2022 NBA Draft: Time, Pick Order, How To Watch And More

The Detroit Pistons have the 5th overall pick in tonight's draft.

The 2022 NBA Draft is finally here!

The draft kicks off Thursday evening at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The Detroit Pistons enter the draft with the 5th overall selection. Below is everything you need to stay up-to-speed on draft day.

1. Orlando

2. Oklahoma City

3. Houston

4. Sacramento

5. Detroit

6. Indiana

7. Portland

8. New Orleans (from Los Angeles Lakers)

9. San Antonio

10. Washington

11. New York

12. Oklahoma City (from LA Clippers)

13. Charlotte

14. Cleveland

15. Charlotte (from New Orleans)

16. Atlanta

17. Houston (from Brooklyn)

18. Chicago

19. Minnesota

20. San Antonio (from Toronto)

21. Denver

22. Memphis (from Utah)

23. Philadelphia

24. Milwaukee

25. San Antonio (from Boston)

26. Dallas

27. Miami

28. Golden State

29. Memphis

30. Oklahoma City (from Phoenix)

The 2022 NBA Draft begins at 7 p.m. CT on ABC, ESPN and the ESPN App.

These are the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, ranked on Sports Illustrated's final Big Board .

SG | Purdue | Height: 6-4 | Weight: 200 | Age: 20 | Sophomore

According to the Sports Illustrated NBA Mock Draft 2022 , the Pistons will use their 5th overall pick on Purdue's Jaden Ivey.

As reported by ESPN , the Pistons traded Jerami Grant to Portland on Wednesday for a return headlined by a lightly protected Milwaukee 2025 first-round pick. The Pistons and Blazers also swapped second-rounders in that deal. That trade gives Detroit $43 million in cap space entering free agency. While it’s not a sure thing Ivey is available at No. 5, the Pistons would be thrilled if he falls here. This would lock in their long-term backcourt plans alongside Cade Cunningham and make them a more dynamic offensive team right away. If Ivey comes off the board earlier than this, keep an eye on Bennedict Mathurin, who’s known to be a favorite of GM Troy Weaver.



Detroit needs to get more athletic and bolster its offense as it builds out the roster around Cunningham, and stands to benefit from the pace and firepower Ivey should immediately supply. Ivey should immediately be a force in transition and attacking the paint with NBA spacing, but he’s still refining his game as a playmaker and learning to defend with intent. His strengths should take pressure off Cunningham to create every shot, and conversely, he’ll be able to cover for Ivey’s shortcomings in the halfcourt. In tandem, they could become one of the league’s best backcourts.