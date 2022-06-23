2022 NBA Draft: Time, Pick Order, How To Watch And More
The Detroit Pistons have the 5th overall pick in tonight's draft.
The 2022 NBA Draft is finally here!
The draft kicks off Thursday evening at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The Detroit Pistons enter the draft with the 5th overall selection. Below is everything you need to stay up-to-speed on draft day.
First Round Draft Order
1. Orlando
2. Oklahoma City
3. Houston
4. Sacramento
5. Detroit
6. Indiana
7. Portland
8. New Orleans (from Los Angeles Lakers)
9. San Antonio
10. Washington
11. New York
12. Oklahoma City (from LA Clippers)
13. Charlotte
14. Cleveland
15. Charlotte (from New Orleans)
16. Atlanta
17. Houston (from Brooklyn)
18. Chicago
19. Minnesota
20. San Antonio (from Toronto)
21. Denver
22. Memphis (from Utah)
23. Philadelphia
24. Milwaukee
25. San Antonio (from Boston)
26. Dallas
27. Miami
28. Golden State
29. Memphis
30. Oklahoma City (from Phoenix)
How to watch the 2022 NBA Draft
The 2022 NBA Draft begins at 7 p.m. CT on ABC, ESPN and the ESPN App.
Sports Illustrated's Top 100 Prospects
These are the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, ranked on Sports Illustrated's final Big Board .
- Jabari Smith Jr., F, Auburn | Freshman
- Paolo Banchero, F, Duke | Freshman
- Jaden Ivy, G, Purdue | Sophomore
- Chet Holmgren, F, Gonzaga | Freshman
- Dyson Daniels, G/F, G League Ignite
- Keegan Murray, F, Iowa | Sophomore
- Jeremy Sochan, F, Baylor | Freshman
- Shaedon Sharpe, G, Kentucky | Freshman
- Johnny Davis, SG, Wisconsin | Sophomore
- Bennedict Mathurin, SG, Arizona | Sophomore
- A.J. Griffin, F, Duke | Freshman
- Ousmane Dieng, G/F, New Zealand Breakers
- Mark Williams, C, Duke | Sophomore
- Jalen Duren, C, Memphis | Freshman
- Malaki Branham, SG, Ohio State | Freshman
- Ochai Agbaji, SG, Kansas | Senior
- Wendell Moore, F, Duke | Junior
- Patrick Baldwin Jr., F, UW-Milwaukee | Freshman
- Jalen WIlliams, SF, Santa Clara | Junior
- Jaden Hardy, SG, G League Ignite
- E.J. Liddell, F, Ohio State | Junior
- Tari Eason, F, LSU | Sophomore
- Blake Wesley, G, Notre Dame | Freshman
- TyTy Washington, G, Kentucky | Freshman
- Nikola Jovic, F, Mega Basket (Serbia)
- Jake LaRavia, F, Wake Forest | Junior
- Dalen Terry, G/F, Arizona | Sophomore
- Justin Lewis, F, Marquette | Sophomore
- Walker Kessler, C, Auburn | Sophomore
- David Roddy, F, Colorado State | Junior
- Kendall Brown, F, Baylor | Freshman
- Michael Foster Jr., F, G League Ignite
- Andrew Nembhard, PG, Gonzaga | Senior
- Marjon Beauchamp, G/F, G League Ignite
- Max Christie, SG, Michigan State | Freshman
- Bryce McGowens, SG, Nebraska | Freshman
- Peyton Watson, F, UCLA | Freshman
- Christian Koloko, C, Arizona | Junior
- Trevor Keels, G, Duke | Freshman
- Kennedy Chandler, PG, Tennessee | Freshman
- Tyrese Martin, F, UConn | Senior
- Christian Braun, F, Kansas | Junior
- John Butler Jr., F, Florida State | Freshman
- Ryan Rollins, G, Toledo | Sophomore
- Keon Ellis, SG, Alabama | Senior
- Caleb Houstan, F, Michigan | Freshman
- Ismael Kamagate, C, Paris (France)
- Josh Minott, F, Memphis | Freshman
- Jaylin Williams, C, Arkansas | Sophomore
- Gabriele Procida, G/F, Fortitudo Bologna (Italy)
- Julian Champagnie, F, St. John’s | Junior
- Khalifa Diop, C, Gran Canaria (Senegal)
- Dominick Barlow, F, Overtime Elite
- Jean Montero, PG, Overtime Elite
- Dereon Seabron, G/F, NC State | Sophomore
- Alondes Williams, G, Wake Forest | Senior
- J.D. Davison, G, Alabama | Freshman
- Jabari Walker, PF, Colorado | Sophomore
- Yannick Nzosa, C, Malaga (D.R. Congo)
- Bryson Williams, F, Texas Tech | Senior
- Trevion Williams, C, Purdue | Senior
- Jared Rhoden, SG, Seton Hall | Senior
- Lucas Williamson, G, Loyola Chicago | Senior
- Jamaree Bouyea, PG, San Francisco | Senior
- Moussa Diabate, F/C, Michigan | Freshman
- Darius Days, F, LSU | Senior
- Kenneth Lofton Jr., F, Louisiana Tech | Sophomore
- Scotty Pippen Jr., PG, Vanderbilt
- Vince Williams, F, VCU | Senior
- Hugo Besson, G, New Zealand Breakers
- Colin Gillespie, PG, Villanova | Senior
- Aminu Mohammed, F, Georgetown | Freshman
- Ron Harper Jr., F, Rutgers | Senior
- Ziga Samar, PG, Fuenlabrada
- Karlo Matkovic, F/C, Mega Basket
- Stanley Umude, G/F, Arkansas | Senior
- Quenton Jackson, SG, Texas A&M | Senior
- Gui Santos, F, Minas
- Orlando Robinson, C, Fresno State | Junior
- Gabe Brown, F, Michigan State | Senior
- Johnny Juzang, SG, UCLA | Junior
- Tevin Brown, SG, Murray State | Senior
- Izaiah Brockington, SG, Iowa State | Senior
- Matteo Spagnolo, PG, Vanoli Cremona
- Jordan Hall, G/F, St. Joseph’s | Sophomore
- Isaiah Mobley, F/C, USC | Junior
- Buddy Boeheim, SG, Syracuse | Senior
- Brady Manek, F, North Carolina | Senior
- Jules Bernard, G/F, UCLA | Senior
- Hyunjung Lee, SG, Davidson | Junior
- Kofi Cockburn, C, Illinois | Junior
- AJ Green, G, Northern Iowa | Junior
- Jaden Shackelford, SG, Alabama | Junior
- Justin Bean, F, Utah State | Senior
- Javon Freeman-Liberty, G, DePaul | Senior
- Trevor Hudgins, G, Northwest Missouri State | Senior
- Marcus Bingham, F/C, Michigan State | Senior
- Ibou Dianko Badji, C, Barcelona
- Luke Travers, F, Perth
- Pavel Savkov, G/F, Iraurgi SB
Detroit Pistons Projected Selection: Jaden Ivey
SG | Purdue | Height: 6-4 | Weight: 200 | Age: 20 | Sophomore
According to the Sports Illustrated NBA Mock Draft 2022 , the Pistons will use their 5th overall pick on Purdue's Jaden Ivey.
As reported by ESPN , the Pistons traded Jerami Grant to Portland on Wednesday for a return headlined by a lightly protected Milwaukee 2025 first-round pick. The Pistons and Blazers also swapped second-rounders in that deal. That trade gives Detroit $43 million in cap space entering free agency. While it’s not a sure thing Ivey is available at No. 5, the Pistons would be thrilled if he falls here. This would lock in their long-term backcourt plans alongside Cade Cunningham and make them a more dynamic offensive team right away. If Ivey comes off the board earlier than this, keep an eye on Bennedict Mathurin, who’s known to be a favorite of GM Troy Weaver.
Detroit needs to get more athletic and bolster its offense as it builds out the roster around Cunningham, and stands to benefit from the pace and firepower Ivey should immediately supply. Ivey should immediately be a force in transition and attacking the paint with NBA spacing, but he’s still refining his game as a playmaker and learning to defend with intent. His strengths should take pressure off Cunningham to create every shot, and conversely, he’ll be able to cover for Ivey’s shortcomings in the halfcourt. In tandem, they could become one of the league’s best backcourts.
