Stevens Point, WI

Stevens Point resident found in burning apartment was pronounced dead at hospital, fire department says

By Karen Madden, Stevens Point Journal
 2 days ago

STEVENS POINT – One person is dead after firefighters found her in a burning building Thursday morning. Two firefighters and two police officers were injured responding to the fire.

At 7:11 a.m. Thursday, a caller reported a fire near Koch and Prairie streets in Stevens Point, according to a Stevens Point Fire Department news release. When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy black smoke and flames filling an apartment at 825 Bliss Ave., and a person said someone was still in the building.

The fire was confined to one apartment in the building. Firefighters from multiple departments in Portage County responded.

Firefighters found the person who was said to be in the building and took her to Aspirus Stevens Point Hospital for injuries she received during the fire, but doctors later pronounced her dead, according to the Fire Department.

Two Stevens Point firefighter/paramedics and two Stevens Point Police officers also were injured and went to Aspirus Stevens Point Hospital, where they were treated and released, according to the news release.

Firefighters remained at the scene of the fire Thursday afternoon. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: Stevens Point resident found in burning apartment was pronounced dead at hospital, fire department says

WausauPilot

Fatal house fire in Stevens Point under investigation

Investigators from the Division of Criminal Investigation were called Thursday to the scene of a house fire that left one woman dead, according to Point Plover Metro Wire. Stevens Point police were also at the scene of the blaze in the 900 block of Bliss Street. A neighbor reported the fire just after 7 a.m. and said flames were visible coming from the duplex. The caller also reported one person was inside.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

Duplex fire kills 1 in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department is investigating the death of a woman after a fire Thursday morning. Around 7 a.m., crews responded to a fire at a duplex on the 800 block of Bliss Avenue. First responders learned a woman was inside one unit of the duplex. She was brought to an area hospital for injuries sustained during the fire and later pronounced dead.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

Names released in fatal Hwy. 49 crash, investigation continues

An investigation continues into a single-vehicle crash Saturday on Hwy. 49 that left one person dead and three other people injured, according to a Wisconsin State Patrol news release. The single-vehicle crash was reported at about 8 p.m. June 18. Police say the driver of a Chevy Impala carrying three...
WausauPilot

1 facing drug charges after Wausau crash

One person is facing criminal charges in connection with a single-vehicle crash Thursday in Wausau, according to the Wausau Police Department. Police and rescue crews were called at 1:49 p.m. Thursday to the 800 block of McIndoe Street for a vehicle that crashed into a tree. The driver and sole occupant was unconscious and not breathing.
WBAY Green Bay

Omro police chief credits citizen tip for stopping "next mass shooter"

Although the humidity will make a bit more uncomfortable, the heat index will only be a couple degrees higher than the actual air temperature. Gov. Evers says A.G. may challenge 1849 abortion ban. Updated: 11 hours ago. If Roe is struck down, Wisconsin's abortion ban passed 173 years ago is...
OMRO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: North lanes back open on I-41 at WIS 47 after crash

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT reports the crash was cleared at 9:04 p.m., almost four and a half hours after it happened. UPDATE: I-41 northbound closed at WIS 47, due to a crash. FRIDAY 6/24/2022 – 5:29 p.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – All southbound lanes on I-41 at...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Crash on WIS 15 near Hortonville has been cleared

THURSDAY 6/23/2022 – 5:45 p.m. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) the crash that occurred around 5:20 on WIS 15 near Hortonville has been cleared. The crash was estimated to take 2 hours to clear and took just over 20 minutes. No details about the crash were...
HORTONVILLE, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Police need help locating a missing 11-year-old Wisconsin Rapids girl

Wisconsin Rapids Police Dept. is asking for help locating missing 11-year-old Ambrosia Wallenfang who was last seen wearing a black Kane Brown t-shirt, black shorts, a black and red Rafters hat, and a colorful backpack – near Bread & Butter Gas Station near Gaynor Avenue in Wisconsin Rapids and heading west toward the Wisconsin Rapids Municipal Zoo.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
