COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As Mimi Woodson retires from her almost 30-year tenure as Columbus city councilmember, she shared her reasons for stepping down with News 3. “The reason I considered retiring is because when I ran for council it was Christian based and the Bible says ‘seventh is completion’ and this is my seventh term. I feel that I was used to show people that if they believe in God and in themselves, anything is possible,” said Woodson.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO