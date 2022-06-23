ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

‘The View’ Host Ana Navarro Rallies For Gun Control Legislation: Congress Needs To “Show That The NRA Does Not Have a Chokehold” On Our Democracy

By Akanke Jackson
Decider.com
Decider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w9lWX_0gK7X5gq00

The View host Ana Navarro is still trying to wrap her head around the new Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. Its aim is to strengthen federal gun laws, provide billions of Americans with mental health care, and outline a school safety bill designed to help prevent gun violence and mass shootings, domestic violence, and gun suicide. If the bill transforms into a law, it could keep firearms out of the wrong hands and supply initial support to states and local communities working to stop the crisis.

Host Sara Hines is rooting for the bill to push through despite the pushback from the Republican party, “I think it’s more important than ever now. What seems to be expanding on the Second Amendment, because, of course, it doesn’t go far enough — and I think the only thing that can go through right now won’t feel far enough on either side — that’s how divided this issue is.

“But the thing that I am pleased about,” Hines continues, “is that in this bill is the boyfriend loophole, the one about domestic abusers because 70 women on average in this country are killed by an intimate partner every month– so to know that they are going to finally flag those people you should not own a weapon — not forever, but they can be taking away for periods of time.”

The discussion became heated as the host brought up the mass shooting at Robb Elementary school in Texas.

“There were so many warnings about this kid,” said Hines. “He carried around a bag of dead cats — I mean, how old were we when knew if people hurt animals that it’s beginning of a problem. Teachers were most scared of this man. How was he not flagged by a system?”

Frustrated and worried, Whoopi Goldberg adds, “There were always warning signs– the guy in Buffalo.” Goldberg reminds the viewers about the mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, NY, on May 24. “There were warning signs with him– they’re warning signs out there. You know you must also have people committed to seriously taking those warning signs.”

Supporting the conversation on mental health, the Sister Act actress wants the government to focus on hiring people who are skilled professionals that study the sanity of the human brain. “A lot of these folks who are given responsibilities– a lot of them don’t know how to handle this, they don’t know what to do. They get someone with mental issues, and they don’t know how to talk to them, they don’t know how to deal with them.”

Turning up the heat of the conversation, Joy Behar seemed furious as she called out the police officers who did not stop the shooter. “The police did not go in there to help these children. So this idea of a good guy with a gun will prevent a bad guy — well, I guess you’re going to have to stretch that to a good guy who is not scared of getting shot by an AR-15.”

“The gun reform legislation has come so far — needs to pass. Because they need to show that the NRA does not have a chokehold,” said Ana Navarro.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.

Comments / 19

Wayne Leslie
2d ago

the congress would be over stepping there bounds and the constitution. the 2nd amendment

Reply
11
#fblessatlast#
1d ago

Americans have a right to protect themselves… Hope you never have to find it out the hard way, lady!!!

Reply
7
GH..
2d ago

Pass all the unconstitutional laws you like, SCOTUS will overturn them.

Reply(1)
7
Related
Washington Examiner

Fifty House Republicans urge White House against implementing ammo ban

Dozens of House Republicans have reached out collectively to the White House to express concerns about a recent report that the Biden administration is considering a specific ammunition ban, which an official has already denied. The Biden administration informed Winchester Ammunition that “the government is considering restricting the manufacturing and...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Reason.com

The Bipartisan Senate Gun Control Bill Would Unjustly Deprive Americans of Their Second Amendment Rights

Senate negotiators unveiled a bipartisan gun control bill yesterday, hours before it survived a preliminary vote with enough support to overcome a filibuster. Sixty-four senators voted to advance the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which expands background-check requirements for gun buyers younger than 21, widens the categories of people who are not allowed to buy firearms, and provides federal funding for states with "red flag" laws.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for saying Canada’s new gun laws could spark Russian invasion

Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene has made a novel argument against Canada’s proposed new gun control legislation: It invites a Russian invasion.“Trudeau foolishly completely ignores how taking guns away from his people makes his country weak and vulnerable to being invaded and easily taken over by another stronger country,” the US congresswoman opined on Twitter. “Like, perhaps Russia, who is very angry at America right now.”Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, introduced the legislation on Monday in the wake of last week’s deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The bill would ban the sale and purchase of handguns, effectively capping their...
POLITICS
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. The American Petroleum Institute and ExxonMobil Corporation both responded to a recent letter sent by U.S. President Joe Biden to oil refineries. Read full article here. USA Pledges Millions to Address Supertanker...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Joy Behar
Person
Ana Navarro
thecentersquare.com

Rhode Island gun reform bills now law

(The Center Square) – A trio of Rhode Island gun law reform bills are now law, Gov. Dan McKee said. The governor signed three into law Tuesday afternoon that, respectively, address large-capacity magazines, raising the minimum age to purchase firearms or ammunition, and bans open carry of loaded shotguns and rifles in public.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nra#Guns#Gun Control#U S Supreme Court#Politics Federal#Scotus#Senate#The Supreme Court#Americans#The Republican Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Reason.com

The Biden Administration Considers Whether Hispanic/Latino Should Be A Racial, Not Ethnic, Classification

The AP reports that the Biden administration is considering changes to official OMB racial and ethnic classifications. The most prominent proposals are to change the Hispanic/Latino category from an ethnic to a racial category, and to add a new MENA (Middle Eastern and North African) category. I will write about the latter in a later blog post, but here I will focus on the Hispanic/Latino classification.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Supreme Court limits reach of federal gun crime law

The Supreme Court on Tuesday limited the reach of a federal statute that requires stiff penalties for crimes involving a gun.The 7-2 decision united both conservative and liberal justices, though one dissenting justice compared the result to "Alice in Wonderland." The justices said the law can’t be used to lengthen the sentences of criminals convicted of a specific attempted robbery offense.The case before the justices involved Justin Taylor, who in the early 2000s was a marijuana dealer in the area of Richmond, Virginia. The government has said he sold large quantities of marijuana to other dealers who distributed it....
CONGRESS & COURTS
Decider.com

Decider.com

24K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy