Lil Nas X and NBA YoungBoy Drop New Single “Late To Da Party”

Today, BET announced Sean “Diddy” Combs will take the stage for a star-studded tribute performance featuring Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Nas, Lil’ Kim, Busta Rhymes, The Lox, Bryson Tiller, Faith Evans, and The Maverick City Choir as he receives the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at “BET Awards” 2022. The performance will be a retrospective of his musical legacy as a producer and artist. Hosted by Academy Award®-nominated and Golden Globe®-winning actor, writer, director, producer, and philanthropist Taraji P. Henson, “BET Awards” 2022 will air LIVE Sunday, June 26 on BET at 8 pm ET/ PT from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
