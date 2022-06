As we move into the hot, dry months of summer, make sure you are doing your part to conserve water during the drought. According to our partners at SCV Water, we are facing a historic multi-year mega-drought and the Governor has called on all Californians to voluntarily reduce water usage by up to 20%. This may seem daunting, but there are several simple things you can do around your home to help save water.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO