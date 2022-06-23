ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocket Man at PPAC: Enter to Win Sweepstakes

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSee Rus Anderson as Elton John in ROCKET MAN performing some of Elton’s...

BVT POLAR EXPRESS – TICKETS ON SALE NOW

Tickets for this year’s Blackstone Valley Polar Express. Join us on weekends from November 11th – December 23rd with shows at 3:30 PM and 6:30 PM!. The magic is back this holiday season for a three-hour experience at the Blackstone Valley Polar Express!!!. Join us for a 90-minute...
Dino & Dragon Stroll in Providence

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
Zoobilee returns to Roger Williams Park Zoo

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The 30th annual Zoobilee! Feast with the Beasts returned to Roger Williams Park Zoo on Saturday night. The unique adults only fundraising evening featured food from over 35 of the area’s hottest restaurants, live music and dancing. 12 News Morning Team Danielle North, Patrick Little, and Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello were all in […]
Celebrate summer with these fresh new pieces for your patio

NIROPE, Ron & Pete, live at the newly remodeled, beautiful Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses on Rt 2, West Warwick – from their exciting outdoor patio. Joining them is Katie Chamberlin of Yawgoo Valley, to talk about their summer activities. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers...
Middletown's Summer Concert Series Announced

The Town of Middletown is again hosting free music at Second Beach, 315 Sachuest Point Road, on Mondays during the month of August from 6-9 pm. Food trucks and beach fires will be available, but alcohol and dogs are prohibited. Come get in on the fun.
Art installation memorializes RI lives lost to COVID-19

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A display of almost 4,000 white flags in Providence honors each person that has died from COVID-19 in Rhode Island. Volunteers installed the flags early Saturday morning on the R.I. State House lawn. The exhibition, called “Rhode Island Remembers,” was organized by the Rhode Island Council of Churches. Rev. Gene Dyszlewski […]
First ever West Warwick Pride happening Saturday

WEST WARWICK — An event this Saturday, the first of its kind to be held locally, will celebrate the diversity of all those who call West Warwick home. “This is a family-fun event that brings the whole community together,” Wendy Boudreau, community organizer for the West Warwick Health Equity Zone (HEZ), said of West Warwick Pride, which among other things will feature drag performers, arts vendors, food trucks and workshops.
You-Pick Strawberry season underway at popular Seekonk farm

SEEKONK, Mass. (WJAR) — A summertime tradition in New England has officially kicked off at the Four Town Farm in Seekonk, Massachusetts. The You-Pick strawberry event located at 90 George Street, is offered daily to customers, seven days a week. “The strawberry picking season usually starts around June 10th...
High school baseball player makes a miraculous comeback

(WJAR) — Anthony Mena of Providence has been playing baseball since he was four years old. The 17-year-old started as a catcher; then switched over to pitching. His skills landed him on a summer league and as a starting pitcher at Bishop Hendricken. And while his team didn't win the Rhode Island state championship this year, he has won an even bigger battle.
How Tracey Cugno’s Sole Obesession Became a Successful Accessory Line

Tracey Cugno opened her trunk. Her shoes were everywhere, having rolled out of their makeshift carrier, a recycling bag. There has to be a better way, she thought, to travel with shoes. So the Westerly resident designed a prototype, a soft travel bag with adjustable vertical compartments that kept her...
See the Impact of Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses’ Ukrainian Relief Drive

On March 12 of this year, Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses hosted a Relief Drive at their West Warwick, Swansea and South Attleboro locations in support of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of their home country. From local businesses to individuals, the community showed up in droves, donating their time and resources (including 24,000 pounds of food and 166,000 pounds of clothing) in what many local outlets called an unprecedented act of generosity. Watch the video below to witness the inspiring effort that went into the process of cataloging, coordinating and shipping the donations overseas, along with the amazing impact these donations made.
Wright’s Farm Restaurant Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Winner, winner, chicken dinner! This is how guests feel when they sit down for a meal at Wright’s Farm Restaurant, located at 84 Inman Rd. in Burrillville, Rhode Island. Frank Galleshaw III and his wife Susan currently run the restaurant, which can sit 1,200 people across six dining rooms. They also offer private banquet facilities in which they often host weddings and business events. The restaurant’s family style banquets have been satisfying customers with their homey feel for five decades now, and they made a point to celebrate that milestone. Wright’s Farm Restaurant’s social media pages are holding giveaways, with many opportunities to win gift cards and other prizes. On Thursday, June 2, the restaurant invited state influencers and community members for a complimentary dinner with the Galleshaws themselves, owners and operators since 1972.
