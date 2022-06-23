ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Lindy Sports Has Tempered Expectations For Michigan State Football In 2022

By Matthew Lounsberry
SpartanNation
SpartanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18s2Uc_0gK7QU6d00

The Spartans are listed among Lindy Sports' magazine preseason Top 25...

Mel Tucker has raised expectations for Michigan State's football program significantly over his two-plus years in East Lansing. The Spartans were perhaps the biggest surprise in college football in 2021, going 11-2 and winning the Chick-fil-A Peach bowl.

Now, about two months away from the start of the 2022 season, preseason magazines are beginning to release their preseason Top 25 rankings heading into this fall.

One of those magazines is Lindy Sports', who revealed their preseason Top 25 earlier this week.

Compared to many of the other preseason Top 25 rankings, Lindy Sports has tempered expectations for the Spartans, as Michigan State comes in at No. 20 on the magazine's list.

For context, the Spartans were ranked No. 9 in ESPN's 'Way-Too-Early' Top 25 released in May, and Michigan State was ranked No. 13 in both the Sporting News and 247Sports' preseason Top 25 rankings. Additionally, MSU comes in at No. 16 in ESPN's Football Power Index rankings for 2022.

Given where Michigan State is being listed by several other sources, it's something of a surprise to see the Spartans down at No. 20 in Lindy Sports' preseason rankings. However, MSU does have to replace Kenneth Walker III in the backfield, and has questions along the offensive line and in the defensive secondary.

Throw in a 2022 schedule that looks more difficult than the one Michigan State had a year ago, and it's certainly not beyond the realm of possibility that the Spartans take a step back this upcoming season.

With that being said, I found a few other instances where I disagreed with Lindy's placement of certain programs.

The most jarring was seeing Oklahoma ranked No. 10, considering head coach Lincoln Riley left for USC this offseason and took prized freshman quarterback Caleb Williams with him.

The Sooners also lost their other QB who had starting experience, Spencer Rattler, to South Carolina. Throw in the fact that Oklahoma hired a first-time head coach in Brent Venables — who I like, but you never know with first-year guys — and a preseason No. 10 ranking seems awfully high.

Another ranking that stood out was No. 14 Miami. Now, you can chalk me up as a believer in Mario Cristobal — I think he's going to bring the Hurricanes back to a place of national relevancy in the near future. But labeling Miami as a preseason Top 15 already seems a little too quick.

Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke could have an excellent season for the Hurricanes, but they have a lot of questions to answer on the defensive side of the ball. I wouldn't be surprised to see the Canes ranked in the Top 15 by season's end, but starting them that high seems like a recipe for disappointment.

Finally, this one didn't come as a shock, but I have a hard time believing that Clemson is the No. 4 team in the country heading into the 2022 campaign. The Tigers took a sizable step backwards in 2021 from a national title contender to a team that failed to win the Atlantic Coast Conference for the first time in six years.

Yes, Clemson still won 10 games in 2021, and the fact that it was a disappointment speaks to where expectations are for this program. But I get the feeling that the Tigers' days of competing for national championships might be over. Head coach Dabo Swinney suffered significant departures to his coaching staff for the first time of his tenure at Clemson, and the head coach's decision to hire from within a coaching staff that disappointed last year was less than inspiring. I think the Tigers will be a good to very good team in 2022, but not a Top 5 team.

In more minor disagreements, I felt that Lindy Sports' ranking of Ole Miss at No. 17 was a little low for the Rebels, while the magazine listing Michigan at No. 6 and Oregon at No. 11 feels a bit too high.

Other Big Ten teams that Lindy Sports included in its rankings were Ohio State at No. 2 and Wisconsin at No. 16 — no complaints with either of those rankings.

While it's fun to look at preseason Top 25 rankings and get excited for the upcoming season, I'm chomping at the bit to see these teams actually get on the field and start playing games.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
City
Oregon Township, MI
Local
Michigan College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
MLive.com

Michigan basketball’s highly touted freshman class is set to arrive

Michigan’s highly touted freshman class will arrive on campus this weekend. The men’s basketball team, which lost four starters from last season, replenished its roster with four high school players. Michigan’s first full-team workout will take place next week, an unofficial start to the 2022-23 season. The...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Local players gear up for college hoops at Moneyball Pro-Am

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - The Moneyball Pro-Am is back after a two year hiatus. It’s not only great entertainment, but it’s also a chance for local players to get ready for the next level. “I’ve been going to Moneyball since I was in elementary school and to finally...
HOLT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Cristobal
Person
Dabo Swinney
MLive.com

Michigan State trustees approve additional $67 million for Tom Izzo Football Building project

The renovation and expansion of the Michigan State football complex will enter the next stage with a large dollar figure attached. The university’s Board of Trustees on Friday morning unanimously approved the second and final phase of the project with a budget of $67 million and a completion date of October 2023. Dan Bollman, vice president of strategic infrastructure planning and facilities, said primary components of the project will be finished by August 2023.
MICHIGAN STATE
theportlandbeacon.com

Three local players shine in Capital Area High School Basketball All-Star Game

On Wednesday, three talented local athletes represented their schools in the Capital Area High School Basketball All-Star Game held at Lansing Community College’s Gannon Gymnasium. The East team included Portland High School’s Ava Guilford and Ashley Bower, and St. Patrick’s Lydia Meredith. The East team roster also included:...
PORTLAND, MI
Detroit News

MSU, WSU boost tuition, room and board. Here's how much it will cost to attend those schools, in comparison to UM

Costs for full-time, in-state undergraduates to attend one of the state's three largest universities and live on campus in 2022-23 will range between $26,000 and $30,000. Michigan State University and Wayne State University approved increases in tuition Friday that increased the annual cost for a full-time, in-state undergraduate student living on campus. Tuition, and room and board at both schools will total about $26,000 annually.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Football#College Football#Ohio State#American Football#College Sports#Spartans#Michigan State#Chick#Espn#The Sporting News#Msu#Football Power
jtv.tv

Parker Named Jackson Head Football Coach

New Jackson High School head football Coach Antonio Parker, far right, works on a drill with NFL Hall of Famer Charles Woodson during the Al Glick Youth Football Camp last week at Withington Stadium. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. (June 24, 2022 12:08 PM) Jackson Public Schools announced on...
JACKSON, MI
US 103.1

Are You in One of Michigan’s Original 3 Area Codes?

2022 marks the 75th anniversary of the advent of telephone area codes in the United States!. Back in 1947, North America started out with 86 area codes--three of them assigned to Michigan. Area code 517 was one of the originals. Anchored by Lansing, this code basically served the entire eastern...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Cars 108

Is Anything Ever Going to Happen With Southmoor Golf Club in Burton?

Southmoor Golf Club has become just another eyesore for the area. It always pains me to see an abandoned golf course. For several years now, Southmoor Golf Club on Dort Highway in Burton has just been sitting unused. Last I knew, plans were trying to be passed to turn some of the land from general commercial to light industrial. That change was would allow the land to be used for a commercial medical marijuana site. That was back in 2018 and I haven't seen much more about that since.
BURTON, MI
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Beautiful lake view, great food await at Jerry’s Pub & Restaurant

IRISH HILLS MI – At Jerry’s Pub & Restaurant, patrons are encouraged to come to the lake and eat, drink, rock and roll. It all started in 1978, when Jerry Andonian was flipping through The Detroit News and found an ad about a bar for sale in the Irish Hills. When he came to visit, he saw potential in the pub that’s nestled on the shore of Wamplers Lake.
MICHIGAN STATE
SpartanNation

SpartanNation

East Lansing, MI
493
Followers
951
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

SpartanNation is a FanNation channel covering the Michigan State Spartans

 https://www.si.com/college/michiganstate

Comments / 0

Community Policy