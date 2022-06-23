ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, New York Brand Just Pizza and Wing Co. Breaking Into Florida

By Ross McWaters
 2 days ago

The well-known Buffalo, New York-based brand, Just Pizza & Wing Co. is coming to the area by way of franchisee Noel Morreale. What Now on Thursday reached out to Morreale to get details.

Expect to find the new unit at 2359 N University Dr, where it will near an Einstein Bros. Bagels, Mainland China Bistro and a Dairy Queen.

According to Morreale, the unit is slated to open in September. Right now, they are waiting for permits to be approved by the city.

Morreale, who grew up in the neighborhood where Just Pizza was founded, has the franchise rights for the whole state of Florida, and this first location is coming to Coral Springs with takeout and delivery offerings only.

Trying out the Florida market, the Coral Springs unit will: “test the waters and see if there’s an appetite for it. Once we see if it’s got legs or not, we’ll end up expanding to other locations,” Morreale said.

Hailing from Buffalo, New York, Just Pizza & Wing Co. has grown to popularity for expanding beyond what most pizzerias offered. Well-known menu items are “The World Famous 3 Cheese Steak Pizza,” Laura’s Old Fashioned Pizza and the Greek Pizza. When the original location opened, only pizza was offered, but since, they have expanded to serving a variety of wings.

Follow the brand’s Coral Springs social media .



