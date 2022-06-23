Tour the lowrider-inspired art on display at Phoenix Art Museum's 'Desert Rider' exhibit

The trend of immersive cultural experiences coming to Phoenix just expanded. This time, it's less about art and more about history. Immersive King Tut: Magic Journey to the Light will open Friday, September 30, at Lighthouse ArtSpace in Old Town Scottsdale. The production is the result of collaboration between Lighthouse Immersive, which is responsible for shows like Immersive Van Gogh and Immersive Klimt, and United Exhibits Group (UEG) and International Foundation for Fine and Decorative Arts (IFFDA). The project is under the auspices of the Egyptian Council for Tourism Affairs.

