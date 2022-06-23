ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

William F. Kuhn

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI Am Robert’son, (William F. Kuhn), 74 of Mansfield passed away late evening on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was born on December 31, 1947 in Mansfield to the late Robert S. and Janice...

Robert “Bob” Thomas Hempfield

Robert “Bob” Thomas Hempfield, age 90, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Primrose Retirement Community. He was born June 5, 1932, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Mildred C. (Booze) and Thomas C. Hempfield. Bob was a veteran of the US Air Force, discharged as a First...
MANSFIELD, OH
Shirley Jane (Boyd) Addlesperger

Shirley Jane (Boyd) Addlesperger, 96, of Lexington, died Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital, at the end of a long and productive life. She was born June 24, 1925, in Cleveland, Ohio to Kenneth and Jane (Krampe) Boyd. She was raised in Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Columbus. It was while attending Ohio State University that she met her future husband, Virgil E. Addlesperger. They were married September 8, 1945, at Glen Echo Presbyterian Church in Columbus. In 1950, the couple moved to Lexington, Ohio with toddlers Kathleen and Boyd. They built a house on Steam Corners Road and moved there in 1955, where daughter Elisa was born in 1958. Shirley resided in the home for 67 years, until her move to Conard House last year.
LEXINGTON, OH
Andrew Ralph Sweet

Andrew Ralph Sweet, 60, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Andrew was born on June 9, 1962 in Stanton, California to the late Jack and Patricia (Brown) Sweet. He graduated from Mansfield Christian High School as a member of the class of 1980. He...
MANSFIELD, OH
Bucyrus DORA program to start July 1

BUCYRUS – The City of Bucyrus has announced its Downtown Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) will start on Friday, July 1 at 11 a.m. The DORA will be in effect 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily on a temporary basis for the next four months. The launch coincides with the Bucyrus Area Chamber of Commerce's second First Friday of the season.
BUCYRUS, OH
Reporting Reimagined: Artist Statements & Bios

Welcome to Reporting: Reimagined 2022! Please use this story as your digital guide to all the artists in today's exhibit. Each artist is listed alphabetically. Scroll through to learn more about the artist and the solutions inspiration behind their pieces:. Allison Pence. Inspiration article: Richland Public Transit: Rethink Your Ride.
MANSFIELD, OH
Mansfield Art Center presents John Mellencamp mixed-media exhibition June 26 to Aug. 7

MANSFIELD — John Mellencamp brings his mixed-media exhibition Paintings and Assemblages to The Mansfield Art Center June 26. He is a member of the Rock and Roll and Songwriters Halls of Fame, a recipient of the John Steinbeck Award, ASCAP Foundation’s Champion Award, The Woody Guthrie Award, the Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award, and most recently, the Founders Award, the top honor assigned by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers.
MANSFIELD, OH
Grandpa's Cheesebarn hosts 22nd Strawberry Feast

ASHLAND -- Shoppers and strawberry aficionados gathered at Grandpa's Cheesebarn and Sweeties Chocolates Friday for the first day of Grandpa's 22nd annual Strawberry Feast. The event, which runs through Sunday, offers visitors a number of strawberry-flavored foods like homemade strawberry shortcake, strawberry fudges, strawberry cheese, and more. GALLERY: Grandpa's 22nd...
ASHLAND, OH
GALLERY: North Central Ohio Soap Box Derby races in downtown Mansfield

Photos from Saturday as nearly 40 youngsters competed in the annual North Central Ohio Soap Box Derby, racing down Main Street in downtown Mansfield. Young racers in the stock division and super stock division competed for a shot at the FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby in Akron on July 23. The event is open to children between the ages of 7 and 18 who live in Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion and Morrow counties.
MANSFIELD, OH
Mirror Image Beauty Studio opens as a family affair

MANSFIELD -- Mirror Image Beauty Studio conducted a ribbon-cutting Wednesday to celebrate its new space at 1118 Lexington Ave., after months of construction and planning. Owner and operator Traci Hallock was previously renting a space further up Lexington Avenue, but was forced to look for a bigger spot when her business expanded during COVID.
MANSFIELD, OH
Hillsdale's Morgan leads Richland Source all-star softball pitching staff

JEROMESVILLE — Taylor Morgan took her place among Hillsdale’s greats this spring and the junior may just be getting started. The Richland Source Pitcher of the Year, Morgan twirled the Falcons to the 17th Final Four appearance in program history. Hillsdale (23-4) fell to Van Wert Lincolnview 5-2 in the Division IV state semifinals earlier this month at Akron’s Firestone Stadium. Morgan took the loss, striking out nine in a complete-game six-hitter.
JEROMESVILLE, OH
Plymouth hosts antiques roadshow & flea market on June 25

PLYMOUTH -- The Plymouth Area Museum’s first annual “Plymouth Antiques Roadshow and Flea Market” will take place on Saturday in the village’s beautiful Mary Fate Park. The museum will host four professional appraisers from the area who will evaluate antiques for a fee of $5 per item.
PLYMOUTH, OH
How did hot air balloons become central to BalloonFest?

ASHLAND — The first-ever Balloon Festival was mostly a celebration of toy balloons, and Ashland’s position as “The Balloon Center of the World.”. At the time, Ashland had positioned itself as a powerhouse of toy balloon manufacturing, making up to 8 million balloons everyday. Some estimates hold that around half of the world's balloon supply came from Ashland.
ASHLAND, OH
Washington Township man charged with setting own home ablaze

MANSFIELD -- A Washington Township man has been charged with aggravated arson for allegedly setting his own house on fire April 21 while his adult stepdaughter was inside the Lexview Estates home. The case against Chad A. Cook, 51, 1065 Timbercliff Drive, has been bound over to the Richland County...
MANSFIELD, OH
Mansfield firefighters union wants administration to intervene with chief

MANSFIELD -- The union that represents the City of Mansfield's firefighters has asked for labor-management meetings with the administration regarding the performance of Chief Steve Strickling. The International Association of Fire Fighters Local 266 recommended the meetings after 80-plus union members approved a "vote of no confidence" in the nine-year...

