ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Amtrak taps firm to lead design of new Penn Station tracks. And a new report has some ideas

By Colleen Wilson, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BOorF_0gK7XKqU00

Amtrak announced it has chosen a firm to lead the design and engineering of new tracks and platforms to expand New York Penn Station.

London-based Arup Group , a firm that has worked on major transportation projects around the world, was tapped to lead the effort, according to a release from Amtrak on Thursday.

The design work is expected to take two years and cost $73 million, a bill that will be paid by Amtrak, which owns New York Penn Station. NJ Transit and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s Long Island Rail Road are tenant railroads that use the station.

“The design will focus on development of new tracks and platforms, escalators and other vertical circulation elements, pedestrian concourses, and connections to existing and future facilities," according to a press release announcing the firm.

The environmental review will be led by the MTA and could begin later this year.

This work is separate from the request for proposals announced two weeks ago by leaders from New York, New Jersey and the three transportation agencies. That RFP, for which proposals are due July 23, is for renovations of the current New York Penn Station.

Walkout: Phil Murphy calls NJ Transit union walkout 'despicable' as engineers agree to court order

Trending: When the Supreme Court rules on NY gun laws, how will NJ's strict laws be affected?

Arup Group will be in charge of figuring out ways to increase the number of tracks that will have access to Penn. One proposal first highlighted in 2020 by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo would expand the station south with at least eight new tracks, but requires condemning at least a block of buildings including a church and several residential and commercial buildings.

Planning and preparation are also ongoing for a third piece of Penn Station updating: the $12.6 billion project to build two new Hudson River rail tunnels into the transit hub and rehabilitate the two currently feeding the station. Leaders from New York and New Jersey are working on a memorandum of understanding about how to split their costs of the project.

A new suggestion for Penn Station

Meanwhile, a new report from the Tri-State Transportation Campaign offers a plan to build just two new tracks south of New York Penn Station, and then in a second phase eliminate one of the central platforms at Penn to reconfigure the current tracks and rebuild the platforms so they’re wider. It would also extend two existing platforms in the south end so passengers can access the West End Concourse in Moynihan Train Hall.

This, author Liam Blank argues, would “allow for trains to simultaneously unload and load passengers, just as they do at every other rail station in the region, which will speed up service, provide more space for stairs and elevators, and allow for safer circulation of people throughout the station.”

The ultimate goal of this proposal, however, is contingent on a much more extensive vision to unify the three commuter railroads to create a regional rail system, grounded in a model adopted all over Europe, known as through-running. This concept means trains continue revenue service past the central business district, moving passengers more efficiently . Currently, service ends at the most popular train stations, like New York Penn and Grand Central Station in Midtown Manhattan.

In other words, the proposal would have NJ Transit trains continue past Penn and make stops in Queens and Long Island and up to Westchester County or Connecticut, while Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North trains would continue into New Jersey. Other advocacy and research groups, including the Regional Plan Association and ReThink Penn Station, have voiced support for regional rail.

Cuomo’s idea to build eight new tracks south of New York Penn Station included provisions that would allow for future through-running, but Blank notes that that idea is reliant on the future construction of “Gateway East,” two new tunnels through the East River that “might not be completed until 2080, if ever,” according to the report.

The report, however, mentions several challenges to making regional rail work. Those include:

  • Investments to make the three railroads operate on the same power system. They are currently a mix of catenary, third rail and diesel-run trains
  • New rail yards to store trains
  • Resolving labor issues to make train operations more efficient for more service
  • Using a more regionalized fare and transfer payment system

Amtrak declined to comment on the report. NJ Transit did not respond to a request for comment on the report.

Eugene Resnick, an MTA spokesman, said the agency agreed on the “basic principle that the economic success of the New York metropolitan area hinges on expanding ties between communities.”

He added that the MTA already has some efforts underway to improve the connectivity between the railroads by expanding LIRR access to Grand Central and Metro-North to Penn, as well as new fare options.

Colleen Wilson covers the Port Authority and NJ Transit for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to her work covering the region’s transportation systems and how they affect your commute, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: cwilson2@gannettnj.com

Twitter: @colleenallreds

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Amtrak taps firm to lead design of new Penn Station tracks. And a new report has some ideas

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
W42ST.nyc

Snitch and the City: New Yorkers Encouraged to “Rat” Parking Violators As Cameras Move Inside Subway Cars

Big Brother is watching you! Subway car cameras are set to be installed amid growing security concerns, while on the roads, a proposed expansion of a successful city surveillance program would ask New Yorkers to report each other for parking violations.  City Council Member Lincoln Restler is calling for the potential expansion of the Citizens […] The post Snitch and the City: New Yorkers Encouraged to “Rat” Parking Violators As Cameras Move Inside Subway Cars appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

5 Gorgeous Lavender Fields Near New York City To Frolic Through

It’s no secret that the scent of lavender can have major calming and relieving effects on the body and mind…so imagine the benefits surrounding yourself in an entire field of it can bring you! While New York City is known for its gorgeous cherry blossom bloom each spring, come summertime there are also tons of gorgeous lavender fields in (yes, NYC is actually home to one of its own!) and around the city to frolic through. Here are 5 gorgeous lavender fields near NYC that are a must-visit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
State
Connecticut State
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Government
untappedcities.com

The Top 10 Secrets of Hell Gate Bridge in NYC

New York City’s Hell Gate Bridge sits on the north end of the East River, between Astoria, Queens and Randall’s Island .The bridge is named for the once-dangerous channel it bridges, derived from the Dutch word hellegat, which means “hell channel.” Five years ago, infrastructure aficionados marked its centennial year with cake and events and this year, Hell Gate Bridge turns 105 years old.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
tripsavvy.com

JetBlue Is Launching Helicopter Transfers To New York City Airports This Summer

Elite members of JetBlue's loyalty program, TrueBlue, are about to get a major upgrade to their usual airport commute. The airline announced this week that it will be partnering with New York-based helicopter transfer service Blade to connect travelers in the Big Apple to John F. Kennedy International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport. Blade, which launched airport transfers in 2019 after debuting as a private service in 2014, shuttles air passengers to JFK or Newark in as little as five minutes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
openculture.com

The Oldest House in New York City: Meet the Wyckoff House (1652)

Most 21st-century Brooklyn public elementary schoolers have taken or will take a field trip to the Wyckoff House, a modest wooden cabin surrounded by tire shops and fast food outlets. The oldest building in NYC by a longshot, it was also the first structure in the five boroughs to achieve...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thevillagesun.com

Opinion: I’m running for state Senate to rein in big interests blocking progressive legislation

BY NOMIKI KONST | Last month, residents of Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn learned they would soon have a new state Senator. As the far right seizes control of this country through legislatures and courts, I’m running for New York State Senate to address the underlying issues that have exacerbated inequality and to tackle big interests blocking progressive legislation in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Watch out, Staten Island: This dangerous invasive weed can give you third-degree burns

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Did you know there’s a plant so vicious it can cause your skin to burn?. Meet the invasive giant hogweed, or the Heracleum Mantegazzianum plant, which is so dangerous that it’s a federally listed noxious weed, and New York state law prohibits its possession with the intent to sell, import, purchase, transport, introduce or propagate, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak#Nj Transit#Urban Construction#New York Penn Station#Arup Group#Rfp#Walkout#Nj Transit Union#The Supreme Court
Truth About Cars

New York City Tragically Continues Crushing Motorcycles

Despite a change in leadership, New York City has continued to confiscate and destroy motorcycles officials have deemed illegal. Pioneered by ex-Mayor Bill de Blasio (formerly Warren Wilhelm Jr.), the practice has been continued by Eric Adams. In fact, the new mayor was so enthusiastic about the trend that the city held a press event where a bulldozer crushed over one-hundred bikes as he waved a checkered flag — effectively turning them all into garbage in a matter of seconds.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
multihousingnews.com

$121M NYC Affordable Housing Community Opens

Peninsula 1B is the first residential building to open at the former site of the Spofford Juvenile Detention Center. Gilbane Development Co., Hudson Cos. and Mutual Housing Association of New York have celebrated the opening of the $121 million Peninsula 1B affordable housing development in New York City. The 183-unit...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist.com

'It just takes one irresponsible person': SCOTUS gun ruling prompts fear, anger among New York City subway riders

In the immediate aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court decision making it easier to carry guns in public places, the thoughts of many New Yorkers immediately turned underground. The city’s subway system has long banned firearms, with exceptions for law enforcement officers or the small number of people with concealed carry licenses. Those rules, officials said, will not immediately change.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
NewsBreak
MTA
brownstoner.com

Daily Links: Mayor Vows to Limit Guns in NYC After Supreme Court Ruling

Does Eric Adams Own This Crown Heights Apartment? It’s Complicated [NYT]. Adams Rips Court Gun Ruling, Says New Yorkers Now ‘Less Safe’ [NYP]. DA to Bring Rival Gang Members Together in ‘Restorative Justice’ Program [BP]. The Knitting Factory Is Closing Down Its Brooklyn Location [BK...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Mail

New York City approves biggest rent hikes in a DECADE: Panel says landlords can charge extra 5% for around one million rent-regulated apartments despite tenants already crippled by cost of living crisis

New Yorkers living in one million rent-stabilized apartments are now faced with the biggest rent increase in a decade after a panel approved a rent hike for one-year and two-year leases despite tenants already crippled amid the cost of living crisis. The NYC Rent Guidelines Board voted 5-4 Tuesday night...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Eastchester Republican Endorses Astorino for Governor

Anthony Giacobbe, republican candidate for Westchester County Legislator last year, and a member of the Eastchester republican party, endorsed Rob Astorino for Governor. “Attention registered Republicans. Starting June 23, you can vote in the gubernatorial primary. Election Day is Tuesday June 28th but below are times and locations to vote early.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
815K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy