Summer solstice reveals drought-like conditions throughout the state; local officials monitoring. Lampasas is experiencing one of its worst droughts since 2011, as is the rest of the state. Many experts believe the state will be close to those historic drought levels sooner rather than later. As of June 13, the U.S. Drought Monitor said more than 78% of Texas was experiencing some form of dry conditions. This is slightly lower than the last report on May 31, which showed an 81% capacity. In…

LAMPASAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO