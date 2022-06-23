ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

These are the best Italian restaurants in North Texas, report says

By Tyler Manning
KDAF
KDAF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xALJl_0gK7bYtG00

DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas is home to tons of eating options, so much so that it can be hard to choose which ones to choose.

If you’re in the mood for Italian food and you want to step up your game from Olive Garden. Gayot has you covered, as they have done the hard work and ranked which Italian restaurants are the best in North Texas.

“Whether you’re craving a simple plate of spaghetti and meatballs, or an osso buco that melts in your mouth, here are GAYOT’s choices for the Top Restaurants for Italian Cuisine in Dallas/Fort Worth,” officials said in Gayot’s report.

Here are their choices:

  • Amore 6931 Snider Plaza, Dallas, TX 75205
  • Campisi’s The Egyptian Restaurant 5610 E. Mockingbird Ln. Dallas, TX 75206
  • Cane Rosso – 2612 Commerce St. Dallas, TX 75226
  • Coal Vines 1251 E. Southlake Blvd. Ste. 301 Southlake, TX 76092
  • Lucia 287 N. Bishop Ave. Dallas, TX 75208
  • Piola Italian Restaurant & Garden – 3700 Mattison Ave. Fort Worth, TX 76107
  • Taverna Pizzeria & Rissottoria – 3312 Knox St. Dallas, TX 75205

For the full report, visit Gayot.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Commerce, TX
Dallas, TX
Restaurants
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Southlake, TX
Local
Texas Restaurants
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Red, White, and Blue: 4th of July Events Near You 2022

Sparks will fly across North Texas this 4th of July and NBC 5 has compiled a great list of celebrations for you and your family to enjoy. The 4th of July, also known as Independence Day, commemorates the 1776 signing of the United States Declaration of Independence. Since becoming a federal holiday in 1941, the birth of our nation’s independence has been celebrated by fireworks, parades, barbecues, and family gatherings.
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#North Texas#Restaurant Info#Italian Restaurant#Italian Food#Italian Cuisine#Food Drink#Tx 75205 Campisi#The Egyptian Restaurant#Tx 75226 Coal Vines#Nexstar Media Inc
nrn.com

Nation’s Only Chicken Salad Franchise Continues to Expand Across Texas, Inks Deals for Locations Across Austin, Dallas and San Antonio

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, has announced the signing of franchise agreements that will bring nearly 20 new restaurants to the state over the next five years. The brand has signed two major deals over the past year in Texas— one for 8-units in San Antonio in October 2021 and most recently one for 8-units in Austin. Texas continues to prove itself as a prime area for expansion as Chicken Salad Chick builds on the success of its 21 existing locations across Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston. The brand plans to open five new locations in Texas this year, which add to its goal to open 50 locations across the country by the end of 2022.
DALLAS, TX
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Tex-Mex Restaurants In Dallas, Texas

Our 10 Best Tex-Mex Restaurants In Dallas, Texas list presents some amazing restaurants in the great city of Dallas for foodies who love Tex-Mex. The proliferation of Tex-Mex Restaurants in the past ten years has really exploded in the major cities of Texas as people who always loved Mexican Food but count not always handle the spices have gravitated towards the more gentler spice of Tex-Mex. In cities like Houston, Austin, and of course Dallas, Texas, Tex-Mex is just as big as the BBQ and Steakhouses. Of course, many places offer all three food styles. However, there are those that specialize in just pure Tex-Mex. Here are ten of the best in the beautiful city of Dallas, Texas.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
blackchronicle.com

North Texas drowning: 17 deaths so far at DFW area lakes

LEWISVILLE, Texas — On Friday, park rangers cruising alongside Lake Lewisville with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have been retaining a watchful eye. The group instructed WFAA on Friday that it had seen 17 drownings throughout the seven Dallas-Fort Worth area lakes it oversees since final October, which is the beginning of its present fiscal 12 months.
LEWISVILLE, TX
fwtx.com

Fort Worth Vegan Bakery is the Real Deal

There is only one vegan bakery in Fort Worth, and they open their arms to vegans and nonvegans alike. Husband and wife duo Stephanie and Mark Garza have been running Fort Worth’s only 100% vegan bakery, Planted Bakery, for two years. Two years later, they reflect on the passage of time from their start during the pandemic.
FORT WORTH, TX
KDAF

KDAF

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy