Rocket Man at PPAC: Enter to Win Sweepstakes

Winner, winner, chicken dinner! This is how guests feel when they sit down for a meal at Wright’s Farm Restaurant, located at 84 Inman Rd. in Burrillville, Rhode Island. Frank Galleshaw III and his wife Susan currently run the restaurant, which can sit 1,200 people across six dining rooms. They also offer private banquet facilities in which they often host weddings and business events. The restaurant’s family style banquets have been satisfying customers with their homey feel for five decades now, and they made a point to celebrate that milestone. Wright’s Farm Restaurant’s social media pages are holding giveaways, with many opportunities to win gift cards and other prizes. On Thursday, June 2, the restaurant invited state influencers and community members for a complimentary dinner with the Galleshaws themselves, owners and operators since 1972.

BURRILLVILLE, RI ・ 3 DAYS AGO