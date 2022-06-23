What Time Will the Kevin Hart Movie ‘The Man From Toronto’ Be On Netflix?

Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson are teaming up for the first time in The Man From Toronto, a new action-comedy coming to Netflix this weekend.

Directed by Patrick Hughes, with a script from Robbie Fox and Chris Bremner, The Man From Toronto pairs a goofy, absent-minded gym trainer (Hart) with a ruthless, highly-trained assassin (Harrelson). Thanks to an Airbnb mix-up, a bunch of deadly bad guys think that Kevin Hart is “The Man From Toronto,” capable of slaughtering dozens of men in the blink of an eye. Always be sure to double-check that address before you plug it into Google Maps.

Also starring Kaley Cuoco, Jasmine Mathews, Lela Loren, Pierson Fodé, Jencarlos Canela, and Ellen Barkin, The Man From Toronto promises to deliver some straightforward laughs. It’s the kind of movie that’s perfect to kick back to with two beers on a Friday night, so here’s what you need to know about how to watch The Man From Toronto, including The Man From Toronto release date and The Man From Toronto release time.

WHEN DOES THE KEVIN HART MOVIE THE MAN FROM TORONTO COME OUT?

The Man From Toronto will begin streaming on Netflix on Friday, June 24. The movie will be exclusively on Netflix—unfortunately, you won’t be able to see this one in theaters.

WHAT TIME WILL THE MAN FROM TORONTO BE ON NETFLIX?

Netflix movies are usually released on the streaming service at 12 a.m. Pacific Time or 3 a.m. Eastern Time on the morning of the film’s release date. Therefore, The Man From Toronto will begin streaming on Netflix on Friday, June 24 at 12 a.m. PT, aka 3 a.m. ET.

If it’s midnight on Thursday night on the west coast and you don’t yet see Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson on your Netflix, try refreshing the page, or logging out and logging back in again.

IS THERE A THE MAN FROM TORONTO TRAILER?

You know it. You can watch The Man From Toronto trailer right here on Decider. Simply scroll up and unmute the video on the top of this page. Enjoy!