'I couldn't be more appreciative': As Toronto comes to Milwaukee, Rowdy Tellez reflects on his eight years as a Blue Jay

By Curt Hogg, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago
Rowdy Tellez stands in front of his locker at American Family Field ahead of a day game Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals and one day before the Toronto Blue Jays would coming to town to begin a three-game series.

The Milwaukee Brewers first baseman sets his coffee down and fields a question about the organization of which he was a part for his first eight years as a professional.

It’s hard putting the impact the Blue Jays had on him into words, he says, as he tries to come up with an apt way to summarize his tenure in Toronto.

“Guys like that, you spend a lot of time with those people,” Tellez said. “It’s not like a … what’s the word?”

Tellez paused briefly before settling on an answer that would do justice to his time with the Jays.

“It’s not like a workplace, you know what I mean? It’s more like a home.”

From a 30th-round draft pick in 2013 to a top-100 prospect in baseball to ultimately falling behind top prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at the big-league level, leading to him being traded to Milwaukee on July 6, 2021, Tellez only knew the Blue Jays for eight years after graduating high school.

“It was learning how to grow up,” Tellez said. “I signed at 18. I was in big-league camp when I was 19. Being around that environment, I’ve been fortunate to grow up and learn how to handle yourself and then have people in your corner to help you through tough stuff on and off the field.

“Being able to communicate with everybody and knowing that they’re not always gonna be against you, the coaching staff isn’t trying to hold you back. Everybody wants the best for everybody. Just understanding that was big for me.”

Tellez rattled off a laundry list of close friends he still has in Toronto, from staff to players. It includes members major-league training staff such as head strength coach Scott Weberg, head athletic trainer Jose Ministral and assistant trainer Voon Chong. Tellez was in the weddings of former teammates Danny Jansen, an Appleton native whose nuptials Tellez officiated this off-season, and Ryan Borucki, for whom Tellez was a groomsman. Cavan Biggio stayed at Tellez’s house in Florida during spring training for three years. Bo Bichette lived down the street.

Even Guerrero, the player whose prodigious talent led to Tellez being traded, was mentioned.

“There’s the jokes. There’s the little things,” Tellez said. “The teammates, I loved my time in Toronto. Everybody wants to spend their whole career in one place but, unfortunately, they have a guy who’s arguably the best first baseman in baseball and it was my time so I can’t thank them enough. They allowed me to debut there.”

Both Tellez and the Blue Jays reached a point last season when it came time to have a conversation about his future.

He tore the cover off the ball upon debuting in 2018, posting a .943 OPS in 73 plate appearances and then batted .283 with eight homers and an impressive .886 OPS in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. But in 2021, Toronto moved the 21-year-old Guerrero over to first base full-time and the former consensus No. 1 prospect in baseball got off to a torrid start en route to hitting 48 homers and placing second in American League MVP voting. Tellez, meanwhile, was off to a slow start. The writing was on the wall.

The two sides agreed it would be best to trade Tellez to give him a chance to compete somewhere else for an everyday job at first base. In July, Toronto struck a deal to send Tellez to Milwaukee for pitchers Trevor Richards and Bowden Francis.

“They could easily have just said, ‘Hey we’re gonna put you in the minor leagues,’” Tellez said. “I had options at that point and they could have done that. But we talked about it and we both wanted something that was going to benefit both of us and we were able to work it out and they sent me here. I couldn't be more appreciative of that.”

As Tellez takes the field Friday opposite the Blue Jays for the first time since the trade, nothing about it will feel strange, he said. Things ended on an amicable note. There’s no hard feelings or lingering animosity.

“If anything,” Tellez said, “it kind of makes it more fun to play.”

