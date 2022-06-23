ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

2022 NBA Draft: Time, Pick Order, How To Watch And More

By Brandon Brown
 2 days ago

The Detroit Pistons have the 5th overall pick in tonight's draft.

The 2022 NBA Draft is finally here!

The draft kicks off Thursday evening at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The Detroit Pistons enter the draft with the 5th overall selection. Below is everything you need to stay up-to-speed on draft day.

First Round Draft Order

1. Orlando

2. Oklahoma City

3. Houston

4. Sacramento

5. Detroit

6. Indiana

7. Portland

8. New Orleans (from Los Angeles Lakers)

9. San Antonio

10. Washington

11. New York

12. Oklahoma City (from LA Clippers)

13. Charlotte

14. Cleveland

15. Charlotte (from New Orleans)

16. Atlanta

17. Houston (from Brooklyn)

18. Chicago

19. Minnesota

20. San Antonio (from Toronto)

21. Denver

22. Memphis (from Utah)

23. Philadelphia

24. Milwaukee

25. San Antonio (from Boston)

26. Dallas

27. Miami

28. Golden State

29. Memphis

30. Oklahoma City (from Phoenix)

How to watch the 2022 NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft begins at 7 p.m. CT on ABC, ESPN and the ESPN App.

Sports Illustrated's Top 100 Prospects

These are the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, ranked on Sports Illustrated's final Big Board .

  1. Jabari Smith Jr., F, Auburn | Freshman
  2. Paolo Banchero, F, Duke | Freshman
  3. Jaden Ivy, G, Purdue | Sophomore
  4. Chet Holmgren, F, Gonzaga | Freshman
  5. Dyson Daniels, G/F, G League Ignite
  6. Keegan Murray, F, Iowa | Sophomore
  7. Jeremy Sochan, F, Baylor | Freshman
  8. Shaedon Sharpe, G, Kentucky | Freshman
  9. Johnny Davis, SG, Wisconsin | Sophomore
  10. Bennedict Mathurin, SG, Arizona | Sophomore
  11. A.J. Griffin, F, Duke | Freshman
  12. Ousmane Dieng, G/F, New Zealand Breakers
  13. Mark Williams, C, Duke | Sophomore
  14. Jalen Duren, C, Memphis | Freshman
  15. Malaki Branham, SG, Ohio State | Freshman
  16. Ochai Agbaji, SG, Kansas | Senior
  17. Wendell Moore, F, Duke | Junior
  18. Patrick Baldwin Jr., F, UW-Milwaukee | Freshman
  19. Jalen WIlliams, SF, Santa Clara | Junior
  20. Jaden Hardy, SG, G League Ignite
  21. E.J. Liddell, F, Ohio State | Junior
  22. Tari Eason, F, LSU | Sophomore
  23. Blake Wesley, G, Notre Dame | Freshman
  24. TyTy Washington, G, Kentucky | Freshman
  25. Nikola Jovic, F, Mega Basket (Serbia)
  26. Jake LaRavia, F, Wake Forest | Junior
  27. Dalen Terry, G/F, Arizona | Sophomore
  28. Justin Lewis, F, Marquette | Sophomore
  29. Walker Kessler, C, Auburn | Sophomore
  30. David Roddy, F, Colorado State | Junior
  31. Kendall Brown, F, Baylor | Freshman
  32. Michael Foster Jr., F, G League Ignite
  33. Andrew Nembhard, PG, Gonzaga | Senior
  34. Marjon Beauchamp, G/F, G League Ignite
  35. Max Christie, SG, Michigan State | Freshman
  36. Bryce McGowens, SG, Nebraska | Freshman
  37. Peyton Watson, F, UCLA | Freshman
  38. Christian Koloko, C, Arizona | Junior
  39. Trevor Keels, G, Duke | Freshman
  40. Kennedy Chandler, PG, Tennessee | Freshman
  41. Tyrese Martin, F, UConn | Senior
  42. Christian Braun, F, Kansas | Junior
  43. John Butler Jr., F, Florida State | Freshman
  44. Ryan Rollins, G, Toledo | Sophomore
  45. Keon Ellis, SG, Alabama | Senior
  46. Caleb Houstan, F, Michigan | Freshman
  47. Ismael Kamagate, C, Paris (France)
  48. Josh Minott, F, Memphis | Freshman
  49. Jaylin Williams, C, Arkansas | Sophomore
  50. Gabriele Procida, G/F, Fortitudo Bologna (Italy)
  51. Julian Champagnie, F, St. John’s | Junior
  52. Khalifa Diop, C, Gran Canaria (Senegal)
  53. Dominick Barlow, F, Overtime Elite
  54. Jean Montero, PG, Overtime Elite
  55. Dereon Seabron, G/F, NC State | Sophomore
  56. Alondes Williams, G, Wake Forest | Senior
  57. J.D. Davison, G, Alabama | Freshman
  58. Jabari Walker, PF, Colorado | Sophomore
  59. Yannick Nzosa, C, Malaga (D.R. Congo)
  60. Bryson Williams, F, Texas Tech | Senior
  61. Trevion Williams, C, Purdue | Senior
  62. Jared Rhoden, SG, Seton Hall | Senior
  63. Lucas Williamson, G, Loyola Chicago | Senior
  64. Jamaree Bouyea, PG, San Francisco | Senior
  65. Moussa Diabate, F/C, Michigan | Freshman
  66. Darius Days, F, LSU | Senior
  67. Kenneth Lofton Jr., F, Louisiana Tech | Sophomore
  68. Scotty Pippen Jr., PG, Vanderbilt
  69. Vince Williams, F, VCU | Senior
  70. Hugo Besson, G, New Zealand Breakers
  71. Colin Gillespie, PG, Villanova | Senior
  72. Aminu Mohammed, F, Georgetown | Freshman
  73. Ron Harper Jr., F, Rutgers | Senior
  74. Ziga Samar, PG, Fuenlabrada
  75. Karlo Matkovic, F/C, Mega Basket
  76. Stanley Umude, G/F, Arkansas | Senior
  77. Quenton Jackson, SG, Texas A&M | Senior
  78. Gui Santos, F, Minas
  79. Orlando Robinson, C, Fresno State | Junior
  80. Gabe Brown, F, Michigan State | Senior
  81. Johnny Juzang, SG, UCLA | Junior
  82. Tevin Brown, SG, Murray State | Senior
  83. Izaiah Brockington, SG, Iowa State | Senior
  84. Matteo Spagnolo, PG, Vanoli Cremona
  85. Jordan Hall, G/F, St. Joseph’s | Sophomore
  86. Isaiah Mobley, F/C, USC | Junior
  87. Buddy Boeheim, SG, Syracuse | Senior
  88. Brady Manek, F, North Carolina | Senior
  89. Jules Bernard, G/F, UCLA | Senior
  90. Hyunjung Lee, SG, Davidson | Junior
  91. Kofi Cockburn, C, Illinois | Junior
  92. AJ Green, G, Northern Iowa | Junior
  93. Jaden Shackelford, SG, Alabama | Junior
  94. Justin Bean, F, Utah State | Senior
  95. Javon Freeman-Liberty, G, DePaul | Senior
  96. Trevor Hudgins, G, Northwest Missouri State | Senior
  97. Marcus Bingham, F/C, Michigan State | Senior
  98. Ibou Dianko Badji, C, Barcelona
  99. Luke Travers, F, Perth
  100. Pavel Savkov, G/F, Iraurgi SB

Detroit Pistons Projected Selection: Jaden Ivey

SG | Purdue | Height: 6-4 | Weight: 200 | Age: 20 | Sophomore

According to the Sports Illustrated NBA Mock Draft 2022 , the Pistons will use their 5th overall pick on Purdue's Jaden Ivey.

As reported by ESPN , the Pistons traded Jerami Grant to Portland on Wednesday for a return headlined by a lightly protected Milwaukee 2025 first-round pick. The Pistons and Blazers also swapped second-rounders in that deal. That trade gives Detroit $43 million in cap space entering free agency. While it’s not a sure thing Ivey is available at No. 5, the Pistons would be thrilled if he falls here. This would lock in their long-term backcourt plans alongside Cade Cunningham and make them a more dynamic offensive team right away. If Ivey comes off the board earlier than this, keep an eye on Bennedict Mathurin, who’s known to be a favorite of GM Troy Weaver.

Detroit needs to get more athletic and bolster its offense as it builds out the roster around Cunningham, and stands to benefit from the pace and firepower Ivey should immediately supply. Ivey should immediately be a force in transition and attacking the paint with NBA spacing, but he’s still refining his game as a playmaker and learning to defend with intent. His strengths should take pressure off Cunningham to create every shot, and conversely, he’ll be able to cover for Ivey’s shortcomings in the halfcourt. In tandem, they could become one of the league’s best backcourts.

