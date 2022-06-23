William F. Kuhn

Shirley Jane (Boyd) Addlesperger, 96, of Lexington, died Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital, at the end of a long and productive life. She was born June 24, 1925, in Cleveland, Ohio to Kenneth and Jane (Krampe) Boyd. She was raised in Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Columbus. It was while attending Ohio State University that she met her future husband, Virgil E. Addlesperger. They were married September 8, 1945, at Glen Echo Presbyterian Church in Columbus. In 1950, the couple moved to Lexington, Ohio with toddlers Kathleen and Boyd. They built a house on Steam Corners Road and moved there in 1955, where daughter Elisa was born in 1958. Shirley resided in the home for 67 years, until her move to Conard House last year.

LEXINGTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO