Beach' In The World

Known for being a transit country because of the Panama Canal, this Latin American country also offers beautiful natural landscapes that attract visitors from all over the world. With so many options including paradisiac beaches and stunning nature, Panama has a new reason to visit the country. Bocas Bali, an island resort in Panama, has recently launched the world’s first aerial beach.
TRAVEL
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
50K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy