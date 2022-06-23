These are the best Italian restaurants in North Texas, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas is home to tons of eating options, so much so that it can be hard to choose which ones to choose.

If you’re in the mood for Italian food and you want to step up your game from Olive Garden. Gayot has you covered, as they have done the hard work and ranked which Italian restaurants are the best in North Texas.

“Whether you’re craving a simple plate of spaghetti and meatballs, or an osso buco that melts in your mouth, here are GAYOT’s choices for the Top Restaurants for Italian Cuisine in Dallas/Fort Worth,” officials said in Gayot’s report.

Here are their choices:

Amore – 6931 Snider Plaza, Dallas, TX 75205

– 6931 Snider Plaza, Dallas, TX 75205 Campisi’s The Egyptian Restaurant – 5610 E. Mockingbird Ln. Dallas, TX 75206

– 5610 E. Mockingbird Ln. Dallas, TX 75206 Cane Rosso – 2612 Commerce St. Dallas, TX 75226

2612 Commerce St. Dallas, TX 75226 Coal Vines – 1251 E. Southlake Blvd. Ste. 301 Southlake, TX 76092

1251 E. Southlake Blvd. Ste. 301 Southlake, TX 76092 Lucia – 287 N. Bishop Ave. Dallas, TX 75208

– 287 N. Bishop Ave. Dallas, TX 75208 Piola Italian Restaurant & Garden – 3700 Mattison Ave. Fort Worth, TX 76107

– 3700 Mattison Ave. Fort Worth, TX 76107 Taverna Pizzeria & Rissottoria – 3312 Knox St. Dallas, TX 75205

For the full report, visit Gayot.

