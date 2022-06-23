ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

PHOTOS: US swimmer Anita Alvarez rescued by coach after passing out at world championships

By Nexstar Media Wire, Nick Veronica
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

( WIVB ) – Anita Alvarez, a two-time Olympian from New York, had a scare Wednesday when she passed out in the pool during the FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. But her coach said on social media that Alvarez is doing fine, and has been cleared by doctors.

Alvarez passed out at the end of her solo routine in artistic swimming, formerly known as synchronized swimming. Andrea Fuentes, Alvarez’s coach, jumped in to rescue Alvarez from the bottom of the pool, lifting her to the surface. Another person helped Fuentes lift the swimmer out of the water, before she was placed on a stretcher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iNpwV_0gK7fMOw00
Anita Alvarez is carried on stretcher after passing out in the pool at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Alvarez had previously passed out during an Olympic qualifier in 2021. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)

“Anita’s solo was so good too, it was her best performance ever, she just pushed through her limits and she found them,” Fuentes later wrote on Instagram. “But Anita is OK and the doctors also said she is fine.

“We all know it happens in other sports: cycling, marathon, track and field … some don’t make it to the final line and some even finish crawling or passing out,” Fuentes added. “Our sport is very hard too. Now it’s time to rest and recover. Tomorrow is highlight day and free duet finals! Ready to give our best.”

Alvarez scored 87.6333 in the women’s solo free artistic swimming event, placing seventh .

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GNEr5_0gK7fMOw00
    Anita Alvarez is retrieved from the pool by coach Andrea Fuentes during the 2022 FINA World Championships. (Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FbgZN_0gK7fMOw00
    Anita Alvarez is retrieved from the pool by coach Andrea Fuentes during the 2022 FINA World Championships. (Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qCPMR_0gK7fMOw00
    Anita Alvarez is retrieved from the pool by coach Andrea Fuentes during the 2022 FINA World Championships. (Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VE9b3_0gK7fMOw00
    Anita Alvarez is retrieved from the pool by coach Andrea Fuentes during the 2022 FINA World Championships. (Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AWPRm_0gK7fMOw00
    Anita Alvarez is retrieved from the pool by coach Andrea Fuentes during the 2022 FINA World Championships. (Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FNJZR_0gK7fMOw00
    Anita Alvarez is retrieved from the pool by coach Andrea Fuentes and another person during the 2022 FINA World Championships. (Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a6ix9_0gK7fMOw00
    Anita Alvarez is retrieved from the pool by coach Andrea Fuentes and another person during the 2022 FINA World Championships. (Peter Kohalmi/AFP via Getty Images)
Wife of WNBA’s Brittney Griner says scheduled call never happened

Alvarez had previously passed out in the pool during an Olympic qualifying event in 2021.

When discussing the 2021 incident with Nexstar’s WIVB, Alvarez claimed she felt like she was merely falling asleep.

“I honestly thought I was asleep,” Alvarez told WIVB after the qualifier. “I started hearing people saying, ‘It’s going to be OK.’ I thought, ‘Stop telling me that! I’m trying to sleep.’ Then I realized that no, I was still in the pool.”

“Unfortunately, I’ve seen it happen to her before,” Alvarez’s mother said last year . “Never in competition, though. I knew right away. On their last element, I could tell something was up.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T5JkY_0gK7fMOw00
Alvarez, seen here before competing in Wednesday’s solo free final of artistic swimming at the 19th FINA World Championships, is said to be recovering after losing consciousness during the event. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)

In 2021, Fuentes had also dived into the pool, fully clothed, to rescue Alvarez.

“I felt more tired than usual, but I didn’t think I was going to pass out,” Alvarez remembered of the 2021 incident. “On that last arm, I’m like 45 degrees horizontal when I’m supposed to be vertical. I remember doing it and thinking I was vertical. Then the feeling kept spinning, like I was in a hamster wheel. I don’t remember anything until I got to the wall. They had already carried to me to the wall and I kind of woke up out of it and realized my coach was in the pool, and that was that.”

Alvarez attributed last year’s incident to exhaustion, as she was competing in several events in a short span. This time, she was coming back after a foot surgery, posting a photo with crutches as recently as five weeks ago.

World swimming bans transgender athletes from women’s events

Alvarez previously told WIVB she’s hoping to compete in the 2024 Olympics in Paris. For now, though, Team USA has not confirmed whether Alvarez plans to compete in the final later this week.

“Whether or not she will swim in the free team final on Friday … will be determined by Anita and expert medical staff,” USA Artistic Swimming said in a statement to the Associated Press.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN Radio

The ramifications that could follow the Supreme Court’s most recent rulings

In her continued discussion about the recent reversal of Roe v. Wade, WGN Radio’s Karen Conti is joined by John J. Donohue, Law Professor at Stanford University, to discuss the sociological effects of banning abortion. He later elaborated on the potential ramifications of this week’s Supreme Court decision striking down restrictions on concealed carry guns.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
WGN Radio

What the Supreme Court ruling means for Illinois — and neighboring states

Wisconsin, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, Kentucky; every state that touches Illinois’ borders could either increase restrictions or ban entirely the ability for a woman to get an abortion following the Supreme Court of the United State’s (SCOTUS) decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. What the ruling means for Illinois In 2017, Illinois approved public funding for […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

Looking into the overturning of Roe v. Wade

With the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court, Ronald J. Allen, Professor at Northwestern University School of Law, joined WGN Radio’s Karen Conti to discuss the possible reasons as to why they would rule in such a way. They later addressed other important cases where there have been reversals brought on by […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Fuentes
Person
Anita Alvarez
WGN Radio

Illinois State Sen. Sara Feigenholtz: ‘Abortion is safe and legal in the state of Illinois’

Illinois State Sen. Sara Feigenholtz (D-Chicago) joins Dean Richard (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to react to the news of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, and what it means for women in the state. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Swimming#Swimmer#Fina#Sports
WGN Radio

IndyCar track safety on Preparedness Matters with Tim Baughman

Senior Director of Track Safety and Medical Service for IndyCar, Tim Baughman joins Dane Neal and Vince Davis on Preparedness Matters live from Road America. Hear as Tim shares his career as a first responder, emt-paramedic and Fire Chief in Indianapolis and also as part of the track safety team at Indianapolis Motor Speedway since […]
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
WGN Radio

Senate retirement bill benefits wealthy Americans

A retirement bill currently under negotiation in the Senate gives rich Americans a tax break by bringing forward the payment schedule to remain revenue-neutral within the 10-year budget window, but ultimately adds to the national deficit unless a future Congress raises taxes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy