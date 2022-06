SCIOTO—A handful of recent black bear sightings in the area have some residents wondering how to deter such unexpected guests from visiting their yards and property. Though black bear sightings in Scioto County are relatively rare when compared with sightings across other parts of the state, they aren’t entirely unheard of. According to statistics from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), black bear sightings typically peak from late May to early July, corresponding with the animals’ mating season.

1 DAY AGO