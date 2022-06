If we had to pick one of the most versatile cameras on the market for under $3,000, it would be the Sony a7 IV. And right now, you can get it with a 24-105mm lens for $200 less. We’ll be the first to admit we’re not fans of the 24-105mm. But it’s versatile, and the Sony a7 IV has better weather resistance than previous cameras. Quite honestly, you’d be better off picking up this camera with something like a Tamron 35mm f2.8 FE. You wouldn’t be getting the zoom range, but you’d have a better overall package and a faster aperture lens. Besides, most of us here love primes.

