Tour the lowrider-inspired art on display at Phoenix Art Museum's 'Desert Rider' exhibit

Lead Architects : Taylor Bode (designer) Text description provided by the architects. Carrying on the tradition of student-built desert shelters at Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin West, 'The Loft' was designed, constructed, and inhabited as a final year thesis project at The School of Architecture at Taliesin. The thesis explored concepts of functional and aesthetic adaptability, the psychology of user control, and the idea of anticipatory architecture as a spatial framework that supports a built environment in a constant state of change.
