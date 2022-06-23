ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The NFL announces rookie reporting and training camp kickoff dates

By Jeff Risdon
 2 days ago
It’s exactly one month until the Detroit Lions rookies report to the team’s training facility in Allen Park for the start of the 2022 training camp. The league announced the dates for rookies reporting and veterans arrivals as well for all 32 NFL teams.

Detroit’s rookies will report on Saturday, July 23rd. The veterans return for the start of the full training camp three days later on July 26th. Most NFL teams with returning head coaches kick off on the same dates, though a select few begin on July 19th.

The Lions will release the official schedule with dates and times soon. Nearly every session will be open to the public. Detroit is also slated to join the Indianapolis Colts for joint practices at the Colts’ training facility north of Indianapolis prior to their preseason game on Aug. 20th.

