Albany, NY

Hospital bedside arraignment for man accused of stabbing Albany Officer

By WRGB Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlbany, NY (WRGB) — A man was charged from his hospital bed with attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed an Albany police officer Monday morning on Franklin Street. Body camera footage appears to show Eric Frazier swing at officers responding to a domestic violence call. Police shot him during the...

Daily Voice

Teens Busted With AR-15 Rifle, Handgun In Albany, Police Say

Two 16-and-17-year-old boys are facing charges after they were allegedly busted carrying loaded guns in the Capital District. Albany Police said they spotted the teens at around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, as the boys walked near McCrossin Avenue and Thornton Street in Albany. When detectives tried to stop the...
WRGB

Albany man who fled courthouse, found dead in Florida following standoff with police

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A man convicted of attempted murder fled an Albany courthouse before that verdict could be read was found dead in Florida two weeks later. Michael Green, aka Michael Edwards, 36, was convicted after a jury trial of one count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, a Class B Violent Felony, and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C Violent Felony, before the Hon. Roger McDonough in Albany County Supreme Court Friday afternoon.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Police: Schenectady man with guns lit himself on fire

Police are investigating an incident where a man lit himself on fire in Schenectady. They say around 10 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to reports of a man pouring gasoline on himself in the 1000 block of Congress Street. Police say when officers arrived, they realized the man had a handgun.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Albany County, NY
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Albany County, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Police credit grandma in arrest of alleged scammer

COLONIE, N.Y. (News10)-Colonie Police are crediting a local grandmother for helping them arrest a man accused of trying to scam her and others out of tens of thousands of dollars. News10 Anya Tucker spoke with her about how she made a call that helped officers catch the alleged thief. It’s called the Grandparent Scam. When […]
COLONIE, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

June 18 – June 24, 2022

Anthony J. Paradise Jr., 44, was charged June 9 with arson, burglary, criminal tampering, and criminal mischief – all felonies – in connection with an incident that occurred in the Town of Ballston on Nov. 27, 2017. According to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, Paradise is accused of spending several hours on the Curtis Lumber property on State Route 67 in the Town of Ballston after the business was closed, and allegedly sabotaged electrical and gas systems in several buildings, damaged buildings, and computer systems, tampered with the 911 system on the Verizon Wireless tower, and set fire a storage building full of sub-flooring causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage. Following his arraignment on charges, Paradise was returned to the Greene County Jail where he is being held awaiting trial for a murder charge. “This case shows that my deputies and investigators are relentless in their pursuit to hold criminals accountable. This case involved hundreds of man-hours by the investigators assigned. I’m proud to announce this arrest today,” Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo said in a statement regarding the local charges.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Police: Teen parolee found with firearm

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Watervliet Police Department arrested a 17-year-old male on Tuesday. Police and members of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision responded to the 1500 block of Sixth Avenue after a report of a juvenile parolee who was alleged to have a firearm. At approximately 6:50 p.m. on […]
WATERVLIET, NY
WRGB

Three arrested for crack cocaine sales in Corinth

Corinth, NY (WRGB) — On June 22nd 2022, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested two women and a man after an investigation into drug trafficking within Saratoga County. Thomas A. Allen, 33, of Corinth, Kayla J. Allen, 30, of Corinth, and Erica B. Shippee, 35, of Corinth, were...
CORINTH, NY
WNYT

North Adams shooting under investigation

The Berkshire County District Attorney's Office has obtained indictments in both a shooting in North Adams - and a homicide in Clarksburg. The first indictment alleges Paul Starbird and Keith Larrabee, both of North Adams, shot two people at the Key West Lounge on State Street back in February. They...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
informnny.com

Greenwich Fire Department deputy chief dies

GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, Greenwich Fire Department announced that department Deputy Chief Brian Buell had died as a result of occupational cancer. Buell spent 33 years with the department. “As we reflect on Chief Buell’s legacy, remember it’s all for the good of the company,” wrote Greenwich...
GREENWICH, NY
CNY News

Chenango, Delaware, Otsego And Schoharie Counties Police Blotter: June 10 To June 20

All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Otsego County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Todd M. Jorgensen, 40, of New Berlin, on a charge of second-degree criminal contempt. He allegedly violated an order of protection. Jorgensen was locked-up in the county jail on unrelated charges at the time of his arrest.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

ADK Park: Recent Environmental Conservation Police News

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State. In 2021, 282 Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) and Investigators across the state responded to 26,207 calls and worked on cases that resulted in 11,562 tickets or arrests for violations ranging from deer poaching to solid waste dumping, illegal mining, the black market pet trade, and excessive emissions violations.
NORTHVILLE, NY

