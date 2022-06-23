ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lil Nas X and NBA YoungBoy Drop New Single “Late To Da Party”

hypebeast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRappers Lil Nas X and NBA YoungBoy have joined forces for a new track. On “Late To Da Party,” produced by Take A Daytrip, Lil Nas X takes aim at the 2022 BET Awards, which he didn’t receive any nominations for this year. Lil Nas X...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Queen Latifah Addresses Lil Nas X's Frustrations Over BET Awards Snub

Hollywood, CA – BET rolled out the nominations for its 2022 BET Awards earlier this week, which found Doja Cat and Drake leading the pack. But Lil Nas X — who released his debut album MONTERO and a controversial video for “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” in 2021 — didn’t receive a single nod.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Lil Nas X disses BET in new snippet (video)

Lil Nas X didn’t hold back any punches in his latest snippet. The rapper took to social media to tease an unreleased track featuring NBA Youngboy. Lil Nas X has expressed his displeasure for Black Entertainment Television for not being nominated for any 2022 Awards after having six songs chart on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2021 and 2022. Meanwhile, the White artist featured on one of his No. 1 songs, Jack Harlow, received a nomination for Best Male Rapper.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aj Tracey
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Nba Youngboy
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Nas
Person
Billy Ray Cyrus
Person
Lil Nas X
HipHopDX.com

Drake Marries Multiple Women In UGK & Outkast-Inspired 'Falling Back' Video

Drake surprise-released his seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind at midnight on Friday (June 17), just over nine months after the arrival of his record-breaking Certified Lover Boy LP (whose pregnant women emoji cover might have been a clue that more music was on the way). While this new project marks...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Music News#Other Music#Creative Arts#Take A Daytrip#Voti
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Calls On Doodie Lo For "Did Shit To Me"

It's been a few months since Lil Durk released 7220 but he's assured fans that a deluxe edition was coming. Shortly after the album's release, he dropped "Computer Murderers" which was included on 7220 (Reloaded) while sharing snippets of new music in anticipation of the official deluxe. This weekend, the...
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Signs Rapper Tate Kobang to Her New Record Label

Nicki Minaj’s label has reportedly signed its first artist, Baltimore rapper Tate Kobang. According to HipHopDX, Minaj announced that she was launching her own label and management company during an interview with Joe Budden in early 2022. Then, on Instagram Live, Minaj shouted out Kobang and mentioned the forthcoming label.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Irv Gotti Wants To Find A New DMX After Listening To Drake's "Honestly, Nevermind"

Drake had the world talking on Friday morning when he unleashed his surprise seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind. The Canadian rapper turned hip-hop on its head by releasing a dance album and not everyone was on board with it. Some were quick to dismiss it after breezing through the album in the wee hours of the morning while others claimed it was some of Drake's best work in years.
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Admits Kevin Durant Is Absolutely Right About Older Players Being Angry About Money Current NBA Players Make: "Do You Think I'm Happy Rudy Gobert Is Making 250?"

The Golden State Warriors winning their 4th championship this season and their 2nd without Kevin Durant has opened up a Pandora's Box in the NBA in some ways. Durant got slandered quite a bit on social media after it happened, something he claimed didn't affect him anymore, but then got into a bit of a beef with Charles Barkley who made some comments about Durant needing to win a championship as the 'bus driver'.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
XXL Mag

Chris Brown, Lupe Fiasco, Cochise and More – New Hip-Hop Projects This Week

Summer is officially here, so that means hip-hop is ready to ramp up with new music releases. This time, one of the most talented artists across multiple genres drops a project that many have been keeping their eyes on, and a masterful wordsmith from Chicago puts out his first LP in four years. Also, a Florida rhymer unleashes his sophomore album just as he's been announced as a 2022 XXL Freshman and much more.
HIP HOP
rolling out

New music Friday: Pharrell, 21 Savage shine as SZA celebrates 5 years of ‘Ctrl’

As the summer season approaches, so has the amount of artists releasing new music has as well. Pharrell dropped his long awaited “Cash In Cash Out” single featuring 21 Savage and Tyler, The Creator. The bass-heavy, signature Neptunes sound accompanies one of 21 Savage’s best verses in a while for the ever-improving MC. Tyler, The Creator came in with his signature way of using his time on the record to make it his own.
MUSIC
BET

BET Awards 2022: Diddy to Take The Stage For Star -Studded Retrospective On His Music Legacy

Today, BET announced Sean “Diddy” Combs will take the stage for a star-studded tribute performance featuring Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Nas, Lil’ Kim, Busta Rhymes, The Lox, Bryson Tiller, Faith Evans, and The Maverick City Choir as he receives the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at “BET Awards” 2022. The performance will be a retrospective of his musical legacy as a producer and artist. Hosted by Academy Award®-nominated and Golden Globe®-winning actor, writer, director, producer, and philanthropist Taraji P. Henson, “BET Awards” 2022 will air LIVE Sunday, June 26 on BET at 8 pm ET/ PT from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Delivers "7220 (Deluxe)" Ft. Moneybagg Yo, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Ella Mai

It has been just over three months since he gave us 7220, Lil Durk is back with the deluxe version. The original record hosted looks from country star Morgan Wallen, Summer Walker, Gunna, and Future, and now Durkio expands on his features with more of his fellow hitmakers. This time around, he adds Moneybagg Yo, EST Gee, Doodie Lo, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and R&B songbird Ella Mai.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Lil Nas X Shades The BET Awards On New Song ‘Late To Da Party’: Listen

Nearly a year after Lil Nas X dropped his debut album, the “Industry Baby” returned with new music on Friday (June 24) – and he brought along his usual amount of sass and charisma. With plenty of hype for the song stemming from Nas X’s shutout from the 2022 BET Awards, “Late To Da Party” sees him team with YoungBoy Never Broke Again to throw major shade at the BET Awards. “Yeah, fuck BET (Yeah), fuck BET (Yeah), fuck BET (Yeah, yeah),” are just some of the wild lyrics. Want more? Listen to the full song above!
MUSIC
thesource.com

Roddy Ricch Drops New EP ‘The Big 3’

Roddy Ricch is reloaded on the music. The California native is back with a new EP, The Big 3. The drop of three songs is the first release for the rapper since his second album, Live Life Fast. The singles, “Real Talk,” “Tootsies,” and “No Mop” will be presumably infused...
MUSIC
Essence

New Music This Week: Beyoncé, Chris Brown, Lil Nas X And More

Today’s list of new releases also includes a new album from Lupe Fiasco, and “Involved” from Coi Leray. Happy Friday, folks. With this being shorter than others because of the observance on Juneteenth on Monday, the workload may have been a bit much, but you’ve made it to the end of the week, so now you can relax a bit. In the past few days, we’ve seen releases from some heavy hitters in the music industry. If you don’t know who we’re talking about, don’t worry – as always, we’ve got you.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy