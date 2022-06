CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is approving a plan to buy a parking lot for $1.6 million. The lot is on East Jefferson Street, and has 39 spaces for parking. Four councilors voted in favor of the plan, which they say will help replenish parking the city is losing, as well as help the agreement with Albemarle County’s courts.

